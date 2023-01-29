EMPLOYMENT (29-01-2023)

Jobs in Multinational Company

Onroll Jobs

Salary Rs. 20000/- to 40000/- per month.

Graduates, Freshers and Retired persons can apply.

Contact:- 9070862222, 7006234826

WANTED

Technician for Diagnostic Laboratory. DMLT Diploma Required Hrs 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Salary Negotiable

9018862510

ABIBPL REQUIRED

1). CRE = 10 Position (Female only)

Salary 10 K + Bonus

Indoor Sitting Job

Qualification: 12th/ Grad.

Age = 20 years to 35 years

Walk in Interview on Dated 30th, 31st Jan, 2023

Only Female candidate can apply

Address: City Plaza Building

Near Fortune Hotel Jewels

Cont: 9147425710, 7006243772

Mother’s pride playway school

Teachers required

Experienced and qualified candidates can apply

Address: 384/1A Channi Himmat, Jammu

Contact No: 7298777088

Required

Computer Operator (F)

Qualification: Graduate in

Non-Medical/Commerce

Marketing/Field Officer (M)

Send your resume on following email

Email: swaranshpharmaceuticals@gmail.com

Contact: 9541652188, 6005417210, 6005400611

REQUIRED

Required a female cook with 24 hrs accommodation at Subash Nagar for 3 members family and with accommodation also.

Salaly:-9000+

Contact pso:-

9906205984

JOB OPPORTUNITY

BATRA GROUP INVITES APPLICATION

FOR FOLLOWING POSITIONS

1. Accountant-3 No (Preferably Male)

Must be Commerce Graduate with minimum Experience of 4 -5 Years in accounts and finance like GST, TDS ,EPFO, ESIC etc. Knowledge of Tally software is must.

Salary commensurate with experience.

Candidates are advised to

submit their resume on :

shree@batragrp.com I Mob. :8899914141

JOB OPPORTUNITY

BATRA GROUP INVITES APPLICATION FOR FOLLOWING POSITIONS

1. Computer Operator-2 No

(Male /Female)

Graduate in any stream with 6 months Diploma in Computer Applications.

Salary commensurate with experience.

Candidates are advised to

submit their resume on :

shree@batragrp.com I Mob.: 8899914141

WANTED

1. ACCOUNTANT (Male/Female)

Experienced knowing Tally for Bahu Plaza office

2. FOS preferably from Bari Brahmna adjoining Area for BSNL Marketing

Interview Monday Onwards 11 AM to 5 PM.

44 – A South Block Bahu Plaza. 9419119944 – 6005187687

NEEDS

Need a worker for Kiryana Super Store in Channi Himmat for full time. Food and Accomodation (Room) will be provided for free.

Salary – 10000/- Month

Contact No.: 7889554335, 7051004695

Wanted

* O.T. Technician

* BAMS Doctors

* Security Guard

* Safai Karamchari

* X-Ray Technician

Contact: 9149623839, 9419621455

Required

1) ORW (Out Reach Worker)

Apply with complete Bio data. Walk in Interview on 30th Jan. 2023

JKSPYM Center

Subash Nagar, Near Petrol Pump, Behind Shiv Mandir, Jammu.

Contact : 9596750390, 9906388111

Job Vacancy

1. Technical Sales/Relationship Executive

(Reqd. Sales/Liaison Exp. in IT Projects)

2. Office Accountant

(Reqd. advanced Excel/Billing/GEM portal exp.)

Contact :

7006432163, 7298147266

jkinfotechofficial@gmail.com

JOB JOB JOB

We Hiring Staff For

Food Delivery Company

Handsome Salary

Documents Required

Driving License, Pan Card, Adhar Card, 10th Pass

Vaccine Double Dose

Contact : 9780404092 8968696492

REQUIRED SALESMAN

Required two Experienced Sales Person for Pharmaceutical Agency preferably with owned Scooty.

Salary Negotiable according to Experience.

HANSRAJ AND SONS AGENCIES

8 RESHAMGARH COLONY

BEHIND SUPER SPECIALITY HOSPITAL

NEAR WATER TANK, JAMMU

E mail – hrsjk2014@gmail.com

MOBILE NO. 9419189485,9419193224

REQUIRED

Urgently required team leader & sales executives for personal loan, business loan, car loan, housing loan, loan against property at Jammu.

