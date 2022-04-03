Employment Apr 3, 2022

Aroma Foundation

public school

SEC 2, LOWER ROOP NAGAR, JAMMU

REQUIRED FEMALE TEACHERS FOR

Nursery Class – 3 No – 10+2 / B.A / B.Sc

General Line – 3 No – B.A / B.Sc / B.Com

Maid – 1 No

Salary Negotiable

Interview : 3/4/22 & 4/4/22

Timing : 10 am to 12 noon

Mobile : 94191-27441, 7006877850

JOB OPPORTUNITY WITH

DIVINE PLACEMENT

Talab Tillo

M- 9419575555

* Teachers * Receptionist * Tele Callers

* Marketing * Sales * Team Leader’s

* Office Incharge * Driver * Account Assistance * Insurance * Bank

Vacancy

Accountant – Trained in Tally ERP 9.0

Sales Person- Sanitary & Tile Showroom

Salary Negotiable

Contact :

8825029093

9906355511

Opp . BSF HQ, Akhnoor Road

Paloura, Jammu

G4S secure solution (i) pvt ltd

URGENTLY OPENING FOR

SECURITY GUARDS

10TH PASS FOR KATHUA, SAMBA, BARI BRAHMANA & KASHMIR VALLEY

Monthly Salary (26 Days) 7300 to 10500 (in Hand)

PF, ESI, Casual Leave, Annual leave

Diwali Bonus, Gratuity (After 5 years)

Accidental Insurances. Death Insurance

(Food & Accommodation Free for Kashmir Valley Only)

Gurmukh Complex, Kaluchak, Jammu

Cont . 9596795187, 9682582370

9596795189, 9596795180

Pharmacist-

urgently required

ITC Limited Distributor at Jammu and Kathua are looking for qualified Pharmacist registered with JK Pharmacy Council and have valid Wholesale Drug Licence . Monthly Remuneration is ensured monthly

Kindly contact on below number

Anukaran

8888856312

Job vacancy

itc distributors

Urgently Required 5 Sales Representative and Team Leader for FMCG sales of ITC Products salary as per experience 10 to 18 thousand per month

Kindly contact on below number

Mr Kohli

9906014892

Mo. 9858519494

Required

1. Asst Manager (BCA) 3-6 yrs Exp

2. Finance Manager (PG in Finance) 3-6 yrs Exp

3. Procurement Manager (Graduate) 5-10 yrs Exp.

4. PR Officer (Graduate) 5-10 yrs Exp

5. HR Manager (MBA) HR 5-10 yrs Exp

Contact No. 9419116013, 9469707605

Email:- balbeer2001@gmail.com

Required

1. General Manager (Civil) Maxi-12-15 yrs Exp

2. Civil Engineer Min 5-10 yrs Exp

3. Electrical Engineer Min 5-15 yrs Exp

4. Mechanical Engineer Min 5-15 yrs Exp.

5. Architecture (Bachelor in Architecture) min 5-15 yrs Exp

6. Manager (GIS) Degree in Geography/Planning min 5-10 yrs Exp

Contact No. 9419116013, 9469707605

Email:- balbeer2001@gmail.com

JK property estd 1990

to let & wanted houses for to let

(1) One big room for commercial use on Matador Route Hospital Road Gandhi Ngr.

(2) One big Hall, one room, bathroom & covered Verandha for commercial use

FOR SALE

(3) A double storey Kothi in 33 marlas for Sale on Matador Route Hospital road Gandhi Ngr

(4) Many kothis for Sale in Gandhi Ngr

Contact

9419153531, 7006574239

Required

Female Office Incharge

KENT RO System

Talab Tillo

9419860395

Married and nearby areas preferred

Staff Required

ELITE PUBLIC HIGH SCHOOL,

OM NAGAR, UDHYWALLA

Co-coordinator : MSc/ M.Com (Experienced)

PGT : MA/M.Sc/M.Com with B.Ed (experienced)

TGT : MA/ M.Sc M.Com with B.Ed (experienced)

PRT : BA/BSc with B.Ed (experienced)

Kindergarten Teacher: BA/B.Sc with B.Ed (experienced)

PTI-B.P.Ed (experienced)

Driver : 10th passed with D.License, Peon : 10th Pass

Contact in Office Hours

Ph. 8715990888 (SALARY NO BAR)

Required

IELTS/PTE CERTIFIED TRAINERS (FEMALES)

CANAM CONSULTANTS LTD

569/A, GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU

9419222584, 7889532931

Required

1. Sales executive – 10

Minimum Experience -3 years in retail.

Qualification: Minimum 12th.

2. Sales Trainee – 5

Minimum Experience 0-1 years in retail.

(Freshers can also apply)

Qualification: Minimum 12th.

3. Cashier/ Computer Operator – 3

Minimum Experience -1 years in retail billing.

Qualification: Minimum 12th.

Company-Talla Jewellers Pvt ltd

Send us your resumes on hr@tallajewellers.com

Or whatsapp on 6006802004

Required

1. Accountant – 1

Minimum Experience – 1 year

Qualification: Min. Graduation.

2. Operation Executive – 1

Minimum Experience – 2 yrs in Retail.

Qualification: Minimum 12th.

Company-Talla Jewellers Pvt ltd

Whatsapp your resumes on

6006802004 or email us on

hr@tallajewellers.com

Requirements

DAILY RISING SUN

INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL VIJAYPUR JAMMU

Requirement: Female Teachers

Conveyance Facility is available from Jammu

Contact No:

9419118111, 9419169851

REQUIRED

A Mumbai based company required Medical representative for Srinagar and Baramulla HQ company is already operating in Srinagar and preference will be given for experienced Person with minimum 2-3 years in cardio diabetic background. Contact No. 7006845251

Urgently Required

Required an experienced male/female laboratory technician for a diagnostic centre at Shastri Nagar, Jammu. Interested may contact at 7889445985.

Female staff required

ASHI requires female staff for Neha Ghar (Swadhar Greh):-

Resident Warden :

Graduate, Salary negotiable

Part-time Counselor :-

PG Sociology/Psychology

Resident Chowkidar :-

Middle/Matric

Submit your Resume to Secretary, Neha Ghar (Swadhar Greh), Kachi Chawani, Jammu (O) 0191-2547059

REQUIRED STAFF FOR COMPANY

Inside Staff 5

Delivery Staff 10

Qalification 10th pass

Driving License must for delivery & inside staff. Good salary & insurance, PF, ESIC etc.

Contact : 9780404092, 8968696492

Required

Female Teacher – 3

Male Teacher- 2

Knowing Computer Software languages

Contact

Mosfet Comp Tech Center

Main Stop Janipur

Ph. 7006803030, 9858008365

Staff Required

Garments Salesman : Minimum experience 5 yrs. Salary negotiable

Helper : 1 person

Salesman- 1 person

Sales girl – 1 person

Storekeeper- 1 person

Only for candidate living from New Plot & Bantalab

ALPHA COLLECTION, JANIPUR

PH. 7006325709