Employment Jan 9, 2022

Job opportunity

Looking for a Female Service Assistant with knowledge of Accounts, Microsoft office word, excel and letter writing.

Office Located at Toph Sherkhania Bridge, Akhnoor Road Jammu.

Send your Resume & CV before Friday 14 January 2022.

To Email- shankergroup_ind@yahoo.co.in

ADVANCED & BEST TECHONOLOGIES PVT LTD.

SOFTWARE DEVLOPERS (Sal:25000-75000 INR).

Skill: C#, Asp.Net, MVC, Entity Framework, LINQ, Web API’s,

JQuery, HTML, CSS, SQL SERVER, MYSQL, JavaScript.

IT SUPPORT EXECUTIVES (Sal: 10000-15000 INR).

Experience Will Be Advantage.

LEAD GENERATORS/ DATA ENTRY OPERATOR /ACCOUNTANT.

Good English Speaking Skills (Sal: 10,000-12,000 INR).

ADMIN /CUSTOMER CARE RELATIONSHIP EXCEUTIVE.

Experienced & Good Communication

(Sal:15000-25000 INR).

Contact us:

7051002662Email: jkresume@peoplecentral.co

Required

IELTS trainer (F)

Full Time only

Experienced preferred

Shastri Nagar

9086061388

Sood Eye Care Centre

REQUIRES

* Computer Operator (Female) – 2

* Councellor (Female) -2

* Operations Manager (Female) – 1

* Floor Manager (Female) – 2

67/6 Trikuta Nagar

T.No. 9419183185, 9419191400

7006127001

Urgently Required

Required an Independent House/Set/Floor for a Reputed Coaching Centre at Kacchi Chawani or Exchange Road.

Contact:- 7051393107

VACANCY

Computer Operator

(Male/Female)

1. Minimum Qualification : Graduation with good command in English.

2. Minimum experience 3-5 years.

3. Proficiency in computer skills like MS Office.

Candidate should send detailed CV with work experience and salary expectation to the following email address:

associatedjmu@gmail.com

Vacancy

Following posts vacant.

1. Data Entry Operator (Male)

(Having good typing speed of computer knowledge).

2. Accounts Executive (Male/Female).

(Having knowledge of Accounts / DMS)

Contact: Royal Enfield,

New Plot, Jammu

# 9419352123, 7006532662

REQUIRED

Computer Operator, Accountant, Driver and PA to President, Dogra Sadar Sabha, Jammu having requisite qualification. Experienced personnel will be preferred.

Interested candidates may email their

CV to – dograsadarsabha1904@gmail.com latest by 15.01.2022.

Contact – 0191-2543589, 7051875492.

Secretary, Dogra Sadar Sabha

1.Driver: Requirement for Automatic Car.

2. Two shops available on rent at KC Market Ist Floor (Ware House) Jammu.

3. Two shops on rent at Chand Nagar Jammu for Beauty Parlour and Laundry purpose, Eat point.

Contact for more details

9796004623 and 8491951823

URGENT REQUIRED

One Male Full time

computer operator

Qualification:-12th to Graduation

Basic knowledge of Computer applications and Internet

Experience:

2+ years in Cyber Cafe

Salary- Rs. 8000/-

Contact:- 9796237866, 6005627575

Jump-Start Your Banking Career

Apply for Assured Bank Jobs

Eligibility/Qualifucation

10th, 12th, Graduation with Min. 40%-50% Marks

Age upto 26Yrs.

Location: Jammu/Udhampur/Kathua/

Aknoor/Poonch/ Ramban/ Banihal/ Pulwama Etc.

Interview Date : 10- 15 Jan 2022

Call us : 6006289923/9146996228

RBECC Jammu

JOB OPENING

1. Senior Sales Executive – FMCG

Minimum 5+ Years of Sales & Marketing experience in Cereals, Pulses, Oil & Ghee industry.

Must have knowledge of Wholesale, Distribution and Retail channels across different districts.

(SUNDAY OPEN)

Contact – Shiv Shakti Traders, Jammu

9622044437

Email- info.sstradersindia@gmail.com

VACANCY

Business Development Manager ( Female ) : 01

MBA Graduate will be preferred with experience and good communication .

Salary : 20 k plus allowance

M:6006653439

URGENTLY REQUIRED FOR JAMMU & SAMBA

1) Office Attendant – 1

2) Computer H/W /CCTV Engg. – 1

(Fresher May also apply)

Must driving of two wheeler

Salary negotiable

Contact: 94192-35800

VACANCY

Need full time female cook male driver for home

Salary: 10,000

Driver : 10,000

Address : 117 A/D Gandhi Nagar Green Belt Park Jammu

Contact: 9906222280

A Leading business House Required Following

Sales Staff

1.Sales Manager -02

(Min 3 Exp required in consumer Appliances)

2.Sr Sales Officer 03

3. Sales Officer – 02

Address: Ashish Traders near power house Hatli Morh Kathua

7006798499, 9419326039

REQUIRED

Degree or Diploma Civil (Engineer) having experience of Lab. Tests of civil works i.e cement test cube tests, Soil test, SPT, Steel test and concrete test.

Location:- Bari Brahmana Jammu

Working:- 10.00 am to 6.00 pm

Salary:- 18000/- per month

Contact No:- 9682384208

Required

1) Teachers B.Sc B.Ed / BA B.Ed in Math, Science, Urdu, & Nursary Trained for NJP High School

2) B.Sc Nursing for Para Medical Institute

Facilities : Free Transport & Accommodation

Contact No. 9797411912, 8494024866

Vacancy

Wanted staff

Sales man.

Good salary with PF ,ESIC and other benefits

Contact

Komal Enterprises

Distributor Hindustan Unilever Ltd

Greater Kailash Lane No 9 Jammu

9419122203, 9899089296

Contact timing 4 – 6 pm

REQUIRED

HAIR DRESSER AND MAKEUP ARTIST AT REPUTED SALOONS AT RAJOURI AND AKHNOOR.

CONTACT : 9796841111

VACANCY

REQUIRED ONE OFFICE ASSISTANT (M/F) CUM TELE-CALLER WITH ACCOUNTS KNOWLEDGE (TALLY) AND GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILLS.

CONTACT: 10 AM TO 2 PM

9419142655

SWARN TRADING COMPANY

SHOP NO. 79 & 80, YARD NO. 6, TRANSPORT NAGAR, NARWAL, JAMMU.

Faculty Required:-

Urgently Required Teachers for Following subjects:-

English / Communicative English for 11th /12th & Graduation

Business Studies/Entrepreneurship for 11th/12th – Graduation

Maths/ IP/CS for 11th & 12th

Kindly Watsaap your details at:-

9419118363, 7006095270

Alpha IT Systems, Jammu

Hiring

1. JavaScript Developers

2. System Engineer (AWS, CI/CD)

3. Marketing + Sales Executives

4. HR Executives

Qualified candidates to share CVs at:

careers@alphaitsystems.com