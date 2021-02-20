Employment Feb 20, 2021

WANTED STAFF URGENTLY
1) 5 NO’S (FIVE) HELPERS (UNSKILLED/ SKILLED)
(EXPERIENCED/NON-EXPERIENCED)
FOR SANCHAL PACKAGED DRINKING WATER
BOTTLING PLANT
EPIP SIDCO COMPLEX BARI BRAHMANA SAMBA (INSIDE KALA GATE)
GROSS SALARY APPROX (8000-9000)P.M
CALL ON : +91 8715068888
Required
ELECTRICAL /ITI DIPLOMA HOLDER FOR OUR ISI TESTING LABORATORY .
CANDIDATE HAVING PREVIOUS EXPERIENCE IN LAB. TESTING WOULD BE PREFERRED.
SALARY NEGOTIABLE
CONTACT DETAILS
CLASSIC ENTERPRISES
BABLIYANA ROAD, NEAR RAJIV GANDHI
HOSPITAL GANGYAL-JAMMU-180010
9858507832, 01912480965
JMD PLACEMENT SERVICE
FOR ALL SKILLED, UNSKILLED, TECHNICAL JOB REQUIREMENTS
* OFFICE STAFF
* IT JOBS
* TEACHING STAFF
* INDUSTRIAL JOBS
Main Road Opposite Women College Gandhi Nagar, Jammu, Near Janta Fruit Ice Cream
Moble No.: 7217819340, 9797540035
Wanted
Wanted a female staff for office at Subhash Nagar having command on excel and good at typing with good communication skills.
Timings:-
10 to 5pm
Salary:- 6500+
Contact:-7006418704
REQUIRED
Required female candidate for front desk.
Experience 3 years and Basic Computer Experience
Contact : 9018383101
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Male & Female Medical Representatives
for Different Headquarters
Rajouri – 2, Kathua – 2
Jammu-2, Udhampur -2
Salary Package (22000 PM).
Qualification: D.Pharma, B.Pharma, B.Sc, B.Com
Contact personally with resume.
Jorss International Marketing
68-A Extension II Near Dr. Romesh Khajuria
(Child Specialist), Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.
Mob: 8082371479, 6006143466.
Whatsapp: 9541550732
Only Hard worker/needy person applied.
Female
hostel warden
Wanted a hostel warden, well educated (Post graduation in any subject), having computer knowledge, age 27 years and above for full time (24 hour) Salary negotiable.
Louis Braille School for sightless girls,
Roop Nagar, Jammu
9596877440, 6006026826
REQUIRED
Computer knowing
candidate for pathological Lab. reporting work
Contact :
Dr. Satish Kenue
Mob. 9419186111, 9796222026
Urgently Required
Accounts Executive : 1 to 3 years of
Exp. Salary 10 to 20 K
Supervisor : 12th/Graduate : Fresher /Exp
Both Salary 8 to 15 K
Quality/Production Trainee – Male/Female-
B.Sc/M.Sc in Chemistry, Microbiology, Biotechnology or B. Tech in Chemical or B. Pharma/M. Pharma. Fresher/Exp. Both
Salary 10 to 20 K
90860-85474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
Salesman Require
A SALES PERSON IS REQUIRED FOR MARKETING OF FMCG PRODUCTS FOR JAMMU REGION
MUST HAVE EXPERIENCE AND COMPLETE MARKET KNOWLEDGE.
SHOULD HAVE ITS OWN VEHICLE
SALARY:15000+TA
Contact-9871719319
REQUIRED STAFF
Retail Sales Person with minimum 5 years experiences well versed in Marg Software Contact with resume on any week day after 4 pm – 2no.
M/s Hansraj Pharmacy
8, Resham Ghar Colony,
Near Water Tank
Contact at : 9419193224, 9419189485
Required
trained teachers
Teacher required
for Class 10th
Subject : S.St, Sc. and Hindi
K.S PUBLIC SCHOOL
MUTHI, JAMMU
M : 7006528112
Required
car driver
Required Experienced Car Driver
for a
Residence at
Gandhi Nagar.
Salary Negotiable
Please Contact :-
9650607149, 7006552643