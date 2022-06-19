Employment June 19, 2022

Urgently Required Legal Assistant

Male or Female candidate with proficiency in typing, skills in office management, Urdu knowing.

Educational Qualification-

12th Pass, or Graduate. Preference to candidates with legal knowledge.

Salary- Around Rs. 10,000 (negotiable)

Interested candidates may contact on 9419160664 till 1:00 pm on 20/06/2022

Joining at 9:00 am, 21/06/2022

ENGINEERS/SAFETY REQUIRED

Qualf. Dip/B.Tech/ITI Engineers

Elec/Mech/ECM/Fitter/ITI Welder

Exp. Fresher/Experienced

Salary Negotiable (10.5 – 45K+)

Safety Officer/MGR. (NEBOSH)

Sal. 25 K to 80 K

hr7colours2011 @gmail.com 9086085474

Situation Vacant

Required by a non banking finance company collection cum recovery officer preferably a graduate with a having valid 2 wheeler driving license, a good salary cum incentive package, company own 2 wheeler conveyance will be provided.

Interested may come with a complete resume with photograph, a copies of Aadhar Card and Educational Qualifications.

United India Investments, Pvt. Ltd.

United House, Moti Bazar, Jammu.

Contact No.: 9419187143, 9596655567

Requires Staff

Male/Female – 1 No Architect (Degree).

Male/ Female – 1 No Draftman (Diploma).

Male/ Female – 2 No’s (Good knowledge of Excel).

Office in Marble Market

Trikuta Nagar Jammu

Send CV at rajiv.7890@gmail.com

Contact details: 7506117560, 9833922195

Contact person: Rajiv

VOLUNTEER

Looking for a co founder to establish a Dog shelter near Airport.

NOTE – ONLY DOG LOVERS

CONTACT

9018664463

VACANCY

Required DSM

(Delivery Sales Man)

for Petrol Pump

at Kunjwani.

Minimum Qualification 8th

CONTACT: 9419648333

Rozgar ka sunehra mouka with lic of india

Be your own boss and decide your own Income. Other Benefits – Pension, Gratuity, Commission for Self and Family, Office Allowance, Computer Loan, Interest Free Loan for Scooty / Car and Housing Loan.

All persons with Min. Age 18 years and no Upper Limit can apply – Qualification – Rural – 10th Pass, Urban – 12th Pass.

Contact : 9419182690, 7780830473

COMPUTER OPERATOR

REQUIRED

male 5 no.

Minimum Qualification 10+2

Basic Computer Knowledge

Fresher can also apply

Training Provide

Salary as per Qualification and Experience

Interview on Monday (20-6-22) from 11 AM to 5 PM

Area : Gangyal, Nanak Nagar and Digiana (Under 5 km)

Contact Details : 33/34 Sec 6 Main Road Nanak Nagar Jammu. 7006632601

REQUIRED STAFF

Required Manager well versed in Excel and Spreadsheets, filling of GST returns, Gem Portal… 1 No.

Sales personal for Retail/ Wholesale …. 2 No.

M/s Hansraj & Sons (Agencies)

8, Resham Ghar Colony, Near Water Tank

Walk in Interview After 4 PM

Contact at: 9419189485,

9419193224

VACANCIES

N.S.K. High School run by SAWERA NGO (Regd) Bhalla Enclave, Channi Himmat Jammu requires the following staff:-

1. Principal with minimum experience of five years as Principal

2. Teacher- 01 B.Sc Non-Medical

3. Office Clerk- 01 Computer knowing

Applications with Bio-data should reach before 30th June 2022 to Principal

Salary – Negotiable.

Contact No. Mob- 7006312815/9596627733

Required

MANAGER AND Tele caller (FEMALE) required for a support team of MNC. Benefits- Attractive Salary, Conveyance Allowance ,Mobile reimbursement and incentive.

Contact-9797803909

We are looking

for an energetic, motivated and creative Sales Manager for growing sales of our innovative product. Interested candidates please contact on whatsapp -+233556491401

Urgently Required

CCTV Technician for Jammu region. Salary no bar for deserving candidates.

Contact 9711104232

REQUIRED

SALESMAN

For Baribrahmana factory.

Experience in hardware trade.

Salary upto 15000/ + traveling

Contact:

9086088368

9419188368

Bharat security services

ADDRESS –

opp. Vishal Mega Mart, Kunjwani .

Requirements-

Security guards (civil)- 20

Security guards (ex-men)- 10

Helper (female)- 5

Drivers – 10

Contact

9086588003,9086588005,9086078991

Required

Experienced salesman / saleswomen required for reputed packaging products company

Salary 12000 to 15000 plus

incentives

Contact between 12pm to 6pm

9419223459