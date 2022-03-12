Employment Mar 8, 2022

REQUIRED
Jammu Yatri Bhawan Trust, Jammu requires following suitable candidate for its Haridwar Bhawan
1. Store-Keeper – 1
2. Waiter – 2
3. House-Keeper – 2
Salary Negotiable
Interested candidates are requested to appear for interview on 21.03.2022 at 3 P.M with resume. Head office Mohalla Darugrian Wali Gali, Jammu.
Enquiry No. 7051122990, 0191-2565858
Required
Need a receptionist unmarried female for Library.
Working hours will be 10 AM to 5:30 PM.
Topper Reading Zone Library Opp J&K Bank Ist Floor
Ph: 6005740539 : Ashish
REQUIRED PERSONNEL
Looking for 2 female servers and a cashier for an upcoming cafe in Greater Kailash, Jammu. The servers should be fluent in English. For enquires kindly call at 9796899893.
MAY FAIR HR. SEC. SCHOOL
66, Chand Nagar, Near Khalsa College, Jammu.
Ph: 9419296974
Staff Required
1. P.G.T with B.Ed for Class 11th / 12th 1 Post
Sub. English
2. P.G.T’s with B.Ed for Class 8th to 10th 3 Posts
Sub: English / Science / Math
3. T.G.T’s with B.Ed for Class 4th to 7th 3 Posts
Sub: All Subjects / Computer
Candidates with Min. 2 Year’s Experience can
submit their credientials in the school office b/w 10.00 am to 01.00 pm on (or) before 10/03/22
JOB OPPORTUNITY
Solo Security and Service Provider
Office Address. Near Digyana Ashram Jammu
Anyone want to work as a Security Guard, Ex-Service man Accountant Saleman, Office boy & office girl Houses Keeping will contact our company office at Digiana Road Near Police Station, Jammu. The contacts to our ofice are as under:-
Ayush Pharihar. 8803010415, 7889310103
Priyanka Maniyal 9541657879
Farooq 7006717798
The qualification is required 8th pass age limit 18 year to 50 year. Interested person may contact us.
Sai international school
Hiranagar, Distt Kathua (J&K) 45 KM from Pathankot (Session 2022-23) Requires TGT, English, Math and SST (Salary 15000-25000)+ Free Accommodation + Breakfast+ Lunch.
Principal
Shiv Shah
9906175469, 8082041330
Required
Male/Female and helpers for job in Showroom at Shop 7 Red Cross Building Kachi Chawni, Jammu
Contact us at: 9419197443, 9419282963
FULL TIME BPO AND
TELECALLING JOB IN JAMMU
Apply Now – Urgently Vacancies Huge opening Direct Company and Immediate joining.
Location – Greater Kailash ( Jammu )
Male / Female welcome
Salary – 7000 to 10,000 + Attractive Incentives
Qualification – 12th or Any Degree
Address:- Enser Communication Pvt Ltd Greater Kailash Lane No – 17 Near Central Bank Jammu
Contact – 7006176140 /7208487317
Alpha IT Systems, Jammu
Hiring Developers
1. React JS & Node.js
2. PHP
3. Java
Experience Range: 2-7 Years
Interested candidates to share CVs at:
careers@alphaitsystems.com
Job Opportunity with
TEK INFOTREE PVT. LTD (MNC)
Graduate with fluency in English
Night Shift
Forward CV:
kapil.s@infotreeservice.com
and reach out on +91-9103029747
Address:- A-300, Sec-7 Channi Himmat Near Ambika Super Store
Urgently Required
1. Front Office Manager (Female,15000)
2. House Keeping staff (10000)
3. Unisex Hairstyles (15000)
4.Tele Callers (8000)
5. Personal Secretary (Female 20000)
For more details call
HR Manager
Mob: 9596345888
Vacancy
RAJA PUBLIC HIGH SCHOOL
BANTALAB JAMMU PH. 7006473690
REQUIRED TEACHERS
1. S.St Teacher- 2 No. BA. B.Ed.
2. Math Teacher- 2 No. B.A, B.Sc, B.Ed
3. Science Teacher- 3 No. B.Sc B.Ed
4. English Teacher- MA English or B.A B.Ed
Principal
9419200043, 9419153707
Model raja public higher secondary school
vikas nagar, thathar paloura, jammu..
TEACHER REQUIRED
* Nursery Trained ….. (2)
* B.A/B.A B.Ed ….. (2)
* B.Sc/B.Sc B.Ed… (1)
* M.A English .. (1)
* M.A Education…. (1)
* General Line Teacher….. (1)
* M.A Commerce…. (1)
Apply within 5 days with qualification Certificate and experience of any…
O.S Manhas (MD)
Contact No. 94191-96150, 70064-85954
Job in jammu
MNC Required
25 Candidates, Qualification
10th, 12th, Graduate
Income 8000 to 15000 + Bonus
Free Hostel Facility
Contact :
8441882528
Vishwa bharati higher
secondary school,
udheywalla, jammu
CANTEEN CONTRACTOR
Applications are invited for running the cafeteria of our school. Interested parties having experience of running canteen can apply within 7 days.
Contact : 0191-2505885, 7051002018