EMPLOYMENT (29-01-2023)

Jobs in Multinational Company
Onroll Jobs
Salary Rs. 20000/- to 40000/- per month.
Graduates, Freshers and Retired persons can apply.
Contact:- 9070862222, 7006234826
WANTED
Technician for Diagnostic Laboratory. DMLT Diploma Required Hrs 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM
Salary Negotiable
9018862510
ABIBPL REQUIRED
1). CRE = 10 Position (Female only)
Salary 10 K + Bonus
Indoor Sitting Job
Qualification: 12th/ Grad.
Age = 20 years to 35 years
Walk in Interview on Dated 30th, 31st Jan, 2023
Only Female candidate can apply
Address: City Plaza Building
Near Fortune Hotel Jewels
Cont: 9147425710, 7006243772
Mother’s pride playway school
Teachers required
Experienced and qualified candidates can apply
Address: 384/1A Channi Himmat, Jammu
Contact No: 7298777088
Required
Computer Operator (F)
Qualification: Graduate in
Non-Medical/Commerce
Marketing/Field Officer (M)
Send your resume on following email
Email: swaranshpharmaceuticals@gmail.com
Contact: 9541652188, 6005417210, 6005400611
REQUIRED
Required a female cook with 24 hrs accommodation at Subash Nagar for 3 members family and with accommodation also.
Salaly:-9000+
Contact pso:-
9906205984
JOB OPPORTUNITY
BATRA GROUP INVITES APPLICATION
FOR FOLLOWING POSITIONS
1. Accountant-3 No (Preferably Male)
Must be Commerce Graduate with minimum Experience of 4 -5 Years in accounts and finance like GST, TDS ,EPFO, ESIC etc. Knowledge of Tally software is must.
Salary commensurate with experience.
Candidates are advised to
submit their resume on :
shree@batragrp.com I Mob. :8899914141
JOB OPPORTUNITY
BATRA GROUP INVITES APPLICATION FOR FOLLOWING POSITIONS
1. Computer Operator-2 No
(Male /Female)
Graduate in any stream with 6 months Diploma in Computer Applications.
Salary commensurate with experience.
Candidates are advised to
submit their resume on :
shree@batragrp.com I Mob.: 8899914141
WANTED
1. ACCOUNTANT (Male/Female)
Experienced knowing Tally for Bahu Plaza office
2. FOS preferably from Bari Brahmna adjoining Area for BSNL Marketing
Interview Monday Onwards 11 AM to 5 PM.
44 – A South Block Bahu Plaza. 9419119944 – 6005187687
NEEDS
Need a worker for Kiryana Super Store in Channi Himmat for full time. Food and Accomodation (Room) will be provided for free.
Salary – 10000/- Month
Contact No.: 7889554335, 7051004695
Wanted
* O.T. Technician
* BAMS Doctors
* Security Guard
* Safai Karamchari
* X-Ray Technician
Contact: 9149623839, 9419621455
Required
1) ORW (Out Reach Worker)
Apply with complete Bio data. Walk in Interview on 30th Jan. 2023
JKSPYM Center
Subash Nagar, Near Petrol Pump, Behind Shiv Mandir, Jammu.
Contact : 9596750390, 9906388111
Job Vacancy
1. Technical Sales/Relationship Executive
(Reqd. Sales/Liaison Exp. in IT Projects)
2. Office Accountant
(Reqd. advanced Excel/Billing/GEM portal exp.)
Contact :
7006432163, 7298147266
jkinfotechofficial@gmail.com
JOB JOB JOB
We Hiring Staff For
Food Delivery Company
Handsome Salary
Documents Required
Driving License, Pan Card, Adhar Card, 10th Pass
Vaccine Double Dose
Contact : 9780404092 8968696492
REQUIRED SALESMAN
Required two Experienced Sales Person for Pharmaceutical Agency preferably with owned Scooty.
Salary Negotiable according to Experience.
HANSRAJ AND SONS AGENCIES
8 RESHAMGARH COLONY
BEHIND SUPER SPECIALITY HOSPITAL
NEAR WATER TANK, JAMMU
E mail – hrsjk2014@gmail.com
MOBILE NO. 9419189485,9419193224
REQUIRED
Urgently required team leader & sales executives for personal loan, business loan, car loan, housing loan, loan against property at Jammu.
