Employment Aug 31, 2019

Required
Wanted Dentist
WANTED DENTIST TO RUN
CLINIC INDEPENDENTLY,
TERMS NEGOTIABLE
CONTACT
7889650003
BETWEEN 10 AM TO 6 PM
* Wanted Sales Executive for Mongia Steel Industries
* No. of Vaccancies = 8
* Area- Jammu, Kathua, Udhampur, Samba, Bishnah
He must have his own two wheeler and valid driving license
* Minimum qualification 12th pass.
P No. 7889838829
9070005420
Required
A Private Security Agency is looking following personnel :
1. HR Accountant Female
2. Security Guard (Ex-serviceman)
For Area : Jammu, Bari Brahmana, Sidhra
3. Driver
For Area : Rehari, Roop Nagar
CAPTAIN SECURITY & PLACEMENT SERVICES
69 B.C Road, 2nd Floor, above PNB Bank, Rehari Chungi, Jammu
Contact No. 9906039156, 8803511286
REQUIRED
ACCOUTANT
AT: A.H WANI INFRATECH PVT. LTD. CONSTRUCTION COMPANY
EXPERIENCE: 5 years in BUSY SOFTWARE, and manual ledger work also.
ADDRESS: BLOCK A, SHOP NO. 4, MAKKAH MASJID COMPLEX BATHINDI, JAMMU
MOBILE NO. 7006610577, 9419205502
Requirement
Banking job/- upto 18+
Hospitality job/- upto 8+
Industrial job/- upto 12+
Retail sector job/- upto 8+
Malls /Showrooms job/- upto 9+
Address :
Canal Road near Commerce College Jammu
Contact No. 7889403324
Required
Personal Driver, preferably resident of Tawi Vihar, Sidhra or nearby having valid Driving License of LMV urgently required. Handsome salary for deserving candidate. Contact immediately.
Contact No.
9469235998
7006179935
AMAR SINGH CLUB (Regd.)
URGENTLY REQUIRED
EX-SERVICEMEN – 02 NOS
CONTACT:
GENERAL MANAGER, AMAR SINGH CLUB
BIKRAM CHOWK, JAMMU
PHONE: 2433085 / 2433146;
MOBILE: 9419137580
Sd/
Hony Secretary
COUNSELLOR
REQUIRED FOR
Leading Coaching Centre
Location Canal Road Jammu
Female-Fresher/Exp
Call 7006146250
9796736420
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Production Supervisor: Diploma/ B.Tech Mechanical – 2 to 3 years Exp. Salary upto 20 K.
Computer Operator (SAP) 1 to 3 years Exp. Salary – 10 to 15 K.
QA/QC: B.Sc/M.Sc in Chemistry/ Biotechnology/ Microbiologist. Fresher.
Male/Female both Salary 10 to 15 K.
9086085474/ 9086485474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
SDDM HOSPITAL
REQUIRES
1. RMO
2. O T TECHNICIAN
3. I C U TECHNICIAN
4. RECEPTIONIST
5 . LAB TECHNICIAN
Send your CV with testimonial to hr.sddmhospital@gmail.com
Contact No. 01912464637-40
Address : NH, Sector 2, Channi Himmat, Jammu- 180015
Required Female Teachers
for Institute (Satwari)
i) Science Teacher – 6th, 7th, 8th
ii) One teacher for 1st, 2nd & 3rd
(All Subjects)
Timing (3.30 PM to 6.30 PM)
Salary 5000 P/Month
Phone No. 7051258640,
70064-58695
REQUIRED
SALESMAN
M/s Ganpati Enterprises
Deals in:-
All kinds of Industrial Packing Material & Packing Machine
Pls Contact: 9872317860
Greater Kailash, Near Petrol Pump, Jammu
Score up coaching institute
required
Required Maths, SST & English
Teacher for Classes 9th to 12th
Mob No. 7006188577, 7780816389
Urgently Required
1. Eng Teacher/ IELTS trainer
(MA English)
2. Receptionist (Female) having know. of Computer application (fluent in English, Experienced candidate will be preferred.
3. Office boy/helper
THE SEA, 554-A Gandhi Nagar
Jammu, M-60062-10443
Email – theseajammu@gmail.com
Required Staff
1. Ex-Service men/ Army men for handling team.
2. MBA or similar Executives.
3.In shop demonstrator / Electronic promotors
Contact: 9205438888
Aggarwal Agencies Dogra Hall Jammu.
Vacancy
Sales Executive – 10 (Posts)
Telecaller/ Sales for Showroom (Female) -4.
Peon – 02
Experience 1 to 3 years fresher can also apply.
Executive must have knowledge of Automobile industry.
Salary : Negotiable
Your resume with passport size photograph should reach our office at above.
Interview date is: 30-08-2019 to 1-9-2019 (10:30 AM) onwards
Address: Star Suzuki Rehari Chungi B.C Road, Jammu.
Mobile No: 9419220072
JOB JOB JOB
A Govt. registered firm required boys & girls for official & non-official staff in Jammu & in all distts of J&K State.
Qualification: 10th, 12th, Graduation & Above
Fresher can also apply
Income: 10000 – 18000 P/M (As per Co. Rule)
Hostel & Accommodation free
So come with your detail in mentioned address:
Gummat Vivekanand Chowk
Opp. Aggarwal Dharamshalla Jammu
Contact No: 9622562691, 9622356303
URGENTLY REQUIRED
TEACHER FOR
TUITION CENTRE
(Teach Maths & Science)
Class 6th to 10th
Contact Immediately along
with Biodata
Attractive Salary Package
52/3 Prabhat Colony Opp. Peer Baba
(Chatha)
Contact : 9086582581
Staff Required
(Job Posts) Helpline No – 9086193986
1. Hotel & Showroom Staff M/F, 8K – 15K, Helper.
2. Packing Medical Shop & Agency M/F 6K-10K, Jewellery Showroom 8-15K.
3. Supervisor (M) 8-15K, Accountant (M/F) 8-15K, Peon
4. Teacher School & Tutorial M/F, 6-10K, Telecaller 7-10K.
5. Computer Operator M/F 7-12K, Receptionist Councellor.
6. Cashier & Billing Operator M/F – 7-10K, H.R. Management.
7. Staff Nurses for Hospital, Diagnostic Centre, Clinic Officer Asstt. M/F
8. Parking & Delivery Boy for Dominos, Security Guard.
Required
Female staff for Tutorial
Up to 10th Classes (Very Urgent)
Subjects: English, Maths, Science, SSt, French, Hindi, Urdu, Sanskrit & German.
Location: 1. Talab Tillo.
02. Gandhi Nagar
Contact: 7006749002 (Calling)
9103015417 (Whatsapp)
