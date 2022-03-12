Employment Mar 8, 2022

REQUIRED

Jammu Yatri Bhawan Trust, Jammu requires following suitable candidate for its Haridwar Bhawan

1. Store-Keeper – 1

2. Waiter – 2

3. House-Keeper – 2

Salary Negotiable

Interested candidates are requested to appear for interview on 21.03.2022 at 3 P.M with resume. Head office Mohalla Darugrian Wali Gali, Jammu.

Enquiry No. 7051122990, 0191-2565858

Required

Need a receptionist unmarried female for Library.

Working hours will be 10 AM to 5:30 PM.

Topper Reading Zone Library Opp J&K Bank Ist Floor

Ph: 6005740539 : Ashish

REQUIRED PERSONNEL

Looking for 2 female servers and a cashier for an upcoming cafe in Greater Kailash, Jammu. The servers should be fluent in English. For enquires kindly call at 9796899893.

MAY FAIR HR. SEC. SCHOOL

66, Chand Nagar, Near Khalsa College, Jammu.

Ph: 9419296974

Staff Required

1. P.G.T with B.Ed for Class 11th / 12th 1 Post

Sub. English

2. P.G.T’s with B.Ed for Class 8th to 10th 3 Posts

Sub: English / Science / Math

3. T.G.T’s with B.Ed for Class 4th to 7th 3 Posts

Sub: All Subjects / Computer

Candidates with Min. 2 Year’s Experience can

submit their credientials in the school office b/w 10.00 am to 01.00 pm on (or) before 10/03/22

JOB OPPORTUNITY

Solo Security and Service Provider

Office Address. Near Digyana Ashram Jammu

Anyone want to work as a Security Guard, Ex-Service man Accountant Saleman, Office boy & office girl Houses Keeping will contact our company office at Digiana Road Near Police Station, Jammu. The contacts to our ofice are as under:-

Ayush Pharihar. 8803010415, 7889310103

Priyanka Maniyal 9541657879

Farooq 7006717798

The qualification is required 8th pass age limit 18 year to 50 year. Interested person may contact us.

Sai international school

Hiranagar, Distt Kathua (J&K) 45 KM from Pathankot (Session 2022-23) Requires TGT, English, Math and SST (Salary 15000-25000)+ Free Accommodation + Breakfast+ Lunch.

Principal

Shiv Shah

9906175469, 8082041330

Required

Male/Female and helpers for job in Showroom at Shop 7 Red Cross Building Kachi Chawni, Jammu

Contact us at: 9419197443, 9419282963

FULL TIME BPO AND

TELECALLING JOB IN JAMMU

Apply Now – Urgently Vacancies Huge opening Direct Company and Immediate joining.

Location – Greater Kailash ( Jammu )

Male / Female welcome

Salary – 7000 to 10,000 + Attractive Incentives

Qualification – 12th or Any Degree

Address:- Enser Communication Pvt Ltd Greater Kailash Lane No – 17 Near Central Bank Jammu

Contact – 7006176140 /7208487317

Alpha IT Systems, Jammu

Hiring Developers

1. React JS & Node.js

2. PHP

3. Java

Experience Range: 2-7 Years

Interested candidates to share CVs at:

careers@alphaitsystems.com

Job Opportunity with

TEK INFOTREE PVT. LTD (MNC)

Graduate with fluency in English

Night Shift

Forward CV:

kapil.s@infotreeservice.com

and reach out on +91-9103029747

Address:- A-300, Sec-7 Channi Himmat Near Ambika Super Store

Urgently Required

1. Front Office Manager (Female,15000)

2. House Keeping staff (10000)

3. Unisex Hairstyles (15000)

4.Tele Callers (8000)

5. Personal Secretary (Female 20000)

For more details call

HR Manager

Mob: 9596345888

Vacancy

RAJA PUBLIC HIGH SCHOOL

BANTALAB JAMMU PH. 7006473690

REQUIRED TEACHERS

1. S.St Teacher- 2 No. BA. B.Ed.

2. Math Teacher- 2 No. B.A, B.Sc, B.Ed

3. Science Teacher- 3 No. B.Sc B.Ed

4. English Teacher- MA English or B.A B.Ed

Principal

9419200043, 9419153707

Model raja public higher secondary school

vikas nagar, thathar paloura, jammu..

TEACHER REQUIRED

* Nursery Trained ….. (2)

* B.A/B.A B.Ed ….. (2)

* B.Sc/B.Sc B.Ed… (1)

* M.A English .. (1)

* M.A Education…. (1)

* General Line Teacher….. (1)

* M.A Commerce…. (1)

Apply within 5 days with qualification Certificate and experience of any…

O.S Manhas (MD)

Contact No. 94191-96150, 70064-85954

Job in jammu

MNC Required

25 Candidates, Qualification

10th, 12th, Graduate

Income 8000 to 15000 + Bonus

Free Hostel Facility

Contact :

8441882528

Vishwa bharati higher

secondary school,

udheywalla, jammu

CANTEEN CONTRACTOR

Applications are invited for running the cafeteria of our school. Interested parties having experience of running canteen can apply within 7 days.

Contact : 0191-2505885, 7051002018