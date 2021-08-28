Employment Aug 28, 2021

Work in japan
Work as Nursing Care worker in Japan under National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) Sponsored Programme (TITP)
Eligibility FM/MMPHW, ANM, GNM, BSc Nursing & 12th Pass can also apply.
For Details :
8899964049/9622015100
Required
DATA ENTRY OPERATORS
Candidates should be atleast Graduate
Salary no bar.
For Appointment Call :
0191-2481000, 9086000101
Visit : NINDIYA FOAM
Plot No. 65, Phase-III
Industrial Area Gangyal
Required
Delivery Boys with own conveyance
Salary : Rs 7500-10000
Contact : 7006180373
44, A2, South Block,
Bahu Plaza, Jammu
Required
Male servant/Maid servant
For domestic purpose and for small family, required a male servant/maid servant knowing cooking. Other works include dusting of household items. Single or couple are only allowed. Work location – Sainik colony.
One room accommodation with small kitchen and bathroom is available. Food and clothing will be provided for one member only. Personal identity like Aadhar card is essentially required.
Salary negotiable.
Interested persons may contact.
94192-87153, 7006448724
Wanted
Retired Civil Engineer
Qualification/Experience:
BE (Civil) Degree/Diploma
with minimum 10 Years
Practical Experience in Building
Construction,
Estimation/Costing, Billing
Interested Candidates can contact
on 9469606060, 9070488888
Urgently Required
Appointment call 9086193986
1. Receptionist,Telly caller
2.Salesman. Helper care’taker
3.Securty guard
Interview Saturday
Wanted
Experienced Nursing & personal care worker 24×7 for a male patient at Nanak Nagar .
Salary negotiable
Mob – 9906646058
SOOD EYE CARE
We’re Hiring
No. of Post Qualification
Vacancy
2 Receptionist Min. Graduation with
(Female) Good Computer Knowledge
2 B.Sc Nursing Experienced/ Fresher
(Female)
2 Ophthalmic Experienced/ Fresher
Assistant (Female)
3 Public Relations MBA Experienced/ Fresher
Officers (Male/Female)
For Trikuta Nagar Centre
For more information call: 7006127001, 9419183185
Address: 67/6 Trikuta Nagar, Jammu J&K
**ARA6 News*
*Required**
1. Video Editor:-2M/F
2. News Reader:-2M/F
3. News Anchor:-2F
4. Reporter:-in all district of J&K
5. Cameraman
E-mail id:- arafm0006@gmail.com
Contact No.: 9419943008, 6000021206
Add.:- Bahu Plaza, Jammu.
Interview date:-30 Aug to 01 Sep. 2021
Interview Timing:- 11:00A.M. to 4:00P.M
Y S CYBER TECH
Required
Experience
Computer Operator
Male/ Female
Mob 9622685788
Job Opportunity
Sales Executive
(Candidate must have Marketing
Sales Experience for 2 years)
Job Location: Gangyal, Jammu
Interview Call
Timing: 10 am – 5pm
Contact: 8899700777
nfc@live.in
Walk in interview
on 28, 29, 30
Required candidates.
Male- Female Marketing Executives – 15
Qualification Graduation
Telecallers- 15 Qualification 12th
Marketing Survey -20- 10th & above
126/A Gandhi Nagar Jammu
Cont 9512744388
REQUIRED
Sales executives
(Male & Female) for a
recently opened Store at Trikuta Nagar Jammu.
(Walk in on 28 & 29 August 2021)
(8899998007/9796000194).
007 Super Mart Trikuta Nagar Jammu
Required
Boys for field job
Qualifications 10th pass
Salary: 12000+incentives
Please contact
9419145647,
9419279276
Editorial
Regulating tendering process
Updating ACB Vigilance Manual