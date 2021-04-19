Employment April 19, 2021

Work from home
offline (handwritten)
For students, Housewives, Retired Person, Job Person
Timing 10 AM to 5 PM
Contact : 9596068618
Sunrise public school
(Institute of Education)
Channi Himmat Jammu
REQUIRES
TEACHERS- 5 (Exp) Nursery to 5th
TELECALLERS – 5 Full/Part Time (Exp)
COMPUTER OPERATOR -1 Part Time (Exp)
Apply those who really interested and need of a job. Salary as per exp.
rajeshsetindia@gmail.com
9419100331
Required
EXPERIENCED CANDIDATES for a Reputed Air Conditioning Company
1. Project Engineer/ Site Engineer : ITI / Diploma/ Degree (Electrical /Mech./ Refrigeration) Understanding of Drawings
2.Technicians- ITI / Diploma/ Mechanical/ AC/Electrical, Experience in Refrigeration, Air Conditioning Preferred, Fresher’s may also apply as Trainees
Salary Negotiable Contact:
yathaservices111@gmail.com,
Ph: 0191-7962269 / 7780973949
HIRING
Physiotherapists for home Rehabilitation Services Male/Female Freshers too
Contact –
7006347454
Wanted distributors
District wise for J&K
For: Global Health Products
Like Sanitizer, Phenyle, Flush Care, Seneeth Essence Liquid Soap
All purpose cleaner
M/S Ganpati Enterprises
near Petrol Pump
Greater Kailash
Jammu
Ph. 9872317860, 9419193995