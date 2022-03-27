Employment Mar 27, 2022

REQUIRED

Computer Hardware & Networking Engineer

Key Responsibilities

* Managing Windows & Linux Servers

* Maintenance & Networking of clients

* Maintenance of Printers & other devices

Mail your Biodata at excelsior65@gmail.com

REQUIRED

A Mumbai based company required Medical representative for Srinagar and Baramulla HQ company is already operating in Srinagar and preference will be given for experienced Person with minimum 2-3 years in cardio diabetic background. Contact No. 7006845251

Wanted

Science teacher to teach middle and high classes.

Interview on Monday 28-3-22 & Tuesday 29-3-22 from 11 am to 1.00 pm at the office of Principal

Jagriti Balwadi Sangam

High School

Opp. Dewan Mandir, Kachi Chowni

Jammu

Contact No. 9596740756

Job vacancy in shanker

industries sambA

Name of Posts

1. SUPERVISER :- 2 post male B-TECH.

Interview Date and Time

Date 28/03/2022, to 29/03/2022

Interview Time 3:00 PM TO 5:00 PM at I.G.C PHASE-1 SAMBA

Interested candidates may come along with resume/CV

For more Details:-

SHANKER INDUSTRIES -1, Sidco Samba

9797027060,

Email: sahil17sharma@gmail.com

AMAR COLD STORAGE

NARWAL (NH) JAMMU

required Electrician/foreman

having diploma in refrigEration/electrician

contact no.

7006876841

(working hours)

9596658993

evergreen hr. sec. school

(english medium recognised by j&k govt)

lower roop nagar, jammu

teachers required

For Teaching Maths & Science upto 10th Class=2

For Teaching Middle classes= 2

For Teaching Pre-Primary Classes having experience to teach with Playway method = 2

Come with photo copies of documents on 28-3-2022 or 29-3-2022 for interview from 9 AM to 2 PM

Accountant urgently required

ACCOUNTANT

Qualification & Experience: B.Com/M.com with more than 1 years’ experience of preparation of books of accounts, TDS/TCS Returns, GST Returns, independently

Please submit your resume at E- mail ca.soni.varun@gmail.com within 7 days from publication of the Advertisement.

TEACHERS WANTED

PRE NUR- 10TH CLASS

XAVIER PUBLIC HIGH SCHOOL

KHANPUR, NAGROTA

TEACHERS FROM NARGOTA & JAGTI PREFERRED

9419140178, 2673041

WANTED

Marketing Executive

with own convenience

Accounts Asstt – 1 No.

Shop No. 44A, Bahu Plaza, South Block near Barista.

Space for Boutique available

at Gandhi Nagar.

Mob. 6005187687/9419119944

NURSES (M/F)

Available

(For 24×7, Day Shift or Night Shift)

“Nursing Care at Home”

Tension free for your old age

“Parents & Patients”

Bharti Nursing Care (Regd.)

307-A, Shastri Nagar, Jammu

Harsh = 7006832169

No. 1 in services since from 2016

May Fair Hr. Sec. School

66, Chand Nagar, Near Khalsa College, Jammu

Staff Required

1. P.G.T’s with B.Ed for Class 8th to 10th

Sub: English/ Science / Math / S.Sci 4 Posts

2. T.G.T’s with B.Ed for Class 4th to 7th 3 Posts

Sub: All / Urdu

Candidates with suitable Experience can Whatsapp their credientials on 9419296974

ALPHA IT SYSTEMS, JAMMU

HIRING

BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT MANAGER

2-5 YEARS OF EXPERIENCE IN PR & CLIENT MANAGEMENT

QUALIFICATIONS:

* B. TECH (CS/IT) + MBA

* EXCELLENT WRITTEN AND SPOKEN ENGLISH SKILLS

SALARY: 5-8 LAKHS PER ANNUM

INTERESTED CANDIDATES TO SHARE CVs AT:

careers@alphaitsystems.com

REQUIREMENT

1. INDIAN CUM CHINESE COOK-1

2. TANDOORI COOK… 1

3. BELL BOY… 1

4. HOUSE MAN……. 1

5. WAITORS-.. .4

6. RECEPTIONIST…… 2

FOR a reputed hotel in jammu and patnitop

Contact :- 77808-28037 or whatsapp your resume

94191-47069

WANTED

Delhi Based Design Studio is looking for their branch office in Jammu at Patoli :

Business Associates M/F, Graphic Designers, Video Editors, Screen Play writers, Female Office Executive :

