Employment Aug 27, 2021

Urgently Required

Female candidates as Counselor for a reputed clinic in Gandhi Nagar

Min. qualification : Graduation (completed)

Smart, pleasing personality with good communication skills

Contact: 7889350882, 9622441333, 97964 86384

VACANCIES

In C A Office

Required persons who can file Income Tax and GST returns.

Students who have cleared CA Inter will be preferred.

Contact No.: 9419188401

HSCFORTUNE

Private Limited

Authorized Distributor of Tata Tiscon, Jammu

requires the following Staff:

1. Business Managers:

Qualification:- Engineering / MBA having 5 to 7 years experience in selling of TMT Rebars (Saria) will be given preference.

2. Area Sales officers:

Qualification:- Graduation

1 Post for Rajouri District

1 Post for Udhampur District

1 Post for Ramban District

1 Post for Samba District

2 Post for Jammu District

having 3 to 5 years experience in selling of TMT Rebars (Saria) will be given preference.

Computer knowledge & own Conveyance is must for the above mentioned posts.

Salary Negotiable

Interested Candidates can send their resume to below mention E-mail I’d.

Email Id: htc_he@yahoo.com

JOB VACANCY

Required Salesman (Male) for reputed retail shop in Jammu City having experience in field of suits, sarees, lehengas & gowns.

Contact: 9419182096

Required

Marketing Executive

For FMCG Products

Qualification 10+2

Address:-Lower Roop Nagar Near Vitista Nursing Home.

Con:-9796077733

Required

A well experienced male for repairing and servicing branded bicycles and sales in Jammu (full time)

Contact- 9596660893

Required

Required one Computer cum SAP operator having experience of 05-06 years in SAP for Pharmaceuticals/FMCG C&FA, minimum qualification Graduation, having good knowledge in English (email drafting) at Transport Nagar, Narwal Jammu, please mail your resume at

ssmktg.jammu@gmail.com

Required

Freshers/Experienced are required for a food chain ‘Hunger Hackers, Jammu’

Minimum qualification : 10+2 (12th pass)

Salary shall be given on the basis of calibre.

For further information contact 9419141833

Hunger Hackers, Jammu

Bakshi Nagar

Required

No charges from candidates. Required Delivery boys for Trikuta Nagar Gangyal & Akhnoor Road hub for online shopping products delivery . Own 2 wheeler and lisence required. Salary 10,000 plus PF ESIC and petrol.

Contact on 7006553405.

JOB

Maid required at Amphalla

for house work

Call 8492911156

URGENT REQUIREMENTS INDUSTRY

1. Accountant exp,Office Coordinator, B.Sc & M.Sc Chemistry, Billing Operator, Computer Operator, B.Sc IT, ITI any stream,

2. Supervisor, Diploma in Electrical Exp, Sales Officer, E&C, Waiter,

3. Receptionist,Telle Caller, Security Officer Exp,

Address :- Sidco Chowk Bari Brahmna

Contact No:- 7298663220, 9622365951, 9796260300

Required

Counselor

*Well Conversed in English

*Preferably with Computer

& digital market background

Salary: 15000 to 25000 & Incentives

Contact: 9815000472/7885902456

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1. PROJECT MANAGER…(CIVIL ENGG. 20YRS EXP.)

2. CONSTRUCTION MANAGER.(CIVIL ENGG..15YRS EXP.)

3. QUALITY CONTROL ENGINEER( CIVIL ENGG..5YRS EXP.)

4. SURVEYOR’S. DIPLOMA IN CIVIL ENGG WITH 5YRS EXP.

5. HR EXECUTIVE….MBA/GRADUATE WITH 3YR EXP.

6. COMPUTER OPERATOR/DATA ENTRY OPERATOR..

7. STORE INCHARGE .GRAD WITH 3YRS EXP.

8. SALES MANAGER/ SALES EXECUTIVE…GRAD WITH 3YRS EXP.

CONTACT AT:- THUMBSS GREEN CONSULTANT

ADDRESS:- 669/C, SAINIK COLONY JAMMU.7051113194,7006521646

E-MAIL:- thumbssgreen@gmail.com

Work from Home

Work from home business opportunity, any one can do, students, job person, business man, house wife, retired person

Contact :- 9419216401