Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde hands over keys of 961 residential flats to Project Affected Persons

MUMBAI : The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has allotted 961 residential flats to Project Affected Persons (PAPs) through the Airport Slum Rehabilitation Project at Kurla Premier Compound. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde facilitated the distribution of the keys and allotment letters to 10 PAPs on Tuesday night.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, “Every Project Affected Persons hold the right to claim dignified accommodation and the Government of Maharashtra is keenly focussed on fulfilling this objective. Our people-centric government has fulfilled the dream of more than 1200 PAPs through the allotment of flats. We are stringently working towards elevating the standards of transportation infrastructure in and around the MMR and every road in the region will be made of cement and concrete, which will ensure that the roads will be completely free of potholes throughout the region soon. (Agencies)