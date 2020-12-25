Militant associate arrested, grenade recovered in Tral

SRINAGAR: Security forces on Friday arrested a militant associate and recovered a grenade from him at Tral in south Kashmir district of Pulwama.

With this, as many as 11 militant associates have been arrested by security forces in Pulwama since Wednesday.

Official sources said that following specific information, a joint team of police, 42 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and 180 battalion of CRPF conducted a search operation in a residence in village Syedabad, Tral on Friday.

He said during operation, a person, identified as Amir Ashraf Khan, was arrested. “One Chinese hand grenade was recovered from his possession which was concealed in a plastic jar in the compound of his house,” he said.

“A case FIR No 109 / 2020 under relevant sections of law stands registered against the militant associate in Police Station Tral,” he added.

The recovers comes a day after four associates of Al-Badr militant outfit were arrested at village Dadsara and Larmoah in Pulwama, where security forces busted a module of Over Ground Workers (OGWs) working for Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) on Wednesday.

The OGWs were allegedly involved in hurling grenades, pasting threat posters and providing logistic support to militants at Tral in Pulwama and Sangam in Anantnag districts of south Kashmir. (AGENCIES)