Employment Mar 27, 2022

REQUIRED
Computer Hardware & Networking Engineer
Key Responsibilities
* Managing Windows & Linux Servers
* Maintenance & Networking of clients
* Maintenance of Printers & other devices
Mail your Biodata at excelsior65@gmail.com
REQUIRED
A Mumbai based company required Medical representative for Srinagar and Baramulla HQ company is already operating in Srinagar and preference will be given for experienced Person with minimum 2-3 years in cardio diabetic background. Contact No. 7006845251
Wanted
Science teacher to teach middle and high classes.
Interview on Monday 28-3-22 & Tuesday 29-3-22 from 11 am to 1.00 pm at the office of Principal
Jagriti Balwadi Sangam
High School
Opp. Dewan Mandir, Kachi Chowni
Jammu
Contact No. 9596740756
Job vacancy in shanker
industries sambA
Name of Posts
1. SUPERVISER :- 2 post male B-TECH.
Interview Date and Time
Date 28/03/2022, to 29/03/2022
Interview Time 3:00 PM TO 5:00 PM at I.G.C PHASE-1 SAMBA
Interested candidates may come along with resume/CV
For more Details:-
SHANKER INDUSTRIES -1, Sidco Samba
9797027060,
Email: sahil17sharma@gmail.com
AMAR COLD STORAGE
NARWAL (NH) JAMMU
required Electrician/foreman
having diploma in refrigEration/electrician
contact no.
7006876841
(working hours)
9596658993
evergreen hr. sec. school
(english medium recognised by j&k govt)
lower roop nagar, jammu
teachers required
For Teaching Maths & Science upto 10th Class=2
For Teaching Middle classes= 2
For Teaching Pre-Primary Classes having experience to teach with Playway method = 2
Come with photo copies of documents on 28-3-2022 or 29-3-2022 for interview from 9 AM to 2 PM
Accountant urgently required
ACCOUNTANT
Qualification & Experience: B.Com/M.com with more than 1 years’ experience of preparation of books of accounts, TDS/TCS Returns, GST Returns, independently
Please submit your resume at E- mail ca.soni.varun@gmail.com within 7 days from publication of the Advertisement.
TEACHERS WANTED
PRE NUR- 10TH CLASS
XAVIER PUBLIC HIGH SCHOOL
KHANPUR, NAGROTA
TEACHERS FROM NARGOTA & JAGTI PREFERRED
9419140178, 2673041
WANTED
Marketing Executive
with own convenience
Accounts Asstt – 1 No.
Shop No. 44A, Bahu Plaza, South Block near Barista.
Space for Boutique available
at Gandhi Nagar.
Mob. 6005187687/9419119944
NURSES (M/F)
Available
(For 24×7, Day Shift or Night Shift)
“Nursing Care at Home”
Tension free for your old age
“Parents & Patients”
Bharti Nursing Care (Regd.)
307-A, Shastri Nagar, Jammu
Harsh = 7006832169
No. 1 in services since from 2016
May Fair Hr. Sec. School
66, Chand Nagar, Near Khalsa College, Jammu
Staff Required
1. P.G.T’s with B.Ed for Class 8th to 10th
Sub: English/ Science / Math / S.Sci 4 Posts
2. T.G.T’s with B.Ed for Class 4th to 7th 3 Posts
Sub: All / Urdu
Candidates with suitable Experience can Whatsapp their credientials on 9419296974
ALPHA IT SYSTEMS, JAMMU
HIRING
BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT MANAGER
2-5 YEARS OF EXPERIENCE IN PR & CLIENT MANAGEMENT
QUALIFICATIONS:
* B. TECH (CS/IT) + MBA
* EXCELLENT WRITTEN AND SPOKEN ENGLISH SKILLS
SALARY: 5-8 LAKHS PER ANNUM
INTERESTED CANDIDATES TO SHARE CVs AT:
careers@alphaitsystems.com
REQUIREMENT
1. INDIAN CUM CHINESE COOK-1
2. TANDOORI COOK… 1
3. BELL BOY… 1
4. HOUSE MAN……. 1
5. WAITORS-.. .4
6. RECEPTIONIST…… 2
FOR a reputed hotel in jammu and patnitop
Contact :- 77808-28037 or whatsapp your resume
94191-47069
WANTED
Delhi Based Design Studio is looking for their branch office in Jammu at Patoli :
Business Associates M/F, Graphic Designers, Video Editors, Screen Play writers, Female Office Executive :
