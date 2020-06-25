Employment June 24, 2020

JOB JOB JOB JOB

Required Delivery Boys for Delivery On Bikes

Driving License Must

Salary with PF, ESI, Bonus Benefits

Call : 9796243311, 9780404092, 8968696492

Required

Engg College needs 10th/12th Pass female willing to accompany in Educational Institutions

Salary 6 K

Post resume at

surjitkakkar@gmail.com

Driver Require

For

Tata-207.

Preferably from Jammu city

one Helper boy

Cont. Us

7006847707, 9149816251

REQUIREMENT

The following employees are required in Advocate Office situated at Kanak Mandi, Jammu.

1. Male candidate having complete knowledge of Tally/Busy for part time job from 9.30 AM to 1.00 PM.

2. Male candidate for the post of Peon for Office work full time from 9.30 AM to 6.30 PM.

Contact Details :

9596733577

Urgently Required

(1) Mec/Electrical 10 K to 25 K

(2) Civil/Supervisor 12 K to 35 K

(3) Ground Staff 15 K to 35 K

(4) Banking Job 15 K to 25 K

(5) MBA/Sales 10 K to 30 K

(6) Sales Executives- Graduates -15K-25k.

8082189812

REQUIRED

2 AC TECHNICIANS @ 8000

2 ELECTRICIANS @ 6000

4 HELPERS (WITH OWN BIKES)

ELECTRIC HELPLINE

JEWEL CHOWK JAMMU

PH. 7006175195

Required ICU Staff

* Resident Doctors.

* Staff Nurse.

* Nursing Orderly.

* Sweepers.

* Runners.

(Experienced candidate will preferred)

For more details contact:

9906116421, 8899249962

JOB VACANCY IN SHANKER INDUSTRIES SAMBA

Name of Posts

1. Supervisor – 2 post experience 5 year

2. Accountant – 2 post fresher/ 1 year experience

Interview Date and Time

Date 25/06/2020 to 26/06/2020

Interview Time 4:00 PM TO 6:00 PM at I.G.C Phawe-1 Samba Mob. 9906044364

Interested candidates may come along with resume/CV

For more Details:-

SHANKER INDUSTRIES Phase-1, Sidco Samba

9797027060

Email: sahil17sharma@gmail.com