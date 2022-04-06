Employment Apr 6, 2022

RECEP

RECEPTIONIST

Required for a reputed

Institute at Shastri Nagar

Call/WhatsApp

@ 9465652121

Required teachers

staff immediate

1. Sanskrit Teacher

2. Computer Teacher

3. Administrative Assistant

4. Sports Teacher

5. Maths Teacher

SCIENTA INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL

Opp. Radio Relay Station, Bantalab

Jammu

0191-2593990, 9419140419

Vacancy

OFFICE ASSISTANT

for an educational consultancy

Location: Trikuta Nagar

Minimum requirement- Bachelors degree ; Good English proficiency ; Computer savy

Call: 9311972333

Staff required

1.Teacher primary class & upto 5th to 10th class

2. Computer operator.tellecaller.10 girls

3. Driver. GNM nurses. office assistant

4. Electration in hotels sector. chef Stewards. house keeping staff

5. Hr placement coordinator. sal 6500+ 15days training must English good communication skills. 2 female fresher

Appointment call 6006796637

Interview Wednesday to Thursday

REQUIRED

SALES EXECUTIVE M/F

FOR COSMATIC & GROCERY STORE

(Salary 5000+ Incentives)

Bantalab, Jammu

(M) 9419126709

yourstorejk@gmail.com

G4S Secure Solution (i) pvt ltd

URGENTLY OPENING FOR

SECURITY GUARDS

10TH PASS FOR KATHUA, SAMBA, BARI BRAHMANA & KASHMIR VALLEY

Monthly Salary (26 Days) 7300 to 10500 (in Hand)

PF, ESI, Casual Leave, Annual leave

Diwali Bonus, Gratuity (After 5 years)

Accidental Insurances. Death Insurance

(Food & Accommodation Free for Kashmir Valley Only)

Gurmukh Complex, Kaluchak, Jammu

Cont . 9596795187, 9682582370

9596795189, 9596795180

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Machine Operator: ITI or Diploma in all stream. Fresher/Exp. Both Salary: 10 to 20 K.

Production Engineer: Diploma/ B.Tech in E&C/ Electrical/ Mechanical- Fresher/Exp. Both Salary: 12 to 20 K.

Sales/ Marketing Executive: MBA in Marketing. Fresher/ Exp. Both Salary: 15 to 20 K.

Accounts Executive: 1 to 5 year exp. Salary: 12 to 20 K.

9086085474, hr7colours2011@gmail.com

FACULTY REQUIRED

PHYSICS LECTURER

For Teaching 11th and 12th

(ACADEMICS AND ENTRANCE LEVEL)

AT SHASTRI NAGAR

CALL AT 9796046468, 7006506673

Experienced will be preferred.

Salary no Bar

REQUIRED

English

Teacher

For Classes 8th, 9th, 10th at

Kachi Chawni Institute

Ph: 9419651213

REQUIRED

Female Home Teacher

For 1st Class Kid

who can teach Academics

Painting Music

Activities

Rhymes etc.

Whatsapp: 9622367391

Lower Roop Nagar

REQUIRED

Field boy for marketing for office in Sainik Colony.

Salary negotiable for suitable candidate.

Contact:

9906005222

Required

Teaching Faculty

1. Math

2. Science (Physics, Chemistry, Bio).

3. English

(Candidate must have 3 yr experience)

Contact: 7889401322

Required

Video Editor

Having Good Knowledge of Video Editing

Softwares like Edius/Premier Pro.

The candidate must be experienced and having good command over English.

Kindly mail your resume to

rahuldogra@dailyexcelsior.com

Requirements

DAILY RISING SUN

INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL VIJAYPUR JAMMU

Requirement: Female Teachers

Conveyance Facility is available from Jammu

Contact No:

9419118111, 9419169851

We are Hiring

Shriram General Insurance Co. Ltd. (IrdaI Reg. No.137)

Job:- Mkt. Executive (12)

Qualification – Graduate (Pref. Sales & Mkt.)

Location- Jammu, Udhampur, Samba, Rajouri, Ramban & Reasi

1 Year Experience for Mkt. Exe.

Preference will be given to general Insurance Industry Experienced Candidates

Interview Date:- 08.04.2022 and 09.04.2022 from 11:00 AM to 05:00 PM

Hall No. 215 A2 2nd Floor South Block Bahu Plaza, Jammu

Contact No: 70066-43082/70062-26388

Mail id – ajaysingh@shriramgi.com

Required Staff

Required full time Computer operator with Accounts Knowledge & wellversed in Excel, having good speed with Minimum 2 year’s experiences contact with resume on any week day after 4pm – 1 no.

Required Sales Engineer for Sale of Medical Equipment Experience Kashmiri Speaking Candidates shall be preferred

M/S Hansraj & Sons (Agencies)

8, Resham Ghar Colony, Near Water Tank

Walk in Interview 4 – 5pm

Contact At:- 9419193224 , 9419189485

GLOBAL CONVENT HR. SEC. SCHOOL

Opp. Gurudwara, Channi Rama, Jammu

Required Teaching Staff

1. Kindergarten – 2 nos

2. PRT (English & Maths) – 1 nos

3. PGT (English & Bio) – 1 each

4. Physical Teacher & Lab Asst – 1 each

Interested candidates may submit their resume in school.

Contact:- 7006894969

HIRING NOW

1. Social Media Manager

2. Conten Manager (English hons. Or M.A. English)

3. Operations Manager

Location – Channi Himmat, Jammu

Salary – Rs 10000- Rs 20000

Graduation & Good communication skills are a must. Freshers or 1-2 years of experience.

info.handmadeco@gmail.com

Or whatsapp your resume on 8899858823

Required Tutor

Female Home Tutor for class 9 female student (CBSE) for Maths & Science in Bantalab area, Jammu.

Min Qualification : B.Sc

Salary – 3500

Ph. 9086719061, 9858955250

JOBS

1. Pvt Bank Jobs 50 15+Salary

2. Industry Jobs 20 20+ Salary

3. IT Jobs 100 25+ Salary

4. Tellecallers & BPO

Jobs 100 10+ Salary

5. Mkt & Sales Jobs 50 10+Salary

6. Peon, Helper, Exe

Jobs 100 8+ Salary

7. Driver, Maid, Hotel Jobs 50 10+ Salary

8. Recp. Cashier, Accountant 50 10+ Salary

Venue : Seema Job dot com Regd

H No. 142/6 Model Town Gangyal, Jammu

No. 7006723093

Yuva shakti model academy

galbadey chack, gajansoo, block marh, tehsil-jammu

(an Innovative, Day Boarding English Medium)

Mob. 94191-38674, 9796873500

TEACHERS REQUIRED

Yuva Shakti Day Boarding School requires teacher who can teach S.St. upto class 10th. Female teacher with PG & B.Ed will be preferred. Teachers for primary classes for all subjects can also apply. School transport available. Salary negotiable. Interested candidates may drop in school with their biodata and testimonials on working days

Sd/

Principal

Wanted

(1) Billing boy must know computer (Full Time)

(2) Accounts & Banking knowing boy must have knowledge of computer works at Ware House near Vikram Chowk, Jammu

Timing 10 AM to 8 PM

Contact :

9205087754, 9419187754