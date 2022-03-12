Employment Mar 7, 2022

REQUIRED

Computer Teacher

MCA, B.Tech, ‘A’ level

DOEACC/EDES

Canal Road, Opp. Woodland Showroom Jammu

9419200507

Job Opportunity with

TEK INFOTREE PVT. LTD (MNC)

Graduate with fluency in English

Night Shift

Forward CV:

kapil.s@infotreeservice.com

and reach out on +91-9103029747

Address:- A-300, Sec-7 Channi Himmat Near Ambika Super Store

Lady staff required

Dayal House Manufacturing Division Barnai, Bantalab Road Requires lady staff for their packing unit.

Qualification 12th Pass Minimum

Age Group 25-35 years

Interested candidate may contact with resume.

Mob: 9858288143

REQUIRED

Manager for a Security Agency (Jammu)

Retired from Army/Navy/Air Force and from Police/Paramilitary Forces.

JCO/Inspector Rank

Candidates should be read, write and spoken English well known.

Preferably Computer knowing person

Also Required Supervisor, Gunman & Security Guard for Bari-Brahamana Jammu.

Please send resume before Tuesday i.e. 08-03-2022

on mail id :- captainuandh@gmail.com

M/s Captain Security and Placement Services

69, BC Road, Rehari Chungi, Jammu

Contact No. 8803511284, 8803511283

CHALK AND DUSTER PRESCHOOL

Email:- chalkanddustersn@gmail.com

Contact No:- 7006142521/7780855895

Require the following staff for playschool:-

1) Counselor ( Fresher can also apply )

2)Maid

Interested candidates can mail their resume and contact the authorities on phone.

REQUIRED

Urgently required team leader & sales executives for Personal Loan, Business Loan, Car Loan, Housing Loan/Loan Against Property at Jammu.

Fixed salary with lucrative incentives. (Two Wheeler Must)

Graduates/Undergraduates walk in with resume or mail to sdfc_puneet@yahoo.com.

S.D. Financial Consultants

(Franchisee of HDFC Bank Ltd.)

1st Floor K.C. Plaza Complex, Residency Road, Jammu.

Ph.No.: 9419197314, 9419153727

NEW LOOK

Furnitures

We are Hiring Salesman

Men/Women

Qualifications – 10+2 and above

Experience – 0-3 yrs

Contact

9419132625 / 7006317801

National Highway Gangyal, Jammu

Jsm IT Solutions

Urgent requirment.

1 Computer Operators, Accoutant, ITI Fresher, Electrical, Peon, Helper, Sales Executive, Medical Representative, Office Admin, Receipt, Data Collection, Supervisior, Contant Writer, Junior Executive, Driver, Englishse Trainner, Hospitality, Securty Guard, Telle Caller,

Call 9055055628.

Address Gangyal Near HDFC Bank

REQUIRED

Male candidate required for office job in Parade, Jammu.

Requirement

1. 10th Pass

2. Must know bike and car driving.

Starting Salary: Rs. 6000/-

Timing 10 Am to 5.30 PM.

Contact: 9622025111

A.S.N. Hr. Sec. School

Resham Ghar Colony, Jammu

Urgently Required

1. Post Graduate Teacher – 4

2. Trained Graduate Teacher- 4

3. Computer Teacher – 01

4. Trained KG Teacher -03

Contact us at: 9596980215, 01913596161, 7006855794

email: www.asnschoolreshamghar@gmail.com

Limited Vacancies

Security Guard – 10,000 onwards

Delivery Boy – 10,000+ petrol+ incentives

Salesman- 10,000/-

Marketing – 15,000 + petrol

Maid – 10,000/-

Office work (F) – 6000 onwards

Recep/Tally Caller (F) – 8,000

Accountant- 10,000 onwards

Freshers and experience can also apply

Contact: 7780945182

Rani Park near Jain School

Kachi Chawni, Jammu

URGENT REQUIREMENTS INDUSTRY

1. Accountant,Supervisior,Computer opertor,office,Assistant,Receptionist,sales exceutive,

2. Production supervisor,CRO,Runner, QA,QC,Bsc,Msc,B.pharma,M.pharma,

3. ITI any stream,Peon,Helper,room boy & girl ,Security guard,

Address :- Sidco Chowk Bari Brahmna

Contact no:- 9622365951, 9796260300

Email.nmsjk2050@gmail.com

JOBS

1. Service/Parts Incharge (Male-2): Candidates for handling Spare Parts/ Service Jobs . Experienced candidates in Mechanical/Automobile field will be preferred. Salary will be best in industry.

2. Office Assistant (Female)- Graduate candidate having excellent knowledge of computer & experience in handling office correspondence, filling etc.

Contact at: Hitech Motors, Near Big Bazaar, Jewel. 9419195676

REQUIRED

Required an accountant having knowledge of Busy software at Patoli Brahmana.

Interested candidates who are willing to apply can contact at this number.

9419170025, 9797643862

GALAXY PUBLIC SCHOOL

Galaxy Enclave Sec-E (Extn.), Sainik Colony, Jammu

Affiliated to CBSE-New Delhi Affiliation Code-730088

Telephone No: 9419181721, 9419101232

E-mail: schoolgalaxypublic@gmail.com

Required Staff

Post Essential Qualified

Vice-Principal A). M.A., M.Ed

B). Teaching Experience of 5 yrs

TGT Eng, Math, Hindi, Master/ Bachelor Degree with

Social Science, Science B.Ed/ M.Ed

Application along with photocopies of certificate should reach on above address on or before 15th March, 2022 or contact the undersigned.

Chairman