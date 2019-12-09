Employment Dec 9, 2019

On Spot Interview
Quali. No. Salary
1. ICICI Bank Jobs Bekend and Sales Grad 50 20+
2. HDFC Bank Jobs Grad 20 20+
3. IDBI Bank Jobs Grad 10 20+
4. City Bank Jobs Grad 10 20+
5. Industry Jobs 10th 100 15+
6. Hotel Jobs+IT Jobs 8th 200 10+
7. Jio Jobs, Office work 10th 50 15+
8. Real Estate Call Centre 10th 100 15+
Venue: Seemajobdot.com.Regd
H.No. 142/6, Model Town Gangyal
(M): 9086123015, 7006723093
Staff Required
(PRIVATE JOB POST)
8TH, 10TH, 12TH PASS & ALL GRADUATES APPLY
VISIT OFFICE/ APPLY (9086193986)
(OFFICIAL & NON OFFICIAL JOB)
SECTOR: MNC, HOSPITAL, HOTEL, MALL, AUTOMOBILE, SCHOOL & OTHER SECTOR.
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Office Boy (Part Time from 1 to 6 pm.)
At Satguru Nanak Mission Trust
Free Tuition Center
Opp. Gurudwara Sahib,
Rehari Chungi, Jammu
Contact No:
7006223763, 9796201010
Bhartiya Shiksha Kender Akalpur
Urgently Required Teaching Staff for teaching English, SST, Science beside a Nursery trained teacher and a Computer Knowing Assistant
Interested Person may apply with
Biodata
Contact No: 9086226569, 9622355584
LIMITED VACANCIES
Toll Plaza – 9000+Food
Security Guard – 8000-10,000
Photo Designer -10,000
Salesman – 8000- 10,000
(F) Recp/Tallycaller – 6000-8000
Packing Labour – 10,500
B.Pharma (Samba) – 8000-10000
Permanent Maids – 8000+ Food+ Accommodation
Drivers – 9000
9797479625/ 6005266490
Rani Park, Near Jain School, Kachi Chawni, Jammu
NEEDS
Need a girl for ladies Saloon situated at Bhatindi (Khan Enclave) if anyone interested Plz let us know…
Contact Number
7006431628
REQUIRED
4 Saleman for Counter
4 Service boy
Salary on negotiation
Interview
12 O’ Clock to
3 PM Daily
Contact No. 9906284729
JOBS@in’t MNC’s!
1. Backend/Operation Associate’s (Female Only)
Salary : 15k to 25 k + incentives
Shift 9:30 am to 5.30 pm (Fixed)
2. Tele-sales Associate’s (M/F)
Salary : 12k to 20K + TA or Cab+Meal
Shift: 6 am to 2 pm (6 days work)
Shift : 8pm to 5 am (5 Days work)
Excellent Command over Spoken & Written English
No Registration Fees
394A Nr Lakshmi Naryan Mandir
Gandhi Nagar # 8713000033, 9086177334
Urgently Required
Field Boy – 4
Fixed Salary + Petrol + incentives
Myraa Hospitality Group
Add Behind Saugat Complex Janipur
9906941292
Required for News Channel in Jammu
1. Reporter 2 Nos Male/ Female.
2. Camera Man cum Editor – 2 Nos
3. Driver – 1
4. Computer Operator.
Contact for Interview on Tuesday 10th Dec from 2:00 to 6:00 PM
2nd Floor RV Tower Narwal Byepass above Aroma Restaurant Jammu
Required
Technician/ Electrician – 1 No.
for CCTV Installation
Salary – 5000 to 8000
Timing – 9:30 AM to 6:30 PM
Smart Automations
Sector 1, Model Town, Gangyal
Mob: 9086039033
REQUIRED
An Accountant
Girl or Boy
JDA Market near St. Peter School B. C. Road, Jammu
Shop No. 10
Contact Mob :
9419194172, 8493094172
D.R.S Kids International School Vijaypur
Required
More vacancies for female teachers.Interested candidates may come along with their C.V between 10am to 1pm.Experienced will be considered. Freshers can also apply. Salary negotiable. Pick and drop facility is also available. For any query touch base on 7006693028,9419169851
REQUIRED
An Accountant with
knowledge about Buzy for a construction company near Wave Mall Jammu.
