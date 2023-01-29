EMPLOYMENT (28-01-2023)

Wanted

* O.T. Technician

* BAMS Doctors

* Security Guard

* Safai Karamchari

* X-Ray Technician

Contact: 9149623839, 9419621455

Required

Required Full Time Maid (Day+Night)

and Night duty Maid (6 pm-9 am)

Food and Stay free

Salary- 9-14k

Add- Gandhi Nagar

Contact- 9797558307

REQUIRED

Required Delivery Associate for Blue Dart Express Ltd.

Experience & Fresher can apply

Lucrative salary, Fuel extra PF/Esic extra, Bonus extra.

Eligibility – Minimum 10th pass, Own bike & DL.

Age limit – 18 to 30 yrs.

Location- Narwal

Contact No. -7051837275

Wanted

Wanted a female cook from near by area for 3 family members in Subhash Nagar, Near Jalebi Morh.

Timing : 09.30 to 04.30 or from 09.30 to 1.00 pm and evening 5.30 to 7.00 pm

Contact : 9906205984, 9086026972

Salary : 7500/-

Required

Telecaller – 3

Counselor – 3

Marketing Executive -4

For Coaching Institute Padhoji

Oppsite Bahu Plaza

Walk-in-Interview:

28 & 29 January, 2023

Contact: 9610879563

Required

Urgently required Computer Graduates for top IT MNC.. BTech/ MTech/ BE/ MBA/BCA/MCA/MSc

Passout- 2019/2020/2021/2022

Salary – 3.5 Lacs to 8 Lacs

Location: – Delhi/Bangalore/Pune/Hyderabad/Mum-bai

7889560818

Required Office Staff Both Male & Female

We Require a 01 Male & 01 Female Graduate for a Office job in Sainik Colony. The Male Candidate should have his own bike/scooty. Preference will be given to the candidate with fluency in English & proficient in using Microsoft Excel. The Office timings are 10 am – 6.00 pm

*For Appointments please contact +91-8825055960.

JOB JOB JOB

We Hiring Staff For

Food Delivery Company

Handsome Salary

Documents Required

Driving License, Pan Card, Adhar Card, 10th Pass

Vaccine Double Dose

Contact : 9780404092 8968696492

Required

One sales boy experienced in pharmacy is required for medical shop at Bathindi. Timing 8 AM to 8 PM. Salary 7000 to 8000.

Contact: 9858083139

JOB IN JAMMU (FRESHERS)

Starting Income : 10,000 to 25000+Daily Incentives+Monthly Bonuses

26 Boys/Girls Age (18 to 25 yrs)

For Advtg/Promotion/Increase users.

Qualification: 8th, 10th, 12th, Granduate & Above

For more Info, meet at Gandhi Nagar , Jammu @ 7006486152

Note: An ISO Certified Rashtriya Udyog Ratna Award Winner Group

VACANCIES

25 vacancy in PNB MetLife for Jammu location Salary 6000 to 50000 full time and part time.

Qualification Graduation Retired can also apply Age 20 to 50 Share your CV on 9622605571

We are Hiring !!

Huge opening for Telecaling in Jammu

Full Time Call Center Job

Male / Female both welcome

Directly joining on Company payroll

Fresher & Experience can both are welcome

Salary started 7500 to 10000 Rs

Attractive incentives – 2000 – 15000 Rs (Every month )

Working Hour – 9:30 Am to 6:30 PM

Qualification minimum HSC Passed

Walking – Enser Communication Pvt Ltd. Lane No-17 , Greater Kailash,Near Blu Olive Resturant Jammu.

Interview timings – 9:30 Am to 6:30 PM ( Monday To Saturday)

Mobile No: 7006176140/8920636467

(9796298813-Whatsaap No)

Pulse Hospital and research centre

We are hIring

1. Receptionist

2. No/sweeper

3. Driver

4. Supervisor

Drop your CV

Email: pulsehospitaljammu@gmail.com

Whatsapp: 9541941695

Call: 9541941695, 9541941680

REQUIRED SALESMAN

Required two Experienced Sales Person for Pharmaceutical Agency preferably with owned Scooty.

Salary Negotiable according to Experience.

HANSRAJ AND SONS AGENCIES

8 RESHAMGARH COLONY

BEHIND SUPER SPECIALITY HOSPITAL

NEAR WATER TANK, JAMMU

E mail – hrsjk2014@gmail.com

MOBILE NO. 9419189485,9419193224

REQUIRED

Accountant/Office Assistant

Female (01 Post)

01 Sales & Marketing Manager for J&K for Tile Adhesive Epoxy etc.

Handsome Salary package

For Experienced Candidates Contact on Whatsapp

9906065588

VACANCY-VISVERO

Visvero, a USA based IT company is hiring for Software Developers, Business Development Managers (2-5) years of experience, Market Research Associates (1-2) years of experience..

Candidate should possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering, Science, IT or Commerce. (MBA preferred for Sales and Business Development roles)

Must possess excellent verbal and written communication skills in English language .

Office Timings 2:00 PM – 10:00 pm IST (Developers) (Sales) 6:30 PM-3:30 am. Excellent salary with incentives.

Desired candidates can share resumes at hr@visvero.com /9999469643