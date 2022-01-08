Employment Jan 8, 2022

Alpha IT Systems, Jammu

Hiring

1. JavaScript Developers

2. System Engineer (AWS, CI/CD)

3. Marketing + Sales Executives

4. HR Executives

Qualified candidates to share CVs at:

careers@alphaitsystems.com

REQUIRED

Degree or Diploma Civil (Engineer) having experience of Lab. Tests of civil works i.e cement test cube tests, Soil test, SPT, Steel test and concrete test.

Location:- Bari Brahmana Jammu

Working:- 10.00 am to 6.00 pm

Salary:- 18000/- per month

Contact No:- 9682384208

Job Opportunities

FOR A NEW CAFE LOUNGE

* Cafe Manager -1 * Salary 4-5 Digits

* Chef – 1 *Shared Accomo- * Driver/Chuffer-1 dation Available

*Serving Boys – 2 * Age 20-35 years

Fresher’s With Diploma/Hotel Management Degree Shall Be Preferred.

Walk-in-lnterview on 08/01/2022

11:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Mob.: 8980111556, 9419185148

Placement

Required Computer Teacher

Having Good Knowledge of MS Office & Tally

Minimum 2 Years as a Teacher (Graduate).

Send CV or Call on

Whatsapp:9541942237, 7006639382

Required urgently

Teacher for Army Institute Nagrota

1) Class (1st to 5th) All Subjects – 15 Nos.

2) 6th, 7th, 8th – 15 No’s

Maths, Science, English, Social Science

3) 9th & 10th – 12 No’s

Maths, Science, English, Social Science

4) 11th & 12th Humanities – 10 No’s

5) 11th & 12th – Phy, Chemistry – 10 No’s

Tution Timing is 4.00 PM to 7.00 PM

Salary Start from 6000 to ——

Contact No. 7006458695, 7006273423

Vacancy

Wanted staff

Sales man.

Good salary with PF ,ESIC and other benefits

Contact

Komal Enterprises

Distributor Hindustan Unilever Ltd

Greater Kailash Lane No 9 Jammu

9419122203, 9899089296

Contact timing 4 – 6 pm

Urgent Hiring

We are hiring HR and Telemarketing executive for our company at Bari Brahmana. Freshers can also apply. Interested candidate may share there CV on jobs@aatishmanagement.in or call on 9990011643

Required

1) Teachers B.Sc B.Ed / BA B.Ed in Math, Science, Urdu, & Nursary Trained for NJP High School

2) B.Sc Nursing for Para Medical Institute

Facilities : Free Transport & Accommodation

Contact No. 9797411912, 8494024866

REQUIRED

IELTS trainer (F)

Full time only

Experienced

preferred

ShaStri Nagar

9086061388

Sood Eye Care Centre

REQUIRES

* Computer Operator (Female) – 2

* Councellor (Female) -2

* Operations Manager (Female) – 1

* Floor Manager (Female) – 2

67/6 Trikuta Nagar

T.No. 9419183185, 9419191400

7006127001