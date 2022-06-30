Employment June 30, 2022

Required

Female Trainer & Counselor

SPEARHEAD IELTS

48 D/C GANDHI NAGAR

# 9906381129, 01935-05248

NAV YUG HR. SEC. SCHOOL

Upper Shiv Nagar, Subash Ngr. Jmu.

Ph. 9419183919, 7006225196

REQUIREd

1. M.Com, B.Ed. – 1

2. M.Sc. (Math) – 1

3. M.A. (History) – 1

4. Primary Teachers – 2

5. M.Sc. (Bio), B.Ed. – 1

6. M.A. (Eng), B.Ed. – 1

Contact with resume between 10 AM to 1 PM

Email – navyughrsecschool@gmail.com

Principal

TELECALLER Sales Telecaller =02

( Good English , Graduate)

Command over Computer

for the company at Airport Road, Jammu.

whatsapp your CV

at 9419136361

Requirement

Required office boy and Computer Operator having knowledge of Microsoft Word and Excel in Advocate Office situated at H No. 36, Sec-1/A Channi Himmat Extension behind Hotel Ritz Manor, Jammu.

Contact Details :-

95967-33577

SAVING HUB

NEEDS; male & female for Marketing in insurance and govt bonds

Exp 1 years

Salary 15000,+T.A. D.A.

INTERVIEW DATE

MONDAY, 4TH JULY &

Wednesday, 6th July

Timing morning 11 am to 1 pm

at Patoli Mangotrian

M No. 9419190476, 9086045033

MAX LAB HIRING TELECALLERS

We are looking for Experienced Female Tele callers who are good at convincing over outbound call. Selling laboratory health packages to customers. Good Salary with Incentives. Walk in Interview- 14, Opp. PNB Bank, Bakshi Nagar. 8899686999

www.facebook.com/Maxlabjammu/

M-9596658993

EVERGREEN HR. SEC. SCHOOL

Lower Roop Nagar, Jammu

TEACHERS REQUIRED

Gen. Line Teacher for teaching upto 8th Class=1

For teaching English upto

9th Class= 1

For teaching Primary Classes = 1

Come with photo copies of documents for interview on 30-6-2022 or 1-7-2022

URGENTLY REQUIRED FOR SAMBA

(EX-SERVICEMEN ONLY)

1. Security Supervisor (Ex-serviceman)

Salary – 8 Hrs/26 Days = 17,000/- in hand after all deductions.

2. Security Guard (Ex-Serviceman)

Salary – 8 Hrs/26 days = 12,500/- in Hand after all deductions.

FOR JOINING, PLEASE CONTACT

G4S Secure Solutions (India) Pvt. Ltd.

1st Floor Gurmukh Complex, Near SBI National Highway, Kaluchak, Jammu, J&K

Mb. No. 9596795180, 9596795187, 9070189895

REQUIRED

Peon

Timing 9-6 p.m

Age 35 above

Shastri nagar

9070230843

REQUIRED

Required a female office assistant from areas near Shastri Nagar. Salary 6000 to 8000.

Call 9086031255

REQUIRED

SHOWROOM SALESMAN

FOR TWO-WHEELER

DEALERSHIP IN

UDHAMPUR

7006678351