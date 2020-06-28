Employment June 28, 2020

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Graphic Designer-1

Marketing Intern-2

Experience candidate preffered.

Contact in between

10 A.M.-5 P.M.

9797197857/

socialzoid@gmail.com

MALE REQUIRED

Vipri Engineering Enterprises

For Airtel Tower Work

(Income 7K to 25K)

Contact:

9906139979, 9419139978

WANTED DEALERS

The Leading Electric Vehicles company already having presence in more than 12 states now requires dealers (Tehsil /Districs level) in Jammu & Kashmir. For more enquiries please call@

9797993093/8825033177

REQUIRED

Required 2 Female Accountants, with complete knowledge of filling GST Returns, I/T. Returns, TDS Returns, Preparation of Balance sheet & auditing at New Kissan Milk Foods Sidco Industrial Complex Lane No.6, Phase II, Bari Brahmana, Jammu. Please come with resume & original Docs. Salary Negotiable.

Interview On Dated: – 29-06-2020 (Monday)

Timing: -12 noon to 2 pm.

Contact No. 9419199390

JOB OPPORTUNITY

Wanted Diploma Holder

In

Mechanical, Electrical

Carpentry, Graphic Designer

Salary Four figure

Walk in Interview

On 30 June 2020 from 4 P.M.-7 P.M.

at 3 AC Gandhi Nagar

Contact @7006908171

REQUIRED

A Civil Engineer (Quality Control)

for Site at Ramban Area.

Contact: 94191-84714

Required

MBA

(Work from Home)

on Part time basis

Must have Laptop and

Internet Connection

Please Call 9419116015

totalmanagement@rediffmail.com

REQUIRED

Computer Billing Operator

Min. Qualification- Graduation

Technical knowledge- Tally.erp 9,

Buzy

Min. Salary- `10,000/- to `12,000/-

Ad only for- Jammu Locals.

Contact: Arjun Jain

9858661100

9419661100

URGENTLY REQUIRED

PROJECT MANAGER IN JAMMU FOR IEC PROJECT

MINIMUM REQUIREMENT: Operations Management in Minimum Project Experience of 7 years in Management, Post-Graduate in Environment/Management / Civil Engineering / Rural Management / MSW / Urban Planning.

Please contact us within two days

Ph. No: 2532786, 9419112013

E-mail ID: scscbngo@gmail.com

Address: Sajan Complex New High Court

Road Janipur Jammu

REQUIRED

Safai Karamchari for a Clinic in Talab Tillo Area.

Contact: 7006619423

Wanted

Salesman – 10 Nos.

Valid license and own Vehicle preferred

Receptionist – 01 Nos.

(Female Only)

(10+2, Graduate will be preferred must be accounts known)

Salary no bar for right candidates.

Contact: Mr. Ajay 9149856062

Required Urgently

1. Sales Executive – 2 Nos

For marketing of water treatment plants and consumables in UT of J&K

2. Service Engineer – 2 Nos

For service of Industrial water treatment/RO/DM/Water softener plants (Experienced candidates will be given preference)

3. AC Technicians – 4 Nos

4. Driver Tatamobile – 1 No

TS Sales Corporation

333A Shakti Nagar, Jammu

94191-92736, 77809-71145

REQUIRED

* Office Supervisor – 02

(15000 Start)

* Office Attendant – 02

(13000 Start)

*Driver (Driving Licence Must) – 02

(10000 Start)

* For Sale and Purchase of Used Cars

AVR CAR TRADE

Sainik Colony, Jammu

Contact: 8899791126

Required

Delivery boys for online delivery of groceries, medicines, food on commission basis.

Contact: 7889550580