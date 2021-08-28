Employment Aug 28, 2021

Work in japan

Work as Nursing Care worker in Japan under National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) Sponsored Programme (TITP)

Eligibility FM/MMPHW, ANM, GNM, BSc Nursing & 12th Pass can also apply.

For Details :

8899964049/9622015100

Required

DATA ENTRY OPERATORS

Candidates should be atleast Graduate

Salary no bar.

For Appointment Call :

0191-2481000, 9086000101

Visit : NINDIYA FOAM

Plot No. 65, Phase-III

Industrial Area Gangyal

Required

Delivery Boys with own conveyance

Salary : Rs 7500-10000

Contact : 7006180373

44, A2, South Block,

Bahu Plaza, Jammu

Required

Male servant/Maid servant

For domestic purpose and for small family, required a male servant/maid servant knowing cooking. Other works include dusting of household items. Single or couple are only allowed. Work location – Sainik colony.

One room accommodation with small kitchen and bathroom is available. Food and clothing will be provided for one member only. Personal identity like Aadhar card is essentially required.

Salary negotiable.

Interested persons may contact.

94192-87153, 7006448724

Wanted

Retired Civil Engineer

Qualification/Experience:

BE (Civil) Degree/Diploma

with minimum 10 Years

Practical Experience in Building

Construction,

Estimation/Costing, Billing

Interested Candidates can contact

on 9469606060, 9070488888

Urgently Required

Appointment call 9086193986

1. Receptionist,Telly caller

2.Salesman. Helper care’taker

3.Securty guard

Interview Saturday

Wanted

Experienced Nursing & personal care worker 24×7 for a male patient at Nanak Nagar .

Salary negotiable

Mob – 9906646058

SOOD EYE CARE

We’re Hiring

No. of Post Qualification

Vacancy

2 Receptionist Min. Graduation with

(Female) Good Computer Knowledge

2 B.Sc Nursing Experienced/ Fresher

(Female)

2 Ophthalmic Experienced/ Fresher

Assistant (Female)

3 Public Relations MBA Experienced/ Fresher

Officers (Male/Female)

For Trikuta Nagar Centre

For more information call: 7006127001, 9419183185

Address: 67/6 Trikuta Nagar, Jammu J&K

**ARA6 News*

*Required**

1. Video Editor:-2M/F

2. News Reader:-2M/F

3. News Anchor:-2F

4. Reporter:-in all district of J&K

5. Cameraman

E-mail id:- arafm0006@gmail.com

Contact No.: 9419943008, 6000021206

Add.:- Bahu Plaza, Jammu.

Interview date:-30 Aug to 01 Sep. 2021

Interview Timing:- 11:00A.M. to 4:00P.M

Y S CYBER TECH

Required

Experience

Computer Operator

Male/ Female

Mob 9622685788

Job Opportunity

Sales Executive

(Candidate must have Marketing

Sales Experience for 2 years)

Job Location: Gangyal, Jammu

Interview Call

Timing: 10 am – 5pm

Contact: 8899700777

nfc@live.in

Walk in interview

on 28, 29, 30

Required candidates.

Male- Female Marketing Executives – 15

Qualification Graduation

Telecallers- 15 Qualification 12th

Marketing Survey -20- 10th & above

126/A Gandhi Nagar Jammu

Cont 9512744388

REQUIRED

Sales executives

(Male & Female) for a

recently opened Store at Trikuta Nagar Jammu.

(Walk in on 28 & 29 August 2021)

(8899998007/9796000194).

007 Super Mart Trikuta Nagar Jammu

Required

Boys for field job

Qualifications 10th pass

Salary: 12000+incentives

Please contact

9419145647,

9419279276