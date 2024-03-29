Woman Among 2 Absconders Arrested In J&K’s Baramulla

Srinagar, Mar 29: Police have arrested two absconders, including a woman, who were evading their arrest for decades in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

The duo have been identified as Altaf Ahmad Mir, a resident of Bernate, and Shanaza Begum, wife of Qasim Din Thakar of Uranbowa Boniyar.

“Both are involved in many cases and were evading their arrests from the last decades, arrested by a special team,” police said on Friday.

The warrant under Section 512 CrPC was issued by the Court of Sub Judge Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMIC) Baramulla pending with Police Station Boniyar against the accused persons executed, and both were produced before the Court of Law.

“Our consistent actions against anti-social elements should reassure the community members that we are making every effort to keep our society free of crime. Police have resolved to act as per law against those who indulge in criminal activities,” police said. (Agencies)