Contact 9810045921, 9910045921 or write at artech.delhi@gmail.com

WANTED

Full Time Pharmacist

for Jammu City

Regd with Pharmacy Council of J&K

for Medical Shop

Salary – Negotiable

Contact: 94191-95700

Kidzee kunjwani

PRE-PRIMARY SCHOOL

REQUIRED STAFF

Class JR Kg to 5th

WALK IN INTERVIEW

ON 27/03/22 (SUNDAY)

AT Kunjwani Bypass

Opp. Vishal Mega Mart

(Timing – 10.00 to 1.00)

9796272581, 7780973414

Vacancy

1. Store Manager -01

2. Sales Manager (HVAC/Air conditioning)- 02

3. Sales Engineer (HVAC/Air conditioning)- 02

4. Executive for GEM operations – 02

Address :

Globus Power Systems,

F67, Shiv Nagar-Jammu

Contact : 9697294760/7006633010

Email: globuspowersystem@gmail.com

Vacancy

1. VRF/VRV Technicians (Air conditioning)-02

2. R AC Technicians (Air Conditioning) -04

3. AC Technician Helpers -06

4. Site Supervisors (Air Conditionining) -02

Address :

Globus Power Systems,

F67, Shiv Nagar-Jammu

Contact : 9697294760/7006633010

Email: globuspowersystem@gmail.com

NEW JAMMU PUBLIC SCHOOL

NIKKI TAWI BARJALA

Mob : 9797411912, 8494024866

STAFF REQUIRED

1. B.Sc B.Ed = 5 Posts

2. S. St = 3 Posts

3. Urdu = 2 Posts

4. Computer Operator = 2 Posts

Pay Negotiable

Transport and accomodation facility free

Wanted Staff

M.Sc Maths

M.Sc Science

MA Hindi

MA English

Contact: British Int School

Sec D Sainik Colony

8716014024

REQUIRED

Pharmacist

Pharmacist/ Medical Assistant – 6 No.

Candidate must have done D-Pharma/ B-Pharma

Assistant Pharmacist – 6 No.

Must have Sale Experience in Medical Shop

Computer Operator – 6 No.

Having Good knowledge of Computer

Contact: 9419861215,

6005400611, 7780881994

Send your resume on following email ID:

Email: swaranshpharmaceuticals@gmail.com

STAFF REQUIRED

LORD SHIVA DAY BOARDING HIGH SCHOOL GHO-MANHASAN JAMMU

REQUIRES TEACHERS FOR ALL SUBJECTS, NURSERY AND KG, SCHOOL CLERK, SPORTS TEACHER, DRIVERS. GOOD SALARY. WALK IN FOR INTERVIEW ALONG WITH CERTIFICATES BETWEEN 12 TO 2 PM ON 29th of MARCH, 2022

M.No 7006920321, 7006719930

REQUIRED

Required Electrical Engineer with working knowledge of circuits and power devices

Field Experience – 2-4 years

Qualification – Degree in Electrical/Electronics Engineering

Salary – 13000-17000 (Negotiable)

Location: Gangyal

Submit Resume through WhatsApp/Email

Phone no: +91 9055140106

Email: jammurohan74@gmail.com

Required

Machinery/Vehicle Expert with knowledge of spare parts

Should have computer knowledge as well

Preferred Qualification – Graduation/ Mechanical Engineering

Required Experience – 4-10 years

Salary: 17000-22000 (Negotiable)

Location: Gangyal

Submit Resume through Whatsapp/Email

Phone no: +91 9055140106

Email: jammurohan74@gmail.com

Job Opportunity with

TEK INFOTREE PVT. LTD (MNC)

Graduate with fluency in English

Night Shift

Forward CV:

kapil.s@infotreeservice.com

and reach out on +91-9103029747

Address:- A-300, Sec-7 Channi Himmat Near Ambika Super Store

Nucleus Centre of excellence)

(jammu centre)

requires

counselloR

Should be Computer Handy with fluency in English

(Salary No Bar)

Come alongwith your resume at

320-A/321-A, Shastri Nagar, Jammu

(Opp. Govt Girls H.S.S)

9796046468, 7006506673, 6005300400

REQUIRED

TELECALLER

(FEMALE)

Interested Candidates may

WhatsApp their Resume/CV @

9055580001

Require male/female

staff having basic knowledge in computer/internet(social media) and can attend calls and enquiries may contact Sardar Ji Mewe Wale, Hari Market Contact no. 9858802626, 9469502626

R. N Tagore hr. sec. school

(sec-8, nanak Nagar, jammu)

requires

Co-ordinator/Incharge

for

Pre Primary classes

(Should have minimum 5-years of teaching

(experience in reputed schools)

Come along with your resume

Call at 9796046468, 7006506673, 0191-3554429