IMD predicts intense snowfall, rainfall in north India

The IMD said, “An active Western Disturbance likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from 29 February and plains of northwest India from 1 March to 3 March with peak intensity on 1st & 2nd March 2024”.

1. Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh are likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall (64.5-115.5 mm) on March 1 and heavy to very heavy rainfall/snowfall (115.5-204.4 mm) on March 2, 2024.

2. Heavy rainfall/snowfall (64.5-115.5 mm) is likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand on 1 and 2 March 2024.

3. Himachal Pradesh is likely to get isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall (64.5-115.5 mm) on 1st March. On 2nd March IMD predicts 115.5-204.4 mm of rainfall/snowfall in the state. Himachal Pradesh received 105 cm rains during the winter season against normal rainfall 166.6 mm, a deficit of 37 per cent from January 1 to February 24.

However, the state received 98.3 mm rains in February till date against normal rainfall of 81.3 mm and excess of 21 per cent.

4. According to the weather monitoring agency, isolated hailstorms may also occur over Himachal Pradesh on 1st & 2nd March.

5. Punjab is also likely to witness hailstorms on 1 and 2 March.

6. Isolated hailstorm likely over Haryana and Chandigarh on 2nd March as per IMD forecast.

7. Inclement weather conditions such as rainfall and hailstorms may occur over West Uttar Pradesh on 2 March.