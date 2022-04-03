Employment Apr 3, 2022

Aroma Foundation
public school
SEC 2, LOWER ROOP NAGAR, JAMMU
REQUIRED FEMALE TEACHERS FOR
Nursery Class – 3 No – 10+2 / B.A / B.Sc
General Line – 3 No – B.A / B.Sc / B.Com
Maid – 1 No
Salary Negotiable
Interview : 3/4/22 & 4/4/22
Timing : 10 am to 12 noon
Mobile : 94191-27441, 7006877850
JOB OPPORTUNITY WITH
DIVINE PLACEMENT
Talab Tillo
M- 9419575555
* Teachers * Receptionist * Tele Callers
* Marketing * Sales * Team Leader’s
* Office Incharge * Driver * Account Assistance * Insurance * Bank
Vacancy
Accountant – Trained in Tally ERP 9.0
Sales Person- Sanitary & Tile Showroom
Salary Negotiable
Contact :
8825029093
9906355511
Opp . BSF HQ, Akhnoor Road
Paloura, Jammu
G4S secure solution (i) pvt ltd
URGENTLY OPENING FOR
SECURITY GUARDS
10TH PASS FOR KATHUA, SAMBA, BARI BRAHMANA & KASHMIR VALLEY
Monthly Salary (26 Days) 7300 to 10500 (in Hand)
PF, ESI, Casual Leave, Annual leave
Diwali Bonus, Gratuity (After 5 years)
Accidental Insurances. Death Insurance
(Food & Accommodation Free for Kashmir Valley Only)
Gurmukh Complex, Kaluchak, Jammu
Cont . 9596795187, 9682582370
9596795189, 9596795180
Pharmacist-
urgently required
ITC Limited Distributor at Jammu and Kathua are looking for qualified Pharmacist registered with JK Pharmacy Council and have valid Wholesale Drug Licence . Monthly Remuneration is ensured monthly
Kindly contact on below number
Anukaran
8888856312
Job vacancy
itc distributors
Urgently Required 5 Sales Representative and Team Leader for FMCG sales of ITC Products salary as per experience 10 to 18 thousand per month
Kindly contact on below number
Mr Kohli
9906014892
Mo. 9858519494
Required
1. Asst Manager (BCA) 3-6 yrs Exp
2. Finance Manager (PG in Finance) 3-6 yrs Exp
3. Procurement Manager (Graduate) 5-10 yrs Exp.
4. PR Officer (Graduate) 5-10 yrs Exp
5. HR Manager (MBA) HR 5-10 yrs Exp
Contact No. 9419116013, 9469707605
Email:- balbeer2001@gmail.com
Required
1. General Manager (Civil) Maxi-12-15 yrs Exp
2. Civil Engineer Min 5-10 yrs Exp
3. Electrical Engineer Min 5-15 yrs Exp
4. Mechanical Engineer Min 5-15 yrs Exp.
5. Architecture (Bachelor in Architecture) min 5-15 yrs Exp
6. Manager (GIS) Degree in Geography/Planning min 5-10 yrs Exp
Contact No. 9419116013, 9469707605
Email:- balbeer2001@gmail.com
JK property estd 1990
to let & wanted houses for to let
(1) One big room for commercial use on Matador Route Hospital Road Gandhi Ngr.
(2) One big Hall, one room, bathroom & covered Verandha for commercial use
FOR SALE
(3) A double storey Kothi in 33 marlas for Sale on Matador Route Hospital road Gandhi Ngr
(4) Many kothis for Sale in Gandhi Ngr
Contact
9419153531, 7006574239
Required
Female Office Incharge
KENT RO System
Talab Tillo
9419860395
Married and nearby areas preferred
Staff Required
ELITE PUBLIC HIGH SCHOOL,
OM NAGAR, UDHYWALLA
Co-coordinator : MSc/ M.Com (Experienced)
PGT : MA/M.Sc/M.Com with B.Ed (experienced)
TGT : MA/ M.Sc M.Com with B.Ed (experienced)
PRT : BA/BSc with B.Ed (experienced)
Kindergarten Teacher: BA/B.Sc with B.Ed (experienced)
PTI-B.P.Ed (experienced)
Driver : 10th passed with D.License, Peon : 10th Pass
Contact in Office Hours
Ph. 8715990888 (SALARY NO BAR)
Required
IELTS/PTE CERTIFIED TRAINERS (FEMALES)
CANAM CONSULTANTS LTD
569/A, GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU
9419222584, 7889532931
Required
1. Sales executive – 10
Minimum Experience -3 years in retail.
Qualification: Minimum 12th.
2. Sales Trainee – 5
Minimum Experience 0-1 years in retail.
(Freshers can also apply)
Qualification: Minimum 12th.
3. Cashier/ Computer Operator – 3
Minimum Experience -1 years in retail billing.
Qualification: Minimum 12th.
Company-Talla Jewellers Pvt ltd
Send us your resumes on hr@tallajewellers.com
Or whatsapp on 6006802004
Required
1. Accountant – 1
Minimum Experience – 1 year
Qualification: Min. Graduation.
2. Operation Executive – 1
Minimum Experience – 2 yrs in Retail.
Qualification: Minimum 12th.
Company-Talla Jewellers Pvt ltd
Whatsapp your resumes on
6006802004 or email us on
hr@tallajewellers.com
Requirements
DAILY RISING SUN
INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL VIJAYPUR JAMMU
Requirement: Female Teachers
Conveyance Facility is available from Jammu
Contact No:
9419118111, 9419169851
REQUIRED
A Mumbai based company required Medical representative for Srinagar and Baramulla HQ company is already operating in Srinagar and preference will be given for experienced Person with minimum 2-3 years in cardio diabetic background. Contact No. 7006845251
Urgently Required
Required an experienced male/female laboratory technician for a diagnostic centre at Shastri Nagar, Jammu. Interested may contact at 7889445985.
Female staff required
ASHI requires female staff for Neha Ghar (Swadhar Greh):-
Resident Warden :
Graduate, Salary negotiable
Part-time Counselor :-
PG Sociology/Psychology
Resident Chowkidar :-
Middle/Matric
Submit your Resume to Secretary, Neha Ghar (Swadhar Greh), Kachi Chawani, Jammu (O) 0191-2547059
REQUIRED STAFF FOR COMPANY
Inside Staff 5
Delivery Staff 10
Qalification 10th pass
Driving License must for delivery & inside staff. Good salary & insurance, PF, ESIC etc.
Contact : 9780404092, 8968696492
Required
Female Teacher – 3
Male Teacher- 2
Knowing Computer Software languages
Contact
Mosfet Comp Tech Center
Main Stop Janipur
Ph. 7006803030, 9858008365
Staff Required
Garments Salesman : Minimum experience 5 yrs. Salary negotiable
Helper : 1 person
Salesman- 1 person
Sales girl – 1 person
Storekeeper- 1 person
Only for candidate living from New Plot & Bantalab
ALPHA COLLECTION, JANIPUR
PH. 7006325709