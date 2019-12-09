Employment Dec 9, 2019

On Spot Interview

Quali. No. Salary

1. ICICI Bank Jobs Bekend and Sales Grad 50 20+

2. HDFC Bank Jobs Grad 20 20+

3. IDBI Bank Jobs Grad 10 20+

4. City Bank Jobs Grad 10 20+

5. Industry Jobs 10th 100 15+

6. Hotel Jobs+IT Jobs 8th 200 10+

7. Jio Jobs, Office work 10th 50 15+

8. Real Estate Call Centre 10th 100 15+

Venue: Seemajobdot.com.Regd

H.No. 142/6, Model Town Gangyal

(M): 9086123015, 7006723093

Staff Required

(PRIVATE JOB POST)

8TH, 10TH, 12TH PASS & ALL GRADUATES APPLY

VISIT OFFICE/ APPLY (9086193986)

(OFFICIAL & NON OFFICIAL JOB)

SECTOR: MNC, HOSPITAL, HOTEL, MALL, AUTOMOBILE, SCHOOL & OTHER SECTOR.

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Office Boy (Part Time from 1 to 6 pm.)

At Satguru Nanak Mission Trust

Free Tuition Center

Opp. Gurudwara Sahib,

Rehari Chungi, Jammu

Contact No:

7006223763, 9796201010

Bhartiya Shiksha Kender Akalpur

Urgently Required Teaching Staff for teaching English, SST, Science beside a Nursery trained teacher and a Computer Knowing Assistant

Interested Person may apply with

Biodata

Contact No: 9086226569, 9622355584

LIMITED VACANCIES

Toll Plaza – 9000+Food

Security Guard – 8000-10,000

Photo Designer -10,000

Salesman – 8000- 10,000

(F) Recp/Tallycaller – 6000-8000

Packing Labour – 10,500

B.Pharma (Samba) – 8000-10000

Permanent Maids – 8000+ Food+ Accommodation

Drivers – 9000

9797479625/ 6005266490

Rani Park, Near Jain School, Kachi Chawni, Jammu

NEEDS

Need a girl for ladies Saloon situated at Bhatindi (Khan Enclave) if anyone interested Plz let us know…

Contact Number

7006431628

REQUIRED

4 Saleman for Counter

4 Service boy

Salary on negotiation

Interview

12 O’ Clock to

3 PM Daily

Contact No. 9906284729

JOBS@in’t MNC’s!

1. Backend/Operation Associate’s (Female Only)

Salary : 15k to 25 k + incentives

Shift 9:30 am to 5.30 pm (Fixed)

2. Tele-sales Associate’s (M/F)

Salary : 12k to 20K + TA or Cab+Meal

Shift: 6 am to 2 pm (6 days work)

Shift : 8pm to 5 am (5 Days work)

Excellent Command over Spoken & Written English

No Registration Fees

394A Nr Lakshmi Naryan Mandir

Gandhi Nagar # 8713000033, 9086177334

Urgently Required

Field Boy – 4

Fixed Salary + Petrol + incentives

Myraa Hospitality Group

Add Behind Saugat Complex Janipur

9906941292

Required for News Channel in Jammu

1. Reporter 2 Nos Male/ Female.

2. Camera Man cum Editor – 2 Nos

3. Driver – 1

4. Computer Operator.

Contact for Interview on Tuesday 10th Dec from 2:00 to 6:00 PM

2nd Floor RV Tower Narwal Byepass above Aroma Restaurant Jammu

Required

Technician/ Electrician – 1 No.

for CCTV Installation

Salary – 5000 to 8000

Timing – 9:30 AM to 6:30 PM

Smart Automations

Sector 1, Model Town, Gangyal

Mob: 9086039033

REQUIRED

An Accountant

Girl or Boy

JDA Market near St. Peter School B. C. Road, Jammu

Shop No. 10

Contact Mob :

9419194172, 8493094172

D.R.S Kids International School Vijaypur

Required

More vacancies for female teachers.Interested candidates may come along with their C.V between 10am to 1pm.Experienced will be considered. Freshers can also apply. Salary negotiable. Pick and drop facility is also available. For any query touch base on 7006693028,9419169851

REQUIRED

An Accountant with

knowledge about Buzy for a construction company near Wave Mall Jammu.

