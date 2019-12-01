Employment Dec 1, 2019

Student Counselor
MA Physiology and fluent
in English
Experienced candidate will be
preferred.
Contact at
Banyan International School, Jeevan Nagar Babliana Jammu
EMAIL at banyanintlschool@gmail.com
CONTACT: 9086093561/62
REQUIRED
Staff Nurses
ANM GNM FMPHW MMPHW
Medical Asstt.
Interview on Sunday 01-12-2019
Contact
– 7889809032 for any
Queries : 9796253065
W No. 1 , Bari Brahmana
ACCOUNTANT REQUIRED
At A.H.WANI INFRATECH PVT LTD, Bathindi, Jammu
EXPERIENCE Minimum 8 Years
Salary – 15000 and Negotiable.
contact 7006610577.
send resume on
waniconstruction45@gmail.comc
URGENT JOB OPENINGS JAMMU/RAJOURI/KATHUA/UDHAMPUR/DODA
TO PROMOTE PRODUCTS OF ONE OF THE TOP
PHARMA COMPANY IN INDIA
MEDICAL REPRESENTATIVE
(Graduate with 2-3 years Experience)
AREA MANAGERS
(2-3 Years Experience)
Walk in Interview on 3rd December 2019 from 12.PM to 5PM at Maharishi Dayanand Hospital Rehari Chungi B.C.Road Jammu. Or send Resume at abhi7466@gmail.com, Phone: 7889617973
Job Opening
1. Lab Technician
Required Experience and Qualification
* Min Experience 5-6 years in FMCG Industry (BSC Chemistry )
* Key Skills-Chemist, Quality Control, filling, Quality Check, Ag-mark Certified * Salary- Rs 15000/month
2. Sales Professional
Required Experience and Qualification
* Min Experience 04 years in FMCG Industry(12th pass)
* Key Skills-Appoint network, distributor, sales stockiest to increase market sales * Salary- Rs 12000/month
Contact Details:
Sansar Oil Mills, Phase 3, Gangyal, Jammu
Sahil Gupta -9906222280
Sahil2851@gmail.com
MG
Accounts
Tally/Busy
Basic of GST & Income Tax
MS WORD/Excel
100% Job Placement
Apsara Road, Gandhi Nagar Jammu
Contact : 6005439812
Teachers
Required
Jyoti Academy High School, Dogra Hall, Jammu near Secretariat Road
(1) English – 2 (3) Maths-2
(2) Hindi-2 (4) Science/EVS-2
For Primary and Middle Classes.
Graduates and Post Graduates can apply
Contact between 8.30 am to 2.00 pm
At 9419357324, 01912547627
REQUIRED
2 Sales Manager
4 Sales Executive
4 Front Desk Representative
4 Fitness Trainer
Salary Negotiable
Contact No. 7889501128
Branch 1 : near Sai Baba Mandir
Talab Tillo Jammu
Branch 2 : near Fire Stations opp Shanti Complex Roop Nagar
JOBS
Required Sales executive to work outside J&K, having good experience of sales with manufacturing units.
Contact 9622992355
JOB VACANCY
FOR TRAVEL AGENCY
Booking of tickets
Sound accounting knowledge for managing accounts of the Travel Agency and Recovery.
Female candidates will be preferred
Salary for accountant:-12000/-
Address: 815A GANDHINAGAR NEAR DOGRA GROUND LAST MODH
EMAILID: musaibtravels@gmail.com
CONTACT NO: 7006761824
Receptionist
Graduate and fluent
in English
Experienced candidate will be preferred.
Contact at
Banyan International School, Jeevan Nagar Babliana Jammu
EMAIL at banyanintlschool@gmail.com
CONTACT: 9086093561/62
Job vacancy in jammu
Urgently require OFFICE BOY and
SALES EXECUTIVE
for medical/scientific products.
Qualification : Graduate for
(Sales Executive)
10th Pass for (Office Boy)
Salary : Negotiable
Send CV to : chemihealth@hotmail.com
chemihealth@yahoo.com
Contact No. 9417282774
QIBLATAIN TRAVELS PVT. LTD
International & Domestic Air Tickets
Special Fares for the month of Nov/ Dec
Jammu to Delhi
Jammu to Srinagar
Srinagar to Jammu
Office Address: Satwari, Jammu
Call or Whatsapp
7006935384, 9858403738, 7006149434
Tagore college of education akalpur
Lecturers required in the following subjects :-
Psychology/Bio-Science/Physical Science/ Mathematics/Social Science
Qualification : Master Degree in the concerned subject & M. Ed. with minimum 55% marks in each.
Apply upto Dec 2nd 2019
9419198621, 9906172384
ICA Requires computer faculty and PDP trainer
Faculty- Graduate excellent teacher for Tally, Busy, Excel, Advance Excel,
M S Office.
Trainer- Graduate female well English speaker and business communication and presentation skills.
Please mail resume at
jkassociatesjammu@gmail.com
Call: 9419128630, 0191-2458644
Business Consultancy
* Gem Registration, listing
and Bidding
* Online Tendering
* Offline Tendering
* Online Selling
Contact
Mr Deepak Sharma
Gandhi Nagar Jammu
7006264804/9906133345
JOB JOB JOB
A Govt Registered firm urgently required 62 boys & girls in Jammu office & 20 other districts of J&K State
Note : Freshers can also apply
Qualification : 8th, 10th, 12th, Graduation & above
Income : 15,000 to 25000 (As per Co. Rule)
So come along with your full biodata at :
MLCC
Last Morh Gandhi Nagar Jammu, near Bata Showroom
Contact No. 9906029039- 9796256081
Teachers Required
For Classes 5th Pry to 12th Standard for subjects
English, Urdu, Biology, Physics, Chemistry History, Geography, Pol. Science, Education Sociology.
Divine Coaching Institute
Firdousabad Sunjawan
9797032759,7006626634, 6005798568
Urgently Required
Branch Coordinator : Male- Graduate/Post Graduate- Fresher/Exp. Both Candidate should be well versed on MIS. Salary : 18 to 22 Thousand.
Data Entry Operator : +2/Graduate
Fresher with good typing speed.
Salary : 10 Thousand
90860-85474/90864-85474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
TEACHERS REQUIRED
NEW OPENING INSTITUTE REQUIRED
Physics -2 Nos
Chemistry -2 Nos
Maths- 2 Nos
Biology-2 Nos
At Roop Nagar
Cont : 9596882206
REQUIRED
1) TRUCK DRIVER WITH HEAVY LICENSE FOR JAMMU HOSHIARPUR ROUTE
2) EXPERIENCED SALESMAN FOR CEMENT & SARIA FOR JAMMU REGION.
CONTACT
7006001235
7006311780
Required
For KARSTILE AUTO GARAGE on
H P Petrol Pump
(B C Road Adjacent to Shakuntla Theatre, Jmu)
Male having diploma/Degree in Mechanical/Automobile/Motor Mechnic Trade.
with one year experience
Salary : Negotiable
Timing : Relaxable
Contact :
9797577577
7006216767
Urgently Required
(1) Helpers = 1 No.
(2) Driver = 2 Nos.
Note : Driver required for Load Carrier.
(Distribution purpose)
Contact No.
7889449619, 7006657391
Address : Sarwal Colony,
Opp. Shivaji Park
