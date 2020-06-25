Employment June 24, 2020

JOB JOB JOB JOB
Required Delivery Boys for Delivery On Bikes
Driving License Must
Salary with PF, ESI, Bonus Benefits
Call : 9796243311, 9780404092, 8968696492
Required
Engg College needs 10th/12th Pass female willing to accompany in Educational Institutions
Salary 6 K
Post resume at
surjitkakkar@gmail.com
Driver Require
For
Tata-207.
Preferably from Jammu city
one Helper boy
Cont. Us
7006847707, 9149816251
REQUIREMENT
The following employees are required in Advocate Office situated at Kanak Mandi, Jammu.
1. Male candidate having complete knowledge of Tally/Busy for part time job from 9.30 AM to 1.00 PM.
2. Male candidate for the post of Peon for Office work full time from 9.30 AM to 6.30 PM.
Contact Details :
9596733577
Urgently Required
(1) Mec/Electrical 10 K to 25 K
(2) Civil/Supervisor 12 K to 35 K
(3) Ground Staff 15 K to 35 K
(4) Banking Job 15 K to 25 K
(5) MBA/Sales 10 K to 30 K
(6) Sales Executives- Graduates -15K-25k.
8082189812
REQUIRED
2 AC TECHNICIANS @ 8000
2 ELECTRICIANS @ 6000
4 HELPERS (WITH OWN BIKES)
ELECTRIC HELPLINE
JEWEL CHOWK JAMMU
PH. 7006175195
Required ICU Staff
* Resident Doctors.
* Staff Nurse.
* Nursing Orderly.
* Sweepers.
* Runners.
(Experienced candidate will preferred)
For more details contact:
9906116421, 8899249962
JOB VACANCY IN SHANKER INDUSTRIES SAMBA
Name of Posts
1. Supervisor – 2 post experience 5 year
2. Accountant – 2 post fresher/ 1 year experience
Interview Date and Time
Date 25/06/2020 to 26/06/2020
Interview Time 4:00 PM TO 6:00 PM at I.G.C Phawe-1 Samba Mob. 9906044364
Interested candidates may come along with resume/CV
For more Details:-
SHANKER INDUSTRIES Phase-1, Sidco Samba
9797027060
Email: sahil17sharma@gmail.com
