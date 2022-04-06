Employment Apr 6, 2022

RECEP
RECEPTIONIST
Required for a reputed
Institute at Shastri Nagar
Call/WhatsApp
@ 9465652121
Required teachers
staff immediate
1. Sanskrit Teacher
2. Computer Teacher
3. Administrative Assistant
4. Sports Teacher
5. Maths Teacher
SCIENTA INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL
Opp. Radio Relay Station, Bantalab
Jammu
0191-2593990, 9419140419
Vacancy
OFFICE ASSISTANT
for an educational consultancy
Location: Trikuta Nagar
Minimum requirement- Bachelors degree ; Good English proficiency ; Computer savy
Call: 9311972333
Staff required
1.Teacher primary class & upto 5th to 10th class
2. Computer operator.tellecaller.10 girls
3. Driver. GNM nurses. office assistant
4. Electration in hotels sector. chef Stewards. house keeping staff
5. Hr placement coordinator. sal 6500+ 15days training must English good communication skills. 2 female fresher
Appointment call 6006796637
Interview Wednesday to Thursday
REQUIRED
SALES EXECUTIVE M/F
FOR COSMATIC & GROCERY STORE
(Salary 5000+ Incentives)
Bantalab, Jammu
(M) 9419126709
yourstorejk@gmail.com
G4S Secure Solution (i) pvt ltd
URGENTLY OPENING FOR
SECURITY GUARDS
10TH PASS FOR KATHUA, SAMBA, BARI BRAHMANA & KASHMIR VALLEY
Monthly Salary (26 Days) 7300 to 10500 (in Hand)
PF, ESI, Casual Leave, Annual leave
Diwali Bonus, Gratuity (After 5 years)
Accidental Insurances. Death Insurance
(Food & Accommodation Free for Kashmir Valley Only)
Gurmukh Complex, Kaluchak, Jammu
Cont . 9596795187, 9682582370
9596795189, 9596795180
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Machine Operator: ITI or Diploma in all stream. Fresher/Exp. Both Salary: 10 to 20 K.
Production Engineer: Diploma/ B.Tech in E&C/ Electrical/ Mechanical- Fresher/Exp. Both Salary: 12 to 20 K.
Sales/ Marketing Executive: MBA in Marketing. Fresher/ Exp. Both Salary: 15 to 20 K.
Accounts Executive: 1 to 5 year exp. Salary: 12 to 20 K.
9086085474, hr7colours2011@gmail.com
FACULTY REQUIRED
PHYSICS LECTURER
For Teaching 11th and 12th
(ACADEMICS AND ENTRANCE LEVEL)
AT SHASTRI NAGAR
CALL AT 9796046468, 7006506673
Experienced will be preferred.
Salary no Bar
REQUIRED
English
Teacher
For Classes 8th, 9th, 10th at
Kachi Chawni Institute
Ph: 9419651213
REQUIRED
Female Home Teacher
For 1st Class Kid
who can teach Academics
Painting Music
Activities
Rhymes etc.
Whatsapp: 9622367391
Lower Roop Nagar
REQUIRED
Field boy for marketing for office in Sainik Colony.
Salary negotiable for suitable candidate.
Contact:
9906005222
Required
Teaching Faculty
1. Math
2. Science (Physics, Chemistry, Bio).
3. English
(Candidate must have 3 yr experience)
Contact: 7889401322
Required
Video Editor
Having Good Knowledge of Video Editing
Softwares like Edius/Premier Pro.
The candidate must be experienced and having good command over English.
Kindly mail your resume to
rahuldogra@dailyexcelsior.com
Requirements
DAILY RISING SUN
INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL VIJAYPUR JAMMU
Requirement: Female Teachers
Conveyance Facility is available from Jammu
Contact No:
9419118111, 9419169851
We are Hiring
Shriram General Insurance Co. Ltd. (IrdaI Reg. No.137)
Job:- Mkt. Executive (12)
Qualification – Graduate (Pref. Sales & Mkt.)
Location- Jammu, Udhampur, Samba, Rajouri, Ramban & Reasi
1 Year Experience for Mkt. Exe.
Preference will be given to general Insurance Industry Experienced Candidates
Interview Date:- 08.04.2022 and 09.04.2022 from 11:00 AM to 05:00 PM
Hall No. 215 A2 2nd Floor South Block Bahu Plaza, Jammu
Contact No: 70066-43082/70062-26388
Mail id – ajaysingh@shriramgi.com
Required Staff
Required full time Computer operator with Accounts Knowledge & wellversed in Excel, having good speed with Minimum 2 year’s experiences contact with resume on any week day after 4pm – 1 no.
Required Sales Engineer for Sale of Medical Equipment Experience Kashmiri Speaking Candidates shall be preferred
M/S Hansraj & Sons (Agencies)
8, Resham Ghar Colony, Near Water Tank
Walk in Interview 4 – 5pm
Contact At:- 9419193224 , 9419189485
GLOBAL CONVENT HR. SEC. SCHOOL
Opp. Gurudwara, Channi Rama, Jammu
Required Teaching Staff
1. Kindergarten – 2 nos
2. PRT (English & Maths) – 1 nos
3. PGT (English & Bio) – 1 each
4. Physical Teacher & Lab Asst – 1 each
Interested candidates may submit their resume in school.
Contact:- 7006894969
HIRING NOW
1. Social Media Manager
2. Conten Manager (English hons. Or M.A. English)
3. Operations Manager
Location – Channi Himmat, Jammu
Salary – Rs 10000- Rs 20000
Graduation & Good communication skills are a must. Freshers or 1-2 years of experience.
info.handmadeco@gmail.com
Or whatsapp your resume on 8899858823
Required Tutor
Female Home Tutor for class 9 female student (CBSE) for Maths & Science in Bantalab area, Jammu.
Min Qualification : B.Sc
Salary – 3500
Ph. 9086719061, 9858955250
JOBS
1. Pvt Bank Jobs 50 15+Salary
2. Industry Jobs 20 20+ Salary
3. IT Jobs 100 25+ Salary
4. Tellecallers & BPO
Jobs 100 10+ Salary
5. Mkt & Sales Jobs 50 10+Salary
6. Peon, Helper, Exe
Jobs 100 8+ Salary
7. Driver, Maid, Hotel Jobs 50 10+ Salary
8. Recp. Cashier, Accountant 50 10+ Salary
Venue : Seema Job dot com Regd
H No. 142/6 Model Town Gangyal, Jammu
No. 7006723093
Yuva shakti model academy
galbadey chack, gajansoo, block marh, tehsil-jammu
(an Innovative, Day Boarding English Medium)
Mob. 94191-38674, 9796873500
TEACHERS REQUIRED
Yuva Shakti Day Boarding School requires teacher who can teach S.St. upto class 10th. Female teacher with PG & B.Ed will be preferred. Teachers for primary classes for all subjects can also apply. School transport available. Salary negotiable. Interested candidates may drop in school with their biodata and testimonials on working days
Sd/
Principal
Wanted
(1) Billing boy must know computer (Full Time)
(2) Accounts & Banking knowing boy must have knowledge of computer works at Ware House near Vikram Chowk, Jammu
Timing 10 AM to 8 PM
Contact :
9205087754, 9419187754