Contacat:
7051456143
JOB OPPORTUNITY
A Govt. Registered firm urgently required 62 boys & girls for official & non-official work in Jammu & 20 other districts of J&K State.
Qualification: 10th, 12th, Graduation & Above.
Income: 15000 to 25000 PM (As per Co.Rule).
Free Hostel for Boys & Girls.
So, Come along with your full Bio-Data at
MLCC
Last Morh Gandhi Nagar, Jammu, Near Soodan Laboratory Opp. VIP Bags Show Room.
Cell No: 9906029039, 9796256081
ON SPOT INTERVIEW
IT Engineer (12K – 25K)
Banking Jobs (20K – 30K)
Accounting Jobs (15K – 30K)
Salon Manager (15K – 30K)
Restaurant Jobs (10K – 25K)
Industrial Jobs – (15K – 30K)
Eligibility:- B.Tech, M.Tech, Grad, B.Com, M.Com etc.
7006221627, 7006111894, 9086930655
Urgently Required
Warehouse Supervisor – +2/Graduate/PG
Fresher-/Experience Both Eligible
Receptionist – +2/Graduate, Fresher/Exp. Both
Sales In House – +2/Graduate- Fresher
Driver – LMV (Light Motor Vehicle) 1 to 3
year Experience
Picker/Packer- 10th/12th- Fresher
8082085474
hrrecuitercolours@gmail.com
MAY FAIR HR. SEC. SCHOOL
66, Chand Nagar Ph: 9419296974
STAFF REQUIRED
1. M.A B.Ed for Class 11th/12th 1 Post
Subject : English
2. MA/ M.Sc/ B.Sc B.Ed for Classes 4th to 7th 4 Posts
Subjects : English/Hindi/Maths/Science
3. M.A/M.Sc B.Ed for Classes 8th to 10th 3 Posts
Subjects : Maths/Science/Social Science
Candidates with min. 2 Years of Experience in a Reputed School Can Apply
Required Staff
Experienced Salesman/Salesgirl for dealing in ladies suits and readymade garments. Handsome salary with Commission.
Contact to Rattan Sons at Vijaypur
Ph No. 9419125107
MAY FAIR INTERNATONAL SCHOOL
13, Sector B1, Laxmipuram Chinore, Jammu. Ph. 9622333664
STAFF REQUIRED
1. M.Sc/M.A B.Ed (Vice Principal) – 1 Post
Min. 2 Years Experience as a Vice Principal/Incharge
2. M.Sc/MA B.Ed (Co-ordinator)- 2 Posts
Min 2 Years Experience as a Co-ordinator
3. M.A B.Ed for Classes upto 10th 2 Posts
Subjects : English/S. Science
4. Nursery Trained Teachers 1 Post
Candidates with min. 2 Years of Experience in a Reputed School Can Apply
No half salary
Qual. Salary
*HDFC Bank + ICICI Bank Grad. 20+
* Civil Engineer + Accountant grad 15+
* Security Guard + Security SOS 12th 15+
* CRM (Female) (Channi Himmat) 12th 15+
* Sale Executive (M/F) 10th 12+
* Store Incharge + Cashier 12th 15+
* Helper + House Keeping 8th 10+
No. 9070339412, 96825-79079
Adds : main Highway, near PNB Bank,
Gangyal
Required
Sales Exe – 15,000+
Accountant – 20,000+
Computer Operator – 10,000+
Receptionist – 8000+
Office Cord – 10,000+
Helper/Maid – 8,000+
Contact: Mehar Services
23A Ext. Gandhi Nagar
Near Dudhadhari Mandir
Ph: 2439541
