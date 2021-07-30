No traffic on Srinagar-Leh national highway

Srinagar, July 30: Traffic movement on the Srinagar-Leh national highway was disallowed on Friday for weekly maintenance, a traffic police official said.

No vehicle was today allowed from either side on the highway which connects connecting Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh with Kashmir valley, he said.

The UT administration in Ladakh and J&K have decided to suspend traffic on the highway every Friday to allow Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to undertake maintenance of the road, particularly at Zojila pass.

One-way traffic will be resumed on Saturday subject to better road conditions and fair weather, he said. (Agencies)