Employment Jan 9, 2022

Job opportunity
Looking for a Female Service Assistant with knowledge of Accounts, Microsoft office word, excel and letter writing.
Office Located at Toph Sherkhania Bridge, Akhnoor Road Jammu.
Send your Resume & CV before Friday 14 January 2022.
To Email- shankergroup_ind@yahoo.co.in
ADVANCED & BEST TECHONOLOGIES PVT LTD.
SOFTWARE DEVLOPERS (Sal:25000-75000 INR).
Skill: C#, Asp.Net, MVC, Entity Framework, LINQ, Web API’s,
JQuery, HTML, CSS, SQL SERVER, MYSQL, JavaScript.
IT SUPPORT EXECUTIVES (Sal: 10000-15000 INR).
Experience Will Be Advantage.
LEAD GENERATORS/ DATA ENTRY OPERATOR /ACCOUNTANT.
Good English Speaking Skills (Sal: 10,000-12,000 INR).
ADMIN /CUSTOMER CARE RELATIONSHIP EXCEUTIVE.
Experienced & Good Communication
(Sal:15000-25000 INR).
Contact us:
7051002662Email: jkresume@peoplecentral.co
Required
IELTS trainer (F)
Full Time only
Experienced preferred
Shastri Nagar
9086061388
Sood Eye Care Centre
REQUIRES
* Computer Operator (Female) – 2
* Councellor (Female) -2
* Operations Manager (Female) – 1
* Floor Manager (Female) – 2
67/6 Trikuta Nagar
T.No. 9419183185, 9419191400
7006127001
Urgently Required
Required an Independent House/Set/Floor for a Reputed Coaching Centre at Kacchi Chawani or Exchange Road.
Contact:- 7051393107
VACANCY
Computer Operator
(Male/Female)
1. Minimum Qualification : Graduation with good command in English.
2. Minimum experience 3-5 years.
3. Proficiency in computer skills like MS Office.
Candidate should send detailed CV with work experience and salary expectation to the following email address:
associatedjmu@gmail.com
Vacancy
Following posts vacant.
1. Data Entry Operator (Male)
(Having good typing speed of computer knowledge).
2. Accounts Executive (Male/Female).
(Having knowledge of Accounts / DMS)
Contact: Royal Enfield,
New Plot, Jammu
# 9419352123, 7006532662
REQUIRED
Computer Operator, Accountant, Driver and PA to President, Dogra Sadar Sabha, Jammu having requisite qualification. Experienced personnel will be preferred.
Interested candidates may email their
CV to – dograsadarsabha1904@gmail.com latest by 15.01.2022.
Contact – 0191-2543589, 7051875492.
Secretary, Dogra Sadar Sabha
1.Driver: Requirement for Automatic Car.
2. Two shops available on rent at KC Market Ist Floor (Ware House) Jammu.
3. Two shops on rent at Chand Nagar Jammu for Beauty Parlour and Laundry purpose, Eat point.
Contact for more details
9796004623 and 8491951823
URGENT REQUIRED
One Male Full time
computer operator
Qualification:-12th to Graduation
Basic knowledge of Computer applications and Internet
Experience:
2+ years in Cyber Cafe
Salary- Rs. 8000/-
Contact:- 9796237866, 6005627575
Jump-Start Your Banking Career
Apply for Assured Bank Jobs
Eligibility/Qualifucation
10th, 12th, Graduation with Min. 40%-50% Marks
Age upto 26Yrs.
Location: Jammu/Udhampur/Kathua/
Aknoor/Poonch/ Ramban/ Banihal/ Pulwama Etc.
Interview Date : 10- 15 Jan 2022
Call us : 6006289923/9146996228
RBECC Jammu
JOB OPENING
1. Senior Sales Executive – FMCG
Minimum 5+ Years of Sales & Marketing experience in Cereals, Pulses, Oil & Ghee industry.
Must have knowledge of Wholesale, Distribution and Retail channels across different districts.
(SUNDAY OPEN)
Contact – Shiv Shakti Traders, Jammu
9622044437
Email- info.sstradersindia@gmail.com
VACANCY
Business Development Manager ( Female ) : 01
MBA Graduate will be preferred with experience and good communication .
Salary : 20 k plus allowance
M:6006653439
URGENTLY REQUIRED FOR JAMMU & SAMBA
1) Office Attendant – 1
2) Computer H/W /CCTV Engg. – 1
(Fresher May also apply)
Must driving of two wheeler
Salary negotiable
Contact: 94192-35800
VACANCY
Need full time female cook male driver for home
Salary: 10,000
Driver : 10,000
Address : 117 A/D Gandhi Nagar Green Belt Park Jammu
Contact: 9906222280
A Leading business House Required Following
Sales Staff
1.Sales Manager -02
(Min 3 Exp required in consumer Appliances)
2.Sr Sales Officer 03
3. Sales Officer – 02
Address: Ashish Traders near power house Hatli Morh Kathua
7006798499, 9419326039
REQUIRED
Degree or Diploma Civil (Engineer) having experience of Lab. Tests of civil works i.e cement test cube tests, Soil test, SPT, Steel test and concrete test.
Location:- Bari Brahmana Jammu
Working:- 10.00 am to 6.00 pm
Salary:- 18000/- per month
Contact No:- 9682384208
Required
1) Teachers B.Sc B.Ed / BA B.Ed in Math, Science, Urdu, & Nursary Trained for NJP High School
2) B.Sc Nursing for Para Medical Institute
Facilities : Free Transport & Accommodation
Contact No. 9797411912, 8494024866
Vacancy
Wanted staff
Sales man.
Good salary with PF ,ESIC and other benefits
Contact
Komal Enterprises
Distributor Hindustan Unilever Ltd
Greater Kailash Lane No 9 Jammu
9419122203, 9899089296
Contact timing 4 – 6 pm
REQUIRED
HAIR DRESSER AND MAKEUP ARTIST AT REPUTED SALOONS AT RAJOURI AND AKHNOOR.
CONTACT : 9796841111
VACANCY
REQUIRED ONE OFFICE ASSISTANT (M/F) CUM TELE-CALLER WITH ACCOUNTS KNOWLEDGE (TALLY) AND GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILLS.
CONTACT: 10 AM TO 2 PM
9419142655
SWARN TRADING COMPANY
SHOP NO. 79 & 80, YARD NO. 6, TRANSPORT NAGAR, NARWAL, JAMMU.
Faculty Required:-
Urgently Required Teachers for Following subjects:-
English / Communicative English for 11th /12th & Graduation
Business Studies/Entrepreneurship for 11th/12th – Graduation
Maths/ IP/CS for 11th & 12th
Kindly Watsaap your details at:-
9419118363, 7006095270
Alpha IT Systems, Jammu
Hiring
1. JavaScript Developers
2. System Engineer (AWS, CI/CD)
3. Marketing + Sales Executives
4. HR Executives
Qualified candidates to share CVs at:
careers@alphaitsystems.com