EMPLOYMENT (29-02-2024)

FUEL AUTOMOBILES

(Authorized Dealer of Hyundai Construction Equipment)

WE ARE HIRING

1. Sales Manager

– Minimum exp. of 5 yrs. in same field

2. Sales Engineer-

Minimum exp. of 2-3 Yrs in same field

Salary Negotiable

Fuel Automobiles: 240/241-Qasim Nagar

New Bahu Fort Colony Jammu

Contact No. 7006562309, 9419133139

Send CV to this Email:

fuelautomobilesjammu@gmail.com

Urgently Required

1. IT Networking Engg.

2. CCTV Installer

Salary as per experience

Send your CV at email:

skithubtechnox@gmail.com

Contact: 9906277799

REQUIRED

PHARMACIST 6 NO.

FOR MEDICAL SHOP

HAVING MINIMUM 3 YEAR

EXPERIENCE

SEND YOUR RESUME ON

THE FOLLOWING DETAILS

EMAIL:- dawairajapharmacy@gmail.com

CONTACT:- 6005400611, 6005417210

Job Opportunity

We’re hiring an experienced

Sales Professional!

Position: Sales Man

For Pvc Panel’s, Wallpaper

Location: [Specify location]

Salary: Rs 15,000/- + TA/DA extra

Join our team and unleash your sales expertise!

Apply now by sending your resume to

Contact Number 9070047446

Urgently Require

1. driver having DRIVING Licence. -1

(4 Auto and tata mobile) and

2. Manager -1

Manju trader

Bali charana road near wAre house

Phone 9906373737, 70060047744

Call timing 11.00 am to 5.00 pm

Kava electric rides private limited….

Require

female receptionist and

1 office boy.

Location Indra Nagar opposite

nits polytechnic college

miran sahib……..

+91 77195 25402

REQUIRED

DRIVER

For Innova at Udheywala

Salary @ Rs. 12500 Per Month

BOY

Domestic Help (Cleaning & Cooking)

Salary @ Rs. 10000 Per Month + Free Food & Accommodation at Jammu

WhatsApp Photo & CV at:

8491070082

Vacancy

1 Spare Parts Executive – M

2 Service Advisor – M

3 Washing Staff-M

4 Data Entry Operator- M/F

5 Telle Caller- F

Contact: Royal Enfield, New Plot, Jammu

7006705258, 9596828549

Email Id: service@reliancemotorsjammu.com