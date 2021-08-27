Employment Aug 27, 2021

Urgently Required
Female candidates as Counselor for a reputed clinic in Gandhi Nagar
Min. qualification : Graduation (completed)
Smart, pleasing personality with good communication skills
Contact: 7889350882, 9622441333, 97964 86384
VACANCIES
In C A Office
Required persons who can file Income Tax and GST returns.
Students who have cleared CA Inter will be preferred.
Contact No.: 9419188401
HSCFORTUNE
Private Limited
Authorized Distributor of Tata Tiscon, Jammu
requires the following Staff:
1. Business Managers:
Qualification:- Engineering / MBA having 5 to 7 years experience in selling of TMT Rebars (Saria) will be given preference.
2. Area Sales officers:
Qualification:- Graduation
1 Post for Rajouri District
1 Post for Udhampur District
1 Post for Ramban District
1 Post for Samba District
2 Post for Jammu District
having 3 to 5 years experience in selling of TMT Rebars (Saria) will be given preference.
Computer knowledge & own Conveyance is must for the above mentioned posts.
Salary Negotiable
Interested Candidates can send their resume to below mention E-mail I’d.
Email Id: htc_he@yahoo.com
JOB VACANCY
Required Salesman (Male) for reputed retail shop in Jammu City having experience in field of suits, sarees, lehengas & gowns.
Contact: 9419182096
Required
Marketing Executive
For FMCG Products
Qualification 10+2
Address:-Lower Roop Nagar Near Vitista Nursing Home.
Con:-9796077733
Required
A well experienced male for repairing and servicing branded bicycles and sales in Jammu (full time)
Contact- 9596660893
Required
Required one Computer cum SAP operator having experience of 05-06 years in SAP for Pharmaceuticals/FMCG C&FA, minimum qualification Graduation, having good knowledge in English (email drafting) at Transport Nagar, Narwal Jammu, please mail your resume at
ssmktg.jammu@gmail.com
Required
Freshers/Experienced are required for a food chain ‘Hunger Hackers, Jammu’
Minimum qualification : 10+2 (12th pass)
Salary shall be given on the basis of calibre.
For further information contact 9419141833
Hunger Hackers, Jammu
Bakshi Nagar
Required
No charges from candidates. Required Delivery boys for Trikuta Nagar Gangyal & Akhnoor Road hub for online shopping products delivery . Own 2 wheeler and lisence required. Salary 10,000 plus PF ESIC and petrol.
Contact on 7006553405.
JOB
Maid required at Amphalla
for house work
Call 8492911156
URGENT REQUIREMENTS INDUSTRY
1. Accountant exp,Office Coordinator, B.Sc & M.Sc Chemistry, Billing Operator, Computer Operator, B.Sc IT, ITI any stream,
2. Supervisor, Diploma in Electrical Exp, Sales Officer, E&C, Waiter,
3. Receptionist,Telle Caller, Security Officer Exp,
Address :- Sidco Chowk Bari Brahmna
Contact No:- 7298663220, 9622365951, 9796260300
Required
Counselor
*Well Conversed in English
*Preferably with Computer
& digital market background
Salary: 15000 to 25000 & Incentives
Contact: 9815000472/7885902456
URGENTLY REQUIRED
1. PROJECT MANAGER…(CIVIL ENGG. 20YRS EXP.)
2. CONSTRUCTION MANAGER.(CIVIL ENGG..15YRS EXP.)
3. QUALITY CONTROL ENGINEER( CIVIL ENGG..5YRS EXP.)
4. SURVEYOR’S. DIPLOMA IN CIVIL ENGG WITH 5YRS EXP.
5. HR EXECUTIVE….MBA/GRADUATE WITH 3YR EXP.
6. COMPUTER OPERATOR/DATA ENTRY OPERATOR..
7. STORE INCHARGE .GRAD WITH 3YRS EXP.
8. SALES MANAGER/ SALES EXECUTIVE…GRAD WITH 3YRS EXP.
CONTACT AT:- THUMBSS GREEN CONSULTANT
ADDRESS:- 669/C, SAINIK COLONY JAMMU.7051113194,7006521646
E-MAIL:- thumbssgreen@gmail.com
Work from Home
Work from home business opportunity, any one can do, students, job person, business man, house wife, retired person
Contact :- 9419216401
