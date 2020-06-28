Employment June 28, 2020

URGENTLY REQUIRED
Graphic Designer-1
Marketing Intern-2
Experience candidate preffered.
Contact in between
10 A.M.-5 P.M.
9797197857/
socialzoid@gmail.com
MALE REQUIRED
Vipri Engineering Enterprises
For Airtel Tower Work
(Income 7K to 25K)
Contact:
9906139979, 9419139978
WANTED DEALERS
The Leading Electric Vehicles company already having presence in more than 12 states now requires dealers (Tehsil /Districs level) in Jammu & Kashmir. For more enquiries please call@
9797993093/8825033177
REQUIRED
Required 2 Female Accountants, with complete knowledge of filling GST Returns, I/T. Returns, TDS Returns, Preparation of Balance sheet & auditing at New Kissan Milk Foods Sidco Industrial Complex Lane No.6, Phase II, Bari Brahmana, Jammu. Please come with resume & original Docs. Salary Negotiable.
Interview On Dated: – 29-06-2020 (Monday)
Timing: -12 noon to 2 pm.
Contact No. 9419199390
JOB OPPORTUNITY
Wanted Diploma Holder
In
Mechanical, Electrical
Carpentry, Graphic Designer
Salary Four figure
Walk in Interview
On 30 June 2020 from 4 P.M.-7 P.M.
at 3 AC Gandhi Nagar
Contact @7006908171
REQUIRED
A Civil Engineer (Quality Control)
for Site at Ramban Area.
Contact: 94191-84714
Required
MBA
(Work from Home)
on Part time basis
Must have Laptop and
Internet Connection
Please Call 9419116015
totalmanagement@rediffmail.com
REQUIRED
Computer Billing Operator
Min. Qualification- Graduation
Technical knowledge- Tally.erp 9,
Buzy
Min. Salary- `10,000/- to `12,000/-
Ad only for- Jammu Locals.
Contact: Arjun Jain
9858661100
9419661100
URGENTLY REQUIRED
PROJECT MANAGER IN JAMMU FOR IEC PROJECT
MINIMUM REQUIREMENT: Operations Management in Minimum Project Experience of 7 years in Management, Post-Graduate in Environment/Management / Civil Engineering / Rural Management / MSW / Urban Planning.
Please contact us within two days
Ph. No: 2532786, 9419112013
E-mail ID: scscbngo@gmail.com
Address: Sajan Complex New High Court
Road Janipur Jammu
REQUIRED
Safai Karamchari for a Clinic in Talab Tillo Area.
Contact: 7006619423
Wanted
Salesman – 10 Nos.
Valid license and own Vehicle preferred
Receptionist – 01 Nos.
(Female Only)
(10+2, Graduate will be preferred must be accounts known)
Salary no bar for right candidates.
Contact: Mr. Ajay 9149856062
Required Urgently
1. Sales Executive – 2 Nos
For marketing of water treatment plants and consumables in UT of J&K
2. Service Engineer – 2 Nos
For service of Industrial water treatment/RO/DM/Water softener plants (Experienced candidates will be given preference)
3. AC Technicians – 4 Nos
4. Driver Tatamobile – 1 No
TS Sales Corporation
333A Shakti Nagar, Jammu
94191-92736, 77809-71145
REQUIRED
* Office Supervisor – 02
(15000 Start)
* Office Attendant – 02
(13000 Start)
*Driver (Driving Licence Must) – 02
(10000 Start)
* For Sale and Purchase of Used Cars
AVR CAR TRADE
Sainik Colony, Jammu
Contact: 8899791126
Required
Delivery boys for online delivery of groceries, medicines, food on commission basis.
Contact: 7889550580
