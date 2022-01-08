9 shops gutted in fire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag

Srinagar, Jan 8: Nine shops were gutted in a massive fire on Friday night in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, officials of Fire and Emergency services said on Saturday.

They said the fire broke out in a commercial building at Nai Basti Anantnag, housing several shops and godown.

The officials said the fire broke out from the first floor of the four–storey building but it soon spread to the other building.

“The fire erupted at 11.49 pm and it was brought under control after over three hours. Nine shops were gutted and a Tata Mobile was damaged in the fire incident,” an official at Fire and Emergency services in Anantnag said.

He said goods worth crores of rupees were destroyed in the fire.

The fire is believed to have been caused by an electrical short circuit. (Agencies)