Employment Aug 12, 2021

Urgently Required

Ph. 9086193986

1. Showroom male/female 10 post

2. Malls male 12th pass 10 boys

3. Driver, Receptionist, Councellor, Security Guard.

Interview 12 to 13 August

Required

Looking for well trained, energetic, young talented girl for Career counselor in Trikuta Nagar Jammu.

Qualified, English Spoken and handle queries.

Send your cv through

serendipityincorporate2021@gmail.com or “W”+919622138888

JOB

AT

GUESTHOUSE

(JAMMU)

1.Helper for room cleaning & set up,utensil cleaning ,cloth pressing & other routine work .

2.Sweeper

Call 8492911156

Wanted

Retired Civil Engineer

Qualification/Experience:

BE (Civil) Degree/Diploma

with minimum 8 Years Practical

Experience in Building

Construction,

Estimation/Costing, Billing

Interested candidates can contact

on 7298044557, 8717060606

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Urgent required Durable Pvt Ltd required. Staff for marketing in J&K male female both apply experience must hardware line salary 12000 to 30000 + expenses cont.

Mob 7780997949

Teachers Required

If you are efficient & qualified to teach subjects of English & Science etc.

(Primary Classes) please contact or mail your CV

CRADLE 2 CRAYONS SCHOOL

Lower Roop Nagar, Jammu

Phone 9419296115

Mail ID c2cplayschool@gmail.com

REQUIRED

SUPERVISOR & SECURITY GUARDS

Age: Upto 45 Years. Salary : Negotiable.

Contact Nos :

0191-2954747, 8825035700

and 9469602200

WANTED

Sales executive

experienced

for Fmcg :01

For Jammu local

Scooty & Driving license

Salary :10 k plus TA

Wats app : 9906202403

VETERINARY PET CLINIC

Wanted services of experience Veterinary Doctor on part time and profit sharing basis at upcoming Veterinary clinic.

M- 9906646058