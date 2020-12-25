Employment Dec 25, 2020

Required

Faculty for 11th & 12th

(Academics)

Chemistry

at Janipur

94197-91118

Required

D Pharma

Registered Pharmacist

Salary negotiable

Contact: 9796254458

for more details.

Required

supervisor

FOR A MANUFACTURING UNIT LOCATED AT SIDCO BARI BRAHMANA JAMMU. WE REQUIRED PRODUCTION SUPERVISOR, NEARBY

CANDIDATES PREFERRED.

MAIL YOUR RESUME

raghav.1993nanda@gmail.com

sanjeev.nanda20@yahoo.com

Wanted

1. Office Co-ordinator, Reception, Tellycaller

2. Accountant, Computer Operator, Office Assistant

3. Sales Executive, Showroom Male/Female

Appointment call 9086193986

Interview visit with resume

date 25 to 26 December

Hurry up

Walk in Interview

Required Civil Engineer for

a construction company

Qualification: Diploma or Degree in Civil Engineering

Interested candidates can come for a walk in interview on 29th December at 11am.

Address: Sidhra Jammu Bye Pass, Near J&K Bank.

Kindly carry resume & all relevant documents.

Contact Person: Sunil Koul

Phone no: 9419729682

Candidates who have applied earlier

need not to apply again.