Employment July 30, 2021

Required
Female/Male computer operator capable of handling sales and account management is required for Pet shop at Trikuta Nagar.
Contact: 9419185380
email: psbindra08@gmail.com
Required
Required
Telecaller
For Bahu Plaza Office
Call 9697123835
Requirement
PGT- M.A (PSYCHOLOGY) WITH B.ED
PRIMARY TEACHER- GRADUATE/POST GRADUATE IN ANY STREAM WITH B.ED
KINDERGARTEN TEACHER- GRADUATE/ POST GRADUATE IN ANY STREAM WITH B.ED/NTT CBSE experienced candidates will be preferred.
NCC CARETAKER (FEMALE) – BP.ED/MP.ED WITH NCC
Candidate with ‘B” or ‘C’ certificate will be preferred.
Email us at : towardsexcellence222@gmail.com
on or before 31th July, 2021
VACANCY
Showroom sale person – for Sanitary and tile showroom, Electronic products
Marketing & Sales – Experienced in the market for atleat 2 years
Godwon helpers – godown keepers
Trikuta Agencies -opposite BSF Double Iron Gate, Paloura, Jammu
Contact : 6005879898
Vacancy
Limited vacancy for Retired person Person Retired from Defence and other Deptt are Eligible Income upto 40000 per month. Benefit like PF and gratuity. Work 4 day a week Earn huge Income and Free lancer.
Housewife- 4 No’s
Fresher- 4 No’s
9070674124
Special programme for Retired Person
REQUIRED
Reputed Educational Institution at Bari Brahmana requires:-
1. Estate Supervisor.
2. Farm Supervisor.
3. Driver for LMV/HMV
Candidates can mail to:-
hr@dograeducationaltrust.com and
Contact: 7006864524
latest by 5th August 2021
REQUIRED MALE/FEMALE
(COUNSELLOR/TELECALLER)
Should have good Communication Skills
& Minimum 3Years Experience for same
(Qualification min. graduate)
Interested candidate mail your CV at
ayaaneduskillsandtraining@gmail.com
Contact- 9541942239, 7006639382