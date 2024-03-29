EMPLOYMENT (29-03-2024)

Urgently Required
Operation Manager- 8 to 15 years of Exp. in hospatility sector- Salary 9 to 12 LPA.
ASM- 1-4 years of exp. in FMCG
Sales- Salary – 20 to 25K
Tele Sales Associates- Male/Female
12th/ Graduate- Fresher/Exp. Both
Salary- 10 to 13 K – 10 vacancy
90860-85474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
Required
Male Helper/Maid for domestic services at home. He should able to cook food for one member of family, cleanness and driving of two wheelers and four wheelers is must. Care taker knowledge required
Salary Negotiable
Contact : 7006591450
” Required Supervisors”
For Cloud Kitchen in
Gandhi Nagar
Working time 12 noon till 6pm
Salary 7000/=
Working time 6 pm till 12 midnight
Salary 8000/=
Basic Computer Knowledge required
Contact 9810158354 7006375709
Wanted Staff
Teacher BA/B.Sc B.Ed
Medical/Non Medical
Physical Teacher : Diploma/Graduate in Physical Education
Attractive Salary
Contact
Principal Dashmesh Public
High School Bhour Camp Jammu
Tele : 9419232442, 9906100980
Walk-in-interview
A fast growing pharmaceutical company is looking for Male Medical Representative to be based at Jammu, Udhampur, Doda & Kathua Headquarters.
Candidate having flare for sales with science background need to appear for personal interview on Monday (1st April 2024) at Hotel Park Hills residency road Jammu-180001 between 10 am – 4 pm.
For any information call at-
7889444258
Or mail at-
info@keryxpharmaceuticals.com
SATSHIV SECURITY & G.D. SERVICES
REQUIREMENT
1. Security Guard & SO
(Area – Bari Brahmana & Gangyal Area)
2. Security Guard & SO
(Surat Gujarat) for Reliance Company, only for Ex-Man
3. HR (Gangyal Area) 4. Electrician (3 Phase)
5. Maid (Male/ Female) 6. Hotel Waiter
7. Salesman
Mob: 9419090782, 9622340783
Contact Person: Capt. Subash Chander
WE ARE HIRING !
Qualification – Graduate (Any Stream)
Age-Limit- 21 to 29 years
Requirement – 1) Good English Communication Skills
2) Basic Computer knowledge
Job Profile- Online Chat Support (24×7)
Salary Range : 15 K to 25 K
Contact No. 7006753088
Email- abmanhas2067@gmail.com
Share your CV with us on Whatsapp/email.
Goel Petro Energy Ltd.
Opp. Digiana Ashram J&K. Mob.: 9055500617
Personal Driver 1, Sales Person 9
Requirement for sale persons : A person should be good in calling, good in excel, minimum qualification graduation
Accountant 1
Salary is given as per market standard,
Walk in interview Timing : 1 pm to 3 pm
Carry your CV and other relevant
documents like mark sheet, degree,
earlier employment doc.
Required: Candidates for Global Clients
– Excellent English Fluency Required
– Night Shift Work
– Salary: 20000 to 30000 per month + incentives
– Office Location: Jammu
Send resume at careers@kluvor.co
URGENTLY REQUIRED
1). Marketing Executive – 1 (M)
Qualification: 10+2/ Graduate with Computer knowledge, Driving Licence must (2-3 year exp. in Automobile Company).
2). Driver 01 (Heavy Vehicle Licence Must), Exp min 2-3 years.
Come with your CV for walk in interview from 12.00 Noon to 3.00 PM on 27, 28, 29 March, 2024.
Venue: NSF Bajaj Chetak, Satwari Jammu
(Authorized) Dealer: Bajaj Auto Ltd.
Near Amul Milk Plant)
Contact No: 9541904810, 9419194344
HIRING
Front desk executive
( male and female)
At
Rhino’s Gym
Akhnoor road Paloura
Whatsapp resumes on
7259993533
STAFF REQUIRED
Computer Operator = 01
(Min. exp one year )
Knowledge of Digital Marketing / MS office
Company at :
Airport Road, Jammu.
Whatsapp your CV at
9419136361
Driver Required
A Car Driver for Roop Nagar area having 10 years experience in Driving Automatic Cars.
Contact :
9622031474
TINY TOTS HSS
Residency Rd/ Sainik Colony
9419797770/9419193790
WANTED TEACHERS FOR :
Biology, Mathematics, Science Kindergarten English, Urdu, Computer Science, Physical Education
The candidate should be a Trained (B.Ed/NTT) Post Graduate/Graduate and fluent in English and Hindi.
Interested candidate should come for walk in interviews between 10:00 am to 1:00 pm
EVERGREEN HR. SEC. SCHOOL
(ENGLISH MEDIUM RECOGNISED BY J&K GOVT)
Lower Roop Nagar, Jammu
TEACHERS REQUIRED
For teaching:-
Pre-Primary Classes = 2
Middle Classes=2
Maths upto 10th Class = 1
Come with resume and documents for interview in the school from
9 am to 2 pm
*REQUIRED SALES AND
MARKETING EXECUTIVE*
A Leading Electronic Store is seeking dedicated individuals to join our team as Sale & marketing executive.
Age – 18 to 35 years
Qualification – Minimum 12th
Salary – Negotiable
Contact – 6006881877
Interview timing – 11 AM to 1 PM
Location MUTHI JAMMU