Govt Announces Rs 25 Lakh Ex-Gratia To NoKs Of Elected Councillors Killed In Militancy Related Incidents

JAMMU, July 30: The Jammu and Kashmir government announced a sanction of Rs 25 lakh in favour of the Next of Kins of the elected councillors of Municipal bodies, who have been killed in militancy-related incidents in the Union Territory.

An order issued by Principal Secretary to the government, Dheeraj Gupta, Sanction is hereby accorded to the payment of Ex-gratia compensation in favour of elected Councilors of Municipal Bodies of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir killed in militancy-related incidents.

The order has been issued in reference to the Administrative Council’s decision under number 84/13/2020 dated 15-07-2020.

The order reads that the ex-gratia compensation shall be paid to the next of kin (NOK) of the deceased by the Government through concerned Deputy Commissioners/ District Development Commissioners.

“The Deputy Commissioner concerned shall prepare, process and submit the case regarding payment of Ex-gratia through Housing and Urban Development Department,” it reads.

It further reads that on the receipt of the case, Housing and Urban Development Department shall forward the case to the Finance Department for release/payment of ex-gratia in favour of NOKs of the deceased. (KNO)