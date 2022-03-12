Employment Mar 7, 2022

REQUIRED
Computer Teacher
MCA, B.Tech, ‘A’ level
DOEACC/EDES
Canal Road, Opp. Woodland Showroom Jammu
9419200507
Job Opportunity with
TEK INFOTREE PVT. LTD (MNC)
Graduate with fluency in English
Night Shift
Forward CV:
kapil.s@infotreeservice.com
and reach out on +91-9103029747
Address:- A-300, Sec-7 Channi Himmat Near Ambika Super Store
Lady staff required
Dayal House Manufacturing Division Barnai, Bantalab Road Requires lady staff for their packing unit.
Qualification 12th Pass Minimum
Age Group 25-35 years
Interested candidate may contact with resume.
Mob: 9858288143
REQUIRED
Manager for a Security Agency (Jammu)
Retired from Army/Navy/Air Force and from Police/Paramilitary Forces.
JCO/Inspector Rank
Candidates should be read, write and spoken English well known.
Preferably Computer knowing person
Also Required Supervisor, Gunman & Security Guard for Bari-Brahamana Jammu.
Please send resume before Tuesday i.e. 08-03-2022
on mail id :- captainuandh@gmail.com
M/s Captain Security and Placement Services
69, BC Road, Rehari Chungi, Jammu
Contact No. 8803511284, 8803511283
CHALK AND DUSTER PRESCHOOL
Email:- chalkanddustersn@gmail.com
Contact No:- 7006142521/7780855895
Require the following staff for playschool:-
1) Counselor ( Fresher can also apply )
2)Maid
Interested candidates can mail their resume and contact the authorities on phone.
REQUIRED
Urgently required team leader & sales executives for Personal Loan, Business Loan, Car Loan, Housing Loan/Loan Against Property at Jammu.
Fixed salary with lucrative incentives. (Two Wheeler Must)
Graduates/Undergraduates walk in with resume or mail to sdfc_puneet@yahoo.com.
S.D. Financial Consultants
(Franchisee of HDFC Bank Ltd.)
1st Floor K.C. Plaza Complex, Residency Road, Jammu.
Ph.No.: 9419197314, 9419153727
NEW LOOK
Furnitures
We are Hiring Salesman
Men/Women
Qualifications – 10+2 and above
Experience – 0-3 yrs
Contact
9419132625 / 7006317801
National Highway Gangyal, Jammu
Jsm IT Solutions
Urgent requirment.
1 Computer Operators, Accoutant, ITI Fresher, Electrical, Peon, Helper, Sales Executive, Medical Representative, Office Admin, Receipt, Data Collection, Supervisior, Contant Writer, Junior Executive, Driver, Englishse Trainner, Hospitality, Securty Guard, Telle Caller,
Call 9055055628.
Address Gangyal Near HDFC Bank
REQUIRED
Male candidate required for office job in Parade, Jammu.
Requirement
1. 10th Pass
2. Must know bike and car driving.
Starting Salary: Rs. 6000/-
Timing 10 Am to 5.30 PM.
Contact: 9622025111
A.S.N. Hr. Sec. School
Resham Ghar Colony, Jammu
Urgently Required
1. Post Graduate Teacher – 4
2. Trained Graduate Teacher- 4
3. Computer Teacher – 01
4. Trained KG Teacher -03
Contact us at: 9596980215, 01913596161, 7006855794
email: www.asnschoolreshamghar@gmail.com
Limited Vacancies
Security Guard – 10,000 onwards
Delivery Boy – 10,000+ petrol+ incentives
Salesman- 10,000/-
Marketing – 15,000 + petrol
Maid – 10,000/-
Office work (F) – 6000 onwards
Recep/Tally Caller (F) – 8,000
Accountant- 10,000 onwards
Freshers and experience can also apply
Contact: 7780945182
Rani Park near Jain School
Kachi Chawni, Jammu
URGENT REQUIREMENTS INDUSTRY
1. Accountant,Supervisior,Computer opertor,office,Assistant,Receptionist,sales exceutive,
2. Production supervisor,CRO,Runner, QA,QC,Bsc,Msc,B.pharma,M.pharma,
3. ITI any stream,Peon,Helper,room boy & girl ,Security guard,
Address :- Sidco Chowk Bari Brahmna
Contact no:- 9622365951, 9796260300
Email.nmsjk2050@gmail.com
JOBS
1. Service/Parts Incharge (Male-2): Candidates for handling Spare Parts/ Service Jobs . Experienced candidates in Mechanical/Automobile field will be preferred. Salary will be best in industry.
2. Office Assistant (Female)- Graduate candidate having excellent knowledge of computer & experience in handling office correspondence, filling etc.
Contact at: Hitech Motors, Near Big Bazaar, Jewel. 9419195676
REQUIRED
Required an accountant having knowledge of Busy software at Patoli Brahmana.
Interested candidates who are willing to apply can contact at this number.
9419170025, 9797643862
GALAXY PUBLIC SCHOOL
Galaxy Enclave Sec-E (Extn.), Sainik Colony, Jammu
Affiliated to CBSE-New Delhi Affiliation Code-730088
Telephone No: 9419181721, 9419101232
E-mail: schoolgalaxypublic@gmail.com
Required Staff
Post Essential Qualified
Vice-Principal A). M.A., M.Ed
B). Teaching Experience of 5 yrs
TGT Eng, Math, Hindi, Master/ Bachelor Degree with
Social Science, Science B.Ed/ M.Ed
Application along with photocopies of certificate should reach on above address on or before 15th March, 2022 or contact the undersigned.
Chairman