Employment June 30, 2022

Required
Female Trainer & Counselor
SPEARHEAD IELTS
48 D/C GANDHI NAGAR
# 9906381129, 01935-05248
NAV YUG HR. SEC. SCHOOL
Upper Shiv Nagar, Subash Ngr. Jmu.
Ph. 9419183919, 7006225196
REQUIREd
1. M.Com, B.Ed. – 1
2. M.Sc. (Math) – 1
3. M.A. (History) – 1
4. Primary Teachers – 2
5. M.Sc. (Bio), B.Ed. – 1
6. M.A. (Eng), B.Ed. – 1
Contact with resume between 10 AM to 1 PM
Email – navyughrsecschool@gmail.com
Principal
TELECALLER Sales Telecaller =02
( Good English , Graduate)
Command over Computer
for the company at Airport Road, Jammu.
whatsapp your CV
at 9419136361
Requirement
Required office boy and Computer Operator having knowledge of Microsoft Word and Excel in Advocate Office situated at H No. 36, Sec-1/A Channi Himmat Extension behind Hotel Ritz Manor, Jammu.
Contact Details :-
95967-33577
SAVING HUB
NEEDS; male & female for Marketing in insurance and govt bonds
Exp 1 years
Salary 15000,+T.A. D.A.
INTERVIEW DATE
MONDAY, 4TH JULY &
Wednesday, 6th July
Timing morning 11 am to 1 pm
at Patoli Mangotrian
M No. 9419190476, 9086045033
MAX LAB HIRING TELECALLERS
We are looking for Experienced Female Tele callers who are good at convincing over outbound call. Selling laboratory health packages to customers. Good Salary with Incentives. Walk in Interview- 14, Opp. PNB Bank, Bakshi Nagar. 8899686999
www.facebook.com/Maxlabjammu/
M-9596658993
EVERGREEN HR. SEC. SCHOOL
Lower Roop Nagar, Jammu
TEACHERS REQUIRED
Gen. Line Teacher for teaching upto 8th Class=1
For teaching English upto
9th Class= 1
For teaching Primary Classes = 1
Come with photo copies of documents for interview on 30-6-2022 or 1-7-2022
URGENTLY REQUIRED FOR SAMBA
(EX-SERVICEMEN ONLY)
1. Security Supervisor (Ex-serviceman)
Salary – 8 Hrs/26 Days = 17,000/- in hand after all deductions.
2. Security Guard (Ex-Serviceman)
Salary – 8 Hrs/26 days = 12,500/- in Hand after all deductions.
FOR JOINING, PLEASE CONTACT
G4S Secure Solutions (India) Pvt. Ltd.
1st Floor Gurmukh Complex, Near SBI National Highway, Kaluchak, Jammu, J&K
Mb. No. 9596795180, 9596795187, 9070189895
REQUIRED
Peon
Timing 9-6 p.m
Age 35 above
Shastri nagar
9070230843
REQUIRED
Required a female office assistant from areas near Shastri Nagar. Salary 6000 to 8000.
Call 9086031255
REQUIRED
SHOWROOM SALESMAN
FOR TWO-WHEELER
DEALERSHIP IN
UDHAMPUR
7006678351