Contact 9810045921, 9910045921 or write at artech.delhi@gmail.com
WANTED
Full Time Pharmacist
for Jammu City
Regd with Pharmacy Council of J&K
for Medical Shop
Salary – Negotiable
Contact: 94191-95700
Kidzee kunjwani
PRE-PRIMARY SCHOOL
REQUIRED STAFF
Class JR Kg to 5th
WALK IN INTERVIEW
ON 27/03/22 (SUNDAY)
AT Kunjwani Bypass
Opp. Vishal Mega Mart
(Timing – 10.00 to 1.00)
9796272581, 7780973414
Vacancy
1. Store Manager -01
2. Sales Manager (HVAC/Air conditioning)- 02
3. Sales Engineer (HVAC/Air conditioning)- 02
4. Executive for GEM operations – 02
Address :
Globus Power Systems,
F67, Shiv Nagar-Jammu
Contact : 9697294760/7006633010
Email: globuspowersystem@gmail.com
Vacancy
1. VRF/VRV Technicians (Air conditioning)-02
2. R AC Technicians (Air Conditioning) -04
3. AC Technician Helpers -06
4. Site Supervisors (Air Conditionining) -02
Address :
Globus Power Systems,
F67, Shiv Nagar-Jammu
Contact : 9697294760/7006633010
Email: globuspowersystem@gmail.com
NEW JAMMU PUBLIC SCHOOL
NIKKI TAWI BARJALA
Mob : 9797411912, 8494024866
STAFF REQUIRED
1. B.Sc B.Ed = 5 Posts
2. S. St = 3 Posts
3. Urdu = 2 Posts
4. Computer Operator = 2 Posts
Pay Negotiable
Transport and accomodation facility free
Wanted Staff
M.Sc Maths
M.Sc Science
MA Hindi
MA English
Contact: British Int School
Sec D Sainik Colony
8716014024
REQUIRED
Pharmacist
Pharmacist/ Medical Assistant – 6 No.
Candidate must have done D-Pharma/ B-Pharma
Assistant Pharmacist – 6 No.
Must have Sale Experience in Medical Shop
Computer Operator – 6 No.
Having Good knowledge of Computer
Contact: 9419861215,
6005400611, 7780881994
Send your resume on following email ID:
Email: swaranshpharmaceuticals@gmail.com
STAFF REQUIRED
LORD SHIVA DAY BOARDING HIGH SCHOOL GHO-MANHASAN JAMMU
REQUIRES TEACHERS FOR ALL SUBJECTS, NURSERY AND KG, SCHOOL CLERK, SPORTS TEACHER, DRIVERS. GOOD SALARY. WALK IN FOR INTERVIEW ALONG WITH CERTIFICATES BETWEEN 12 TO 2 PM ON 29th of MARCH, 2022
M.No 7006920321, 7006719930
REQUIRED
Required Electrical Engineer with working knowledge of circuits and power devices
Field Experience – 2-4 years
Qualification – Degree in Electrical/Electronics Engineering
Salary – 13000-17000 (Negotiable)
Location: Gangyal
Submit Resume through WhatsApp/Email
Phone no: +91 9055140106
Email: jammurohan74@gmail.com
Required
Machinery/Vehicle Expert with knowledge of spare parts
Should have computer knowledge as well
Preferred Qualification – Graduation/ Mechanical Engineering
Required Experience – 4-10 years
Salary: 17000-22000 (Negotiable)
Location: Gangyal
Submit Resume through Whatsapp/Email
Phone no: +91 9055140106
Email: jammurohan74@gmail.com
Job Opportunity with
TEK INFOTREE PVT. LTD (MNC)
Graduate with fluency in English
Night Shift
Forward CV:
kapil.s@infotreeservice.com
and reach out on +91-9103029747
Address:- A-300, Sec-7 Channi Himmat Near Ambika Super Store
Nucleus Centre of excellence)
(jammu centre)
requires
counselloR
Should be Computer Handy with fluency in English
(Salary No Bar)
Come alongwith your resume at
320-A/321-A, Shastri Nagar, Jammu
(Opp. Govt Girls H.S.S)
9796046468, 7006506673, 6005300400
REQUIRED
TELECALLER
(FEMALE)
Interested Candidates may
WhatsApp their Resume/CV @
9055580001
Require male/female
staff having basic knowledge in computer/internet(social media) and can attend calls and enquiries may contact Sardar Ji Mewe Wale, Hari Market Contact no. 9858802626, 9469502626
R. N Tagore hr. sec. school
(sec-8, nanak Nagar, jammu)
requires
Co-ordinator/Incharge
for
Pre Primary classes
(Should have minimum 5-years of teaching
(experience in reputed schools)
Come along with your resume
Call at 9796046468, 7006506673, 0191-3554429