Fixed salary with lucrative incentives. (Two wheeler must)

Graduate/Undergraduates walk in with resume or mail to sdfc_puneet@yahoo.com

S.D. Financial Consultants

(Franchisee of HDFC Bank Ltd.)

1st Floor K.C. Plaza Complex,

Residency Road, Jammu.

Ph.: 9419197314, 9419153727

GOEL PETRO ENERGY (OPC) PVT. LTD.

Opposite Digiana Ashram- J&K,

Mob.6006800611

Particulars Nos.

Driver (For personal automated car) 2

Tele Callers (5 year experience) 2

Manager (5 year experience) 2

Accountant (15 year experience and

preferrence given to CA qualified persons) 1

Interns 2

Advocate associate (5 year experience) 1

Walk in interview from Tuesday to Wednesday timing :- 1 p.m to 3 p.m

VIKAS TRANSPORT COMPANY

79/6, TRANSPORT NAGAR, JAMMU

WALK IN INTERVIEW

We are looking for male candidate in load carrier stream for post of Transport Incharge who are young, dynamic, graduate in any discipline with aptitude and experience to work in Office as well as in the field preferably conversant with the logistics and transportation operations. Candidates having worked in cargo levels can also participate.

Salary negotiable

Interested candidates may walk in for interview at

11:30 AM to 2:30 PM from 30.01.2023 to 01.02.2023

Contact : 9622351955

Wanted

Wanted for a Book Store in Kachi Chhawni

Office Boy knowing Driving

Salary Rs 8000.00

(Negotiable )

Contact:

9419112402, 7006345006

Requirement of driver

for personal car

Wanted a experienced car driver for a car (Zen Estilo) having valid & proper Driving Licence in old city Jammu Driver belonging to old city (Kachi Chawni area) are preferred. Salary negotiable.

Interested may contact on the following numbers

9419101628

7889450290

URGENT REQUIRES

Experience Sales Man required for Car Spare Parts Shop in: Yard No 6 Transport Nagar, Narwal.

Contact: 7006144051, 9796297976

MAJOR INSTITUTE OF EDUCATION PALOURA DHOK JAMMU

Ward No. 60 Behind Migrant Quarters

Butta Nagar

9419890738

POST OF TEACHER STAFF

* TGT (BSc/B.Ed/M.Sc)

*English – MA/English B. Ed

* S.St. Teacher (MA, History, B.Ed)

* Maths Teacher : B.Sc, B.Ed

Science (B.Sc B.Ed)

for Primary Class

SALES PERSON REQUIRED

Full time salesman/girl with pleasing personality, good communication skills and min 1 year experience in jewellery sector required for a renowned jewellery showroom. Interested candidates may contact at 7006136536

M.N.K.G Montessori public high school 23-c/c gandhi nagar

TEACHERS REQUIRED

TGT- English, Science, Hindi- BA/B.Sc, B.Ed

PRT- General Line – BA/B.Sc, B.Ed

NTT- Relevant Diploma

Games Teacher- B.PEd

Clerk- BA with good knowledge of Computer

Walk in interview along with original certificates on 31st Jan 2023 (Tuesday) at 10.00 AM

Principal

Mob. 6006786869, 9419121113

ADMISSION OPEN FROM

NURSERY TO 10TH

SUZUKI

BIKEMART PVT LTD KUNJWANI

JAMMU

We are Hiring

(1) Sales Executive (02 No.)

For Marketing

(2) Tele Caller (01 No.)

Kindly visit our Showroom & don’t forget to bring your resume alongwith you.

Interview will be 30 Jan to 02 Feb 2023

Timing 10.00 AM to 3.00 PM

BIKEMART PVT LTD KUNJWANI CHOWK JMU

CONTACT NO. 01912480800, 8899001520

NAND PUBLIC HR. SEC. SCHOOL

DOGRA NAGAR, LOWER ROOP NAGAR, JAMMU

Ph No. 7889812215

VACANCY

1. TGT Hindi (Preference will be given to local candidate)

Note : Interested candidate can apply with complete CV alongwith Xerox copies of Educational documents before 3rd of Feb’ 23 between 10 am to 1 pm in School office

Principal