Fixed salary with lucrative incentives. (Two wheeler must)
Graduate/Undergraduates walk in with resume or mail to sdfc_puneet@yahoo.com
S.D. Financial Consultants
(Franchisee of HDFC Bank Ltd.)
1st Floor K.C. Plaza Complex,
Residency Road, Jammu.
Ph.: 9419197314, 9419153727
GOEL PETRO ENERGY (OPC) PVT. LTD.
Opposite Digiana Ashram- J&K,
Mob.6006800611
Particulars Nos.
Driver (For personal automated car) 2
Tele Callers (5 year experience) 2
Manager (5 year experience) 2
Accountant (15 year experience and
preferrence given to CA qualified persons) 1
Interns 2
Advocate associate (5 year experience) 1
Walk in interview from Tuesday to Wednesday timing :- 1 p.m to 3 p.m
VIKAS TRANSPORT COMPANY
79/6, TRANSPORT NAGAR, JAMMU
WALK IN INTERVIEW
We are looking for male candidate in load carrier stream for post of Transport Incharge who are young, dynamic, graduate in any discipline with aptitude and experience to work in Office as well as in the field preferably conversant with the logistics and transportation operations. Candidates having worked in cargo levels can also participate.
Salary negotiable
Interested candidates may walk in for interview at
11:30 AM to 2:30 PM from 30.01.2023 to 01.02.2023
Contact : 9622351955
Wanted
Wanted for a Book Store in Kachi Chhawni
Office Boy knowing Driving
Salary Rs 8000.00
(Negotiable )
Contact:
9419112402, 7006345006
Requirement of driver
for personal car
Wanted a experienced car driver for a car (Zen Estilo) having valid & proper Driving Licence in old city Jammu Driver belonging to old city (Kachi Chawni area) are preferred. Salary negotiable.
Interested may contact on the following numbers
9419101628
7889450290
URGENT REQUIRES
Experience Sales Man required for Car Spare Parts Shop in: Yard No 6 Transport Nagar, Narwal.
Contact: 7006144051, 9796297976
MAJOR INSTITUTE OF EDUCATION PALOURA DHOK JAMMU
Ward No. 60 Behind Migrant Quarters
Butta Nagar
9419890738
POST OF TEACHER STAFF
* TGT (BSc/B.Ed/M.Sc)
*English – MA/English B. Ed
* S.St. Teacher (MA, History, B.Ed)
* Maths Teacher : B.Sc, B.Ed
Science (B.Sc B.Ed)
for Primary Class
SALES PERSON REQUIRED
Full time salesman/girl with pleasing personality, good communication skills and min 1 year experience in jewellery sector required for a renowned jewellery showroom. Interested candidates may contact at 7006136536
M.N.K.G Montessori public high school 23-c/c gandhi nagar
TEACHERS REQUIRED
TGT- English, Science, Hindi- BA/B.Sc, B.Ed
PRT- General Line – BA/B.Sc, B.Ed
NTT- Relevant Diploma
Games Teacher- B.PEd
Clerk- BA with good knowledge of Computer
Walk in interview along with original certificates on 31st Jan 2023 (Tuesday) at 10.00 AM
Principal
Mob. 6006786869, 9419121113
ADMISSION OPEN FROM
NURSERY TO 10TH
SUZUKI
BIKEMART PVT LTD KUNJWANI
JAMMU
We are Hiring
(1) Sales Executive (02 No.)
For Marketing
(2) Tele Caller (01 No.)
Kindly visit our Showroom & don’t forget to bring your resume alongwith you.
Interview will be 30 Jan to 02 Feb 2023
Timing 10.00 AM to 3.00 PM
BIKEMART PVT LTD KUNJWANI CHOWK JMU
CONTACT NO. 01912480800, 8899001520
NAND PUBLIC HR. SEC. SCHOOL
DOGRA NAGAR, LOWER ROOP NAGAR, JAMMU
Ph No. 7889812215
VACANCY
1. TGT Hindi (Preference will be given to local candidate)
Note : Interested candidate can apply with complete CV alongwith Xerox copies of Educational documents before 3rd of Feb’ 23 between 10 am to 1 pm in School office
Principal