Contacat:

7051456143

JOB OPPORTUNITY

A Govt. Registered firm urgently required 62 boys & girls for official & non-official work in Jammu & 20 other districts of J&K State.

Qualification: 10th, 12th, Graduation & Above.

Income: 15000 to 25000 PM (As per Co.Rule).

Free Hostel for Boys & Girls.

So, Come along with your full Bio-Data at

MLCC

Last Morh Gandhi Nagar, Jammu, Near Soodan Laboratory Opp. VIP Bags Show Room.

Cell No: 9906029039, 9796256081

ON SPOT INTERVIEW

IT Engineer (12K – 25K)

Banking Jobs (20K – 30K)

Accounting Jobs (15K – 30K)

Salon Manager (15K – 30K)

Restaurant Jobs (10K – 25K)

Industrial Jobs – (15K – 30K)

Eligibility:- B.Tech, M.Tech, Grad, B.Com, M.Com etc.

7006221627, 7006111894, 9086930655

Urgently Required

Warehouse Supervisor – +2/Graduate/PG

Fresher-/Experience Both Eligible

Receptionist – +2/Graduate, Fresher/Exp. Both

Sales In House – +2/Graduate- Fresher

Driver – LMV (Light Motor Vehicle) 1 to 3

year Experience

Picker/Packer- 10th/12th- Fresher

8082085474

hrrecuitercolours@gmail.com

MAY FAIR HR. SEC. SCHOOL

66, Chand Nagar Ph: 9419296974

STAFF REQUIRED

1. M.A B.Ed for Class 11th/12th 1 Post

Subject : English

2. MA/ M.Sc/ B.Sc B.Ed for Classes 4th to 7th 4 Posts

Subjects : English/Hindi/Maths/Science

3. M.A/M.Sc B.Ed for Classes 8th to 10th 3 Posts

Subjects : Maths/Science/Social Science

Candidates with min. 2 Years of Experience in a Reputed School Can Apply

Required Staff

Experienced Salesman/Salesgirl for dealing in ladies suits and readymade garments. Handsome salary with Commission.

Contact to Rattan Sons at Vijaypur

Ph No. 9419125107

MAY FAIR INTERNATONAL SCHOOL

13, Sector B1, Laxmipuram Chinore, Jammu. Ph. 9622333664

STAFF REQUIRED

1. M.Sc/M.A B.Ed (Vice Principal) – 1 Post

Min. 2 Years Experience as a Vice Principal/Incharge

2. M.Sc/MA B.Ed (Co-ordinator)- 2 Posts

Min 2 Years Experience as a Co-ordinator

3. M.A B.Ed for Classes upto 10th 2 Posts

Subjects : English/S. Science

4. Nursery Trained Teachers 1 Post

Candidates with min. 2 Years of Experience in a Reputed School Can Apply

No half salary

Qual. Salary

*HDFC Bank + ICICI Bank Grad. 20+

* Civil Engineer + Accountant grad 15+

* Security Guard + Security SOS 12th 15+

* CRM (Female) (Channi Himmat) 12th 15+

* Sale Executive (M/F) 10th 12+

* Store Incharge + Cashier 12th 15+

* Helper + House Keeping 8th 10+

No. 9070339412, 96825-79079

Adds : main Highway, near PNB Bank,

Gangyal

Required

Sales Exe – 15,000+

Accountant – 20,000+

Computer Operator – 10,000+

Receptionist – 8000+

Office Cord – 10,000+

Helper/Maid – 8,000+

Contact: Mehar Services

23A Ext. Gandhi Nagar

Near Dudhadhari Mandir

Ph: 2439541