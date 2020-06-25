Employment June 25, 2020

Wanted

Wanted a office boy cum cook for a small family of Subhash Nagar. Salary 7000/-

Mob : 6005176436

REQUIRED

A Sales Executive for Sales and Marketing of Auto Sanitazor Machine of an Indian Leading Home Electronics Company along with other covid products in private & govt sector

Salary + Incentive = 25000/ – 30000/

Send your resume to :

orkanenergy@gmail.com

Swiggy

We are hiring Delivery Boys and Girls in Jammu.

Salary – Upto 16000-18000 per month Insurance benefits of Rs 7 Lakhs

Full time or Part time

Contact – 7006366322

9419260455

Required

Female teachers to teach Maths and Science 7th to 10th Classes CBSE for tution center. Freshers can also apply.

Contact at 248 C

New Puran Nagar Jammu

P. No. 7006338701

9622136139

Vedanta classes jammu

Requirement Counselor (Female) and Sales Person (Male)

Experience more than 1 year

Contact No. 8899019988, 8899029988

Send Your Resume

info@vedantaedu.in

Urgently Required

(1) Mec/Electrical 10 K to 25 K

(2) Civil/Supervisor 12 K to 35 K

(3) Ground Staff 15 K to 35 K

(4) Banking Job 15 K to 25 K

(5) MBA/Sales 10 K to 30 K

(6) Sales Executives- Graduates -15K-25k.

8082189812

START BUSINESS AT HOME

Earn Rs 10,000 to 50,000

Required distributor for

ALKALINE WATER CAMPER

Opportunity for: Unemployed, Retired Person’s, Businessmen, House Wife’s and all.

Minimum Investment: 5000 to 50,000.

Free Check your drinking water is Acidic or Alkaline.

Contact us: 9906155071, 7006434484

Address: 400/A, Gandhi Nagar,

Jammu, Near Ankur Clinic.

REQUIRED

A Sales Executive for Sales and Marketing of Solar Inverter (With Battery) in entire Jammu division .

Candidate must be experienced of marketing(any field) in interiors.

(Doda, Poonch, Billawar)

Salary + Incentive = 25000/ – 30000/

Send your resume to :

orkanenergy@gmail.com