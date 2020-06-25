5 militant associates linked to LeT held in Budgam

By
Daily Excelsior
-

SRINAGAR: Five militant associates linked to Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) have been arrested in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Thursday.
A police official said the five were arrested from Narbal area of the district.
Incriminating documents, arms and ammunition have been seized from them. A case has been registered and an investigation is on, the official added. (AGENCIES)

