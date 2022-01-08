Employment Jan 8, 2022

Alpha IT Systems, Jammu
Hiring
1. JavaScript Developers
2. System Engineer (AWS, CI/CD)
3. Marketing + Sales Executives
4. HR Executives
Qualified candidates to share CVs at:
careers@alphaitsystems.com
REQUIRED
Degree or Diploma Civil (Engineer) having experience of Lab. Tests of civil works i.e cement test cube tests, Soil test, SPT, Steel test and concrete test.
Location:- Bari Brahmana Jammu
Working:- 10.00 am to 6.00 pm
Salary:- 18000/- per month
Contact No:- 9682384208
Job Opportunities
FOR A NEW CAFE LOUNGE
* Cafe Manager -1 * Salary 4-5 Digits
* Chef – 1 *Shared Accomo- * Driver/Chuffer-1 dation Available
*Serving Boys – 2 * Age 20-35 years
Fresher’s With Diploma/Hotel Management Degree Shall Be Preferred.
Walk-in-lnterview on 08/01/2022
11:00 AM to 1:00 PM
Mob.: 8980111556, 9419185148
Placement
Required Computer Teacher
Having Good Knowledge of MS Office & Tally
Minimum 2 Years as a Teacher (Graduate).
Send CV or Call on
Whatsapp:9541942237, 7006639382
Required urgently
Teacher for Army Institute Nagrota
1) Class (1st to 5th) All Subjects – 15 Nos.
2) 6th, 7th, 8th – 15 No’s
Maths, Science, English, Social Science
3) 9th & 10th – 12 No’s
Maths, Science, English, Social Science
4) 11th & 12th Humanities – 10 No’s
5) 11th & 12th – Phy, Chemistry – 10 No’s
Tution Timing is 4.00 PM to 7.00 PM
Salary Start from 6000 to ——
Contact No. 7006458695, 7006273423
Vacancy
Wanted staff
Sales man.
Good salary with PF ,ESIC and other benefits
Contact
Komal Enterprises
Distributor Hindustan Unilever Ltd
Greater Kailash Lane No 9 Jammu
9419122203, 9899089296
Contact timing 4 – 6 pm
Urgent Hiring
We are hiring HR and Telemarketing executive for our company at Bari Brahmana. Freshers can also apply. Interested candidate may share there CV on jobs@aatishmanagement.in or call on 9990011643
Required
1) Teachers B.Sc B.Ed / BA B.Ed in Math, Science, Urdu, & Nursary Trained for NJP High School
2) B.Sc Nursing for Para Medical Institute
Facilities : Free Transport & Accommodation
Contact No. 9797411912, 8494024866
REQUIRED
IELTS trainer (F)
Full time only
Experienced
preferred
ShaStri Nagar
9086061388
Sood Eye Care Centre
REQUIRES
* Computer Operator (Female) – 2
* Councellor (Female) -2
* Operations Manager (Female) – 1
* Floor Manager (Female) – 2
67/6 Trikuta Nagar
T.No. 9419183185, 9419191400
7006127001