Employment June 25, 2020

Wanted
Wanted a office boy cum cook for a small family of Subhash Nagar. Salary 7000/-
Mob : 6005176436
REQUIRED
A Sales Executive for Sales and Marketing of Auto Sanitazor Machine of an Indian Leading Home Electronics Company along with other covid products in private & govt sector
Salary + Incentive = 25000/ – 30000/
Send your resume to :
orkanenergy@gmail.com
Swiggy
We are hiring Delivery Boys and Girls in Jammu.
Salary – Upto 16000-18000 per month Insurance benefits of Rs 7 Lakhs
Full time or Part time
Contact – 7006366322
9419260455
Required
Female teachers to teach Maths and Science 7th to 10th Classes CBSE for tution center. Freshers can also apply.
Contact at 248 C
New Puran Nagar Jammu
P. No. 7006338701
9622136139
Vedanta classes jammu
Requirement Counselor (Female) and Sales Person (Male)
Experience more than 1 year
Contact No. 8899019988, 8899029988
Send Your Resume
info@vedantaedu.in
Urgently Required
(1) Mec/Electrical 10 K to 25 K
(2) Civil/Supervisor 12 K to 35 K
(3) Ground Staff 15 K to 35 K
(4) Banking Job 15 K to 25 K
(5) MBA/Sales 10 K to 30 K
(6) Sales Executives- Graduates -15K-25k.
8082189812
START BUSINESS AT HOME
Earn Rs 10,000 to 50,000
Required distributor for
ALKALINE WATER CAMPER
Opportunity for: Unemployed, Retired Person’s, Businessmen, House Wife’s and all.
Minimum Investment: 5000 to 50,000.
Free Check your drinking water is Acidic or Alkaline.
Contact us: 9906155071, 7006434484
Address: 400/A, Gandhi Nagar,
Jammu, Near Ankur Clinic.
REQUIRED
A Sales Executive for Sales and Marketing of Solar Inverter (With Battery) in entire Jammu division .
Candidate must be experienced of marketing(any field) in interiors.
(Doda, Poonch, Billawar)
Salary + Incentive = 25000/ – 30000/
Send your resume to :
orkanenergy@gmail.com
