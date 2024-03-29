EMPLOYMENT (29-03-2024)

Urgently Required

Operation Manager- 8 to 15 years of Exp. in hospatility sector- Salary 9 to 12 LPA.

ASM- 1-4 years of exp. in FMCG

Sales- Salary – 20 to 25K

Tele Sales Associates- Male/Female

12th/ Graduate- Fresher/Exp. Both

Salary- 10 to 13 K – 10 vacancy

90860-85474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

Required

Male Helper/Maid for domestic services at home. He should able to cook food for one member of family, cleanness and driving of two wheelers and four wheelers is must. Care taker knowledge required

Salary Negotiable

Contact : 7006591450

” Required Supervisors”

For Cloud Kitchen in

Gandhi Nagar

Working time 12 noon till 6pm

Salary 7000/=

Working time 6 pm till 12 midnight

Salary 8000/=

Basic Computer Knowledge required

Contact 9810158354 7006375709

Wanted Staff

Teacher BA/B.Sc B.Ed

Medical/Non Medical

Physical Teacher : Diploma/Graduate in Physical Education

Attractive Salary

Contact

Principal Dashmesh Public

High School Bhour Camp Jammu

Tele : 9419232442, 9906100980

Walk-in-interview

A fast growing pharmaceutical company is looking for Male Medical Representative to be based at Jammu, Udhampur, Doda & Kathua Headquarters.

Candidate having flare for sales with science background need to appear for personal interview on Monday (1st April 2024) at Hotel Park Hills residency road Jammu-180001 between 10 am – 4 pm.

For any information call at-

7889444258

Or mail at-

info@keryxpharmaceuticals.com

SATSHIV SECURITY & G.D. SERVICES

REQUIREMENT

1. Security Guard & SO

(Area – Bari Brahmana & Gangyal Area)

2. Security Guard & SO

(Surat Gujarat) for Reliance Company, only for Ex-Man

3. HR (Gangyal Area) 4. Electrician (3 Phase)

5. Maid (Male/ Female) 6. Hotel Waiter

7. Salesman

Mob: 9419090782, 9622340783

Contact Person: Capt. Subash Chander

WE ARE HIRING !

Qualification – Graduate (Any Stream)

Age-Limit- 21 to 29 years

Requirement – 1) Good English Communication Skills

2) Basic Computer knowledge

Job Profile- Online Chat Support (24×7)

Salary Range : 15 K to 25 K

Contact No. 7006753088

Email- abmanhas2067@gmail.com

Share your CV with us on Whatsapp/email.

Goel Petro Energy Ltd.

Opp. Digiana Ashram J&K. Mob.: 9055500617

Personal Driver 1, Sales Person 9

Requirement for sale persons : A person should be good in calling, good in excel, minimum qualification graduation

Accountant 1

Salary is given as per market standard,

Walk in interview Timing : 1 pm to 3 pm

Carry your CV and other relevant

documents like mark sheet, degree,

earlier employment doc.

Required: Candidates for Global Clients

– Excellent English Fluency Required

– Night Shift Work

– Salary: 20000 to 30000 per month + incentives

– Office Location: Jammu

Send resume at careers@kluvor.co

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1). Marketing Executive – 1 (M)

Qualification: 10+2/ Graduate with Computer knowledge, Driving Licence must (2-3 year exp. in Automobile Company).

2). Driver 01 (Heavy Vehicle Licence Must), Exp min 2-3 years.

Come with your CV for walk in interview from 12.00 Noon to 3.00 PM on 27, 28, 29 March, 2024.

Venue: NSF Bajaj Chetak, Satwari Jammu

(Authorized) Dealer: Bajaj Auto Ltd.

Near Amul Milk Plant)

Contact No: 9541904810, 9419194344

HIRING

Front desk executive

( male and female)

At

Rhino’s Gym

Akhnoor road Paloura

Whatsapp resumes on

7259993533

STAFF REQUIRED

Computer Operator = 01

(Min. exp one year )

Knowledge of Digital Marketing / MS office

Company at :

Airport Road, Jammu.

Whatsapp your CV at

9419136361

Driver Required

A Car Driver for Roop Nagar area having 10 years experience in Driving Automatic Cars.

Contact :

9622031474

TINY TOTS HSS

Residency Rd/ Sainik Colony

9419797770/9419193790

WANTED TEACHERS FOR :

Biology, Mathematics, Science Kindergarten English, Urdu, Computer Science, Physical Education

The candidate should be a Trained (B.Ed/NTT) Post Graduate/Graduate and fluent in English and Hindi.

Interested candidate should come for walk in interviews between 10:00 am to 1:00 pm

EVERGREEN HR. SEC. SCHOOL

(ENGLISH MEDIUM RECOGNISED BY J&K GOVT)

Lower Roop Nagar, Jammu

TEACHERS REQUIRED

For teaching:-

Pre-Primary Classes = 2

Middle Classes=2

Maths upto 10th Class = 1

Come with resume and documents for interview in the school from

9 am to 2 pm

*REQUIRED SALES AND

MARKETING EXECUTIVE*

A Leading Electronic Store is seeking dedicated individuals to join our team as Sale & marketing executive.

Age – 18 to 35 years

Qualification – Minimum 12th

Salary – Negotiable

Contact – 6006881877

Interview timing – 11 AM to 1 PM

Location MUTHI JAMMU