EMPLOYMENT

HOME TUTOR
Female Home Tutor Available for classes 1st to 8th
Ph. No: 9149666253
WANTED
WANTED HELPER/
DELIVERY BOY
FOR SHOWROOM
AT
MAIN ROAD ROOPNAGAR
9596882206
(Salary – 7000)
Staff Required
1) Placement, Coordinator M/F Exp. Fresher
2) Marketing Manager M/F, Exp, Fresher
3) HR, Co-ordinator (Female)
7 days Training & 7 days on Job Training
(Salary Negotiable)
Ph: 9086193986
(Email: Vaman1226@gmail.com)
REQUIRED
Hr Manager 1 Female
15000+inc
Counselor 1 Female
10000+inc
Executive Marketing 1 Male/ Female 10000+inc
8492084394
REQUIRED
1. NURSES (M/F)
(ANM, GNM, FMPHW, MMPHW)
2 Patient AttendENT (F)
(Experience/Fresher)
Salary : – 7000.00 to 9000.00 PM
Shifts : Day Shift/Night Shift
BHARTI AGENCIES (Regd)
141-A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
8716949388, 7006832169
Urgently Required
Female Candidate
1) Tellecaller – 4 (F)
Qualification – 12th and above
2) Sale Executive (Female)-2
(Graduate and above)
Experience Required
Contact : 9086927179
Walk in Interview between
11.30 AM to 4.00 PM
PART TIME JOB
Become a Financial Consultant in the Multinational Company and earn upto Rs 50,000 per month.
Housewives, Ex-servicemen, Govt Retired person, Accountant, Private Employee, Advocates etc. can apply
Qualification : 12th (Urban)
10th (Rural)
Contact No. 7006033212
WANTED
SALES MAN FOR FMCG
COMPANY WITH OWN TWO WHEELER
CONTACT AT
M- 7051013553
Vacancy (Sales)
manufacturing unit of pumpsets & mobIle chargers requires the following persSonEls for sales.
1) sales executive – 4 no.
walk in interview alongwith resume on 14/06/2019 and 18/06/2019 at 11.00 am.
brite industries
77-a, 78, phase-ii, gangyal jammu
9419190341
STAFF REQUIRED FOR A CLINIC
* Receptionist (Female) – 02
* Nurse (Female) – 02
* X-Ray Technician (Female) – 02
* Lab Technician (Female) – 02
* House keeping staff – 01
* Peon – 01
Walk-in Interview between
12.00 PM – 06.00 PM
For Further Details Contact:
Trikuta Nagar Adj. Bikaner Sweets
8803519008, 9906194005
Email: phicjk@gmail.com
Experienced candidates will be preferred
REQUIRED
Male-Females, Students and retired person Part time/Full time Work at home and Earn 5000 to 25000 per month at home.
Online-offline Projects : Data Typing and hand written notes etc.
Timing : 10:00 AM-5:00 PM
Cont : 9596202336, 8716071784
REQUIRED
teacher
For Home Tuition
1st – 10th (All Subjects)
11th and 12th (Med & Non Med)
Contact :
9086411541/ 9906982820
Limited Industry Required
Sales Officer: Female: Graduate or MBA Marketing Fresher/ Experience both Eligible Salary Budget upto 5 Lakh PA.
3 Vacancy for Jammu on Roll Job.
9086085474/ 9086485474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
Walk in Interview
In Banking Sector Operation Profile ICICI, HDFC, AXIS KOTAK BANK
Qual: Graduation min.
Salary: 15k-35k/m
Age Limit : 20- 30 yrs
Job loc. Jammu
Quick Consultancy Services,
Shastri Nagar Jammu
7889429325, 6283066308
quickconsultancyservices4u@gmail.com
enser communication pvt. ltd
Urgently Hiring in BPO for CSR
Salary 6000 to 9000
Min Qualification 12th Passed
Fresher can also apply for CSR.
Add-
Enser Communication, Lane No.17,
Greater Kailash,Jammu
9906206562 / 7006176140
REQUIRED
(Female)
(1) Computer Teacher – 2
(Male)
(2) Hardware Teacher- 1
MOSFET COMP. TECH CENTRE,
JANIPUR MAIN STOP
CONTACT NO. 9796660968
Urgently Required For Jmu
Network Technicians (m)
Salary- 8,000 to 11,000 +
Eligibility :Hardware Networking/ Diploma in E&C, Electrical etc.
Fresher’s Can Apply Also
No Registration Fees!
Dream Makerz
394A Nr Lakshmi Narayan Mandir Gandhi Nagar # 8713000033
Urgently Required
Accountant – 18,000+
(ASM) Area Sales Manager (20,000+)
ITI Electrical/Mechanical – 12,000+
Store Keeper – 12,000+
Sales Executive in Indian Oil – 10,000+
Dispatch Boy in Pharmacy Store – 10,000+
Computer Operator M/F – 10,000+
Security Guard for Full & half Shift 7 to 12,000+
9906300427
Add: Talab Tillo Near Sai Mandir
REQUIRED
A young boy or girl (Sales person) for furniture showroom at Subhash Nagar Jammu.
Salary Negotiable.
Interested persons may contact at
Mob Phone Nos: 9646077000 or 9417027401
