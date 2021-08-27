Sarpanch carrying Charas arrested in J&K’s Rajouri

RAJOURI, Aug 27: Police has arrested a Sarpach and recovered 750 grams of Charas from his possession in Rajouri, officials said.

They said the Sarpanch Mohammad Liaquat son of Mohammad Raseed of Challas Dungi (Keri sector) was arrested last night.

Confirming it, a police officer said that a case (FIR No. 79/2021) under section 8/21/22 NDPS Act has been registered and further investigation has been taken up. (Agencies)