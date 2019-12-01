Employment Dec 1, 2019

Student Counselor

MA Physiology and fluent

in English

Experienced candidate will be

preferred.

Contact at

Banyan International School, Jeevan Nagar Babliana Jammu

EMAIL at banyanintlschool@gmail.com

CONTACT: 9086093561/62

REQUIRED

Staff Nurses

ANM GNM FMPHW MMPHW

Medical Asstt.

Interview on Sunday 01-12-2019

Contact

– 7889809032 for any

Queries : 9796253065

W No. 1 , Bari Brahmana

ACCOUNTANT REQUIRED

At A.H.WANI INFRATECH PVT LTD, Bathindi, Jammu

EXPERIENCE Minimum 8 Years

Salary – 15000 and Negotiable.

contact 7006610577.

send resume on

waniconstruction45@gmail.comc

URGENT JOB OPENINGS JAMMU/RAJOURI/KATHUA/UDHAMPUR/DODA

TO PROMOTE PRODUCTS OF ONE OF THE TOP

PHARMA COMPANY IN INDIA

MEDICAL REPRESENTATIVE

(Graduate with 2-3 years Experience)

AREA MANAGERS

(2-3 Years Experience)

Walk in Interview on 3rd December 2019 from 12.PM to 5PM at Maharishi Dayanand Hospital Rehari Chungi B.C.Road Jammu. Or send Resume at abhi7466@gmail.com, Phone: 7889617973

Job Opening

1. Lab Technician

Required Experience and Qualification

* Min Experience 5-6 years in FMCG Industry (BSC Chemistry )

* Key Skills-Chemist, Quality Control, filling, Quality Check, Ag-mark Certified * Salary- Rs 15000/month

2. Sales Professional

Required Experience and Qualification

* Min Experience 04 years in FMCG Industry(12th pass)

* Key Skills-Appoint network, distributor, sales stockiest to increase market sales * Salary- Rs 12000/month

Contact Details:

Sansar Oil Mills, Phase 3, Gangyal, Jammu

Sahil Gupta -9906222280

Sahil2851@gmail.com

MG

Accounts

Tally/Busy

Basic of GST & Income Tax

MS WORD/Excel

100% Job Placement

Apsara Road, Gandhi Nagar Jammu

Contact : 6005439812

Teachers

Required

Jyoti Academy High School, Dogra Hall, Jammu near Secretariat Road

(1) English – 2 (3) Maths-2

(2) Hindi-2 (4) Science/EVS-2

For Primary and Middle Classes.

Graduates and Post Graduates can apply

Contact between 8.30 am to 2.00 pm

At 9419357324, 01912547627

REQUIRED

2 Sales Manager

4 Sales Executive

4 Front Desk Representative

4 Fitness Trainer

Salary Negotiable

Contact No. 7889501128

Branch 1 : near Sai Baba Mandir

Talab Tillo Jammu

Branch 2 : near Fire Stations opp Shanti Complex Roop Nagar

JOBS

Required Sales executive to work outside J&K, having good experience of sales with manufacturing units.

Contact 9622992355

JOB VACANCY

FOR TRAVEL AGENCY

Booking of tickets

Sound accounting knowledge for managing accounts of the Travel Agency and Recovery.

Female candidates will be preferred

Salary for accountant:-12000/-

Address: 815A GANDHINAGAR NEAR DOGRA GROUND LAST MODH

EMAILID: musaibtravels@gmail.com

CONTACT NO: 7006761824

Receptionist

Graduate and fluent

in English

Experienced candidate will be preferred.

Contact at

Banyan International School, Jeevan Nagar Babliana Jammu

EMAIL at banyanintlschool@gmail.com

CONTACT: 9086093561/62

Job vacancy in jammu

Urgently require OFFICE BOY and

SALES EXECUTIVE

for medical/scientific products.

Qualification : Graduate for

(Sales Executive)

10th Pass for (Office Boy)

Salary : Negotiable

Send CV to : chemihealth@hotmail.com

chemihealth@yahoo.com

Contact No. 9417282774

QIBLATAIN TRAVELS PVT. LTD

International & Domestic Air Tickets

Special Fares for the month of Nov/ Dec

Jammu to Delhi

Jammu to Srinagar

Srinagar to Jammu

Office Address: Satwari, Jammu

Call or Whatsapp

7006935384, 9858403738, 7006149434

Tagore college of education akalpur

Lecturers required in the following subjects :-

Psychology/Bio-Science/Physical Science/ Mathematics/Social Science

Qualification : Master Degree in the concerned subject & M. Ed. with minimum 55% marks in each.

Apply upto Dec 2nd 2019

9419198621, 9906172384

ICA Requires computer faculty and PDP trainer

Faculty- Graduate excellent teacher for Tally, Busy, Excel, Advance Excel,

M S Office.

Trainer- Graduate female well English speaker and business communication and presentation skills.

Please mail resume at

jkassociatesjammu@gmail.com

Call: 9419128630, 0191-2458644

Business Consultancy

* Gem Registration, listing

and Bidding

* Online Tendering

* Offline Tendering

* Online Selling

Contact

Mr Deepak Sharma

Gandhi Nagar Jammu

7006264804/9906133345

JOB JOB JOB

A Govt Registered firm urgently required 62 boys & girls in Jammu office & 20 other districts of J&K State

Note : Freshers can also apply

Qualification : 8th, 10th, 12th, Graduation & above

Income : 15,000 to 25000 (As per Co. Rule)

So come along with your full biodata at :

MLCC

Last Morh Gandhi Nagar Jammu, near Bata Showroom

Contact No. 9906029039- 9796256081

Teachers Required

For Classes 5th Pry to 12th Standard for subjects

English, Urdu, Biology, Physics, Chemistry History, Geography, Pol. Science, Education Sociology.

Divine Coaching Institute

Firdousabad Sunjawan

9797032759,7006626634, 6005798568

Urgently Required

Branch Coordinator : Male- Graduate/Post Graduate- Fresher/Exp. Both Candidate should be well versed on MIS. Salary : 18 to 22 Thousand.

Data Entry Operator : +2/Graduate

Fresher with good typing speed.

Salary : 10 Thousand

90860-85474/90864-85474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

TEACHERS REQUIRED

NEW OPENING INSTITUTE REQUIRED

Physics -2 Nos

Chemistry -2 Nos

Maths- 2 Nos

Biology-2 Nos

At Roop Nagar

Cont : 9596882206

REQUIRED

1) TRUCK DRIVER WITH HEAVY LICENSE FOR JAMMU HOSHIARPUR ROUTE

2) EXPERIENCED SALESMAN FOR CEMENT & SARIA FOR JAMMU REGION.

CONTACT

7006001235

7006311780

Required

For KARSTILE AUTO GARAGE on

H P Petrol Pump

(B C Road Adjacent to Shakuntla Theatre, Jmu)

Male having diploma/Degree in Mechanical/Automobile/Motor Mechnic Trade.

with one year experience

Salary : Negotiable

Timing : Relaxable

Contact :

9797577577

7006216767

Urgently Required

(1) Helpers = 1 No.

(2) Driver = 2 Nos.

Note : Driver required for Load Carrier.

(Distribution purpose)

Contact No.

7889449619, 7006657391

Address : Sarwal Colony,

Opp. Shivaji Park