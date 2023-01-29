EMPLOYMENT (28-01-2023)

Wanted
* O.T. Technician
* BAMS Doctors
* Security Guard
* Safai Karamchari
* X-Ray Technician
Contact: 9149623839, 9419621455
Required
Required Full Time Maid (Day+Night)
and Night duty Maid (6 pm-9 am)
Food and Stay free
Salary- 9-14k
Add- Gandhi Nagar
Contact- 9797558307
REQUIRED
Required Delivery Associate for Blue Dart Express Ltd.
Experience & Fresher can apply
Lucrative salary, Fuel extra PF/Esic extra, Bonus extra.
Eligibility – Minimum 10th pass, Own bike & DL.
Age limit – 18 to 30 yrs.
Location- Narwal
Contact No. -7051837275
Wanted
Wanted a female cook from near by area for 3 family members in Subhash Nagar, Near Jalebi Morh.
Timing : 09.30 to 04.30 or from 09.30 to 1.00 pm and evening 5.30 to 7.00 pm
Contact : 9906205984, 9086026972
Salary : 7500/-
Required
Telecaller – 3
Counselor – 3
Marketing Executive -4
For Coaching Institute Padhoji
Oppsite Bahu Plaza
Walk-in-Interview:
28 & 29 January, 2023
Contact: 9610879563
Required
Urgently required Computer Graduates for top IT MNC.. BTech/ MTech/ BE/ MBA/BCA/MCA/MSc
Passout- 2019/2020/2021/2022
Salary – 3.5 Lacs to 8 Lacs
Location: – Delhi/Bangalore/Pune/Hyderabad/Mum-bai
7889560818
Required Office Staff Both Male & Female
We Require a 01 Male & 01 Female Graduate for a Office job in Sainik Colony. The Male Candidate should have his own bike/scooty. Preference will be given to the candidate with fluency in English & proficient in using Microsoft Excel. The Office timings are 10 am – 6.00 pm
*For Appointments please contact +91-8825055960.
JOB JOB JOB
We Hiring Staff For
Food Delivery Company
Handsome Salary
Documents Required
Driving License, Pan Card, Adhar Card, 10th Pass
Vaccine Double Dose
Contact : 9780404092 8968696492
Required
One sales boy experienced in pharmacy is required for medical shop at Bathindi. Timing 8 AM to 8 PM. Salary 7000 to 8000.
Contact: 9858083139
JOB IN JAMMU (FRESHERS)
Starting Income : 10,000 to 25000+Daily Incentives+Monthly Bonuses
26 Boys/Girls Age (18 to 25 yrs)
For Advtg/Promotion/Increase users.
Qualification: 8th, 10th, 12th, Granduate & Above
For more Info, meet at Gandhi Nagar , Jammu @ 7006486152
Note: An ISO Certified Rashtriya Udyog Ratna Award Winner Group
VACANCIES
25 vacancy in PNB MetLife for Jammu location Salary 6000 to 50000 full time and part time.
Qualification Graduation Retired can also apply Age 20 to 50 Share your CV on 9622605571
We are Hiring !!
Huge opening for Telecaling in Jammu
Full Time Call Center Job
Male / Female both welcome
Directly joining on Company payroll
Fresher & Experience can both are welcome
Salary started 7500 to 10000 Rs
Attractive incentives – 2000 – 15000 Rs (Every month )
Working Hour – 9:30 Am to 6:30 PM
Qualification minimum HSC Passed
Walking – Enser Communication Pvt Ltd. Lane No-17 , Greater Kailash,Near Blu Olive Resturant Jammu.
Interview timings – 9:30 Am to 6:30 PM ( Monday To Saturday)
Mobile No: 7006176140/8920636467
(9796298813-Whatsaap No)
Pulse Hospital and research centre
We are hIring
1. Receptionist
2. No/sweeper
3. Driver
4. Supervisor
Drop your CV
Email: pulsehospitaljammu@gmail.com
Whatsapp: 9541941695
Call: 9541941695, 9541941680
REQUIRED SALESMAN
Required two Experienced Sales Person for Pharmaceutical Agency preferably with owned Scooty.
Salary Negotiable according to Experience.
HANSRAJ AND SONS AGENCIES
8 RESHAMGARH COLONY
BEHIND SUPER SPECIALITY HOSPITAL
NEAR WATER TANK, JAMMU
E mail – hrsjk2014@gmail.com
MOBILE NO. 9419189485,9419193224
REQUIRED
Accountant/Office Assistant
Female (01 Post)
01 Sales & Marketing Manager for J&K for Tile Adhesive Epoxy etc.
Handsome Salary package
For Experienced Candidates Contact on Whatsapp
9906065588
VACANCY-VISVERO
Visvero, a USA based IT company is hiring for Software Developers, Business Development Managers (2-5) years of experience, Market Research Associates (1-2) years of experience..
Candidate should possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering, Science, IT or Commerce. (MBA preferred for Sales and Business Development roles)
Must possess excellent verbal and written communication skills in English language .
Office Timings 2:00 PM – 10:00 pm IST (Developers) (Sales) 6:30 PM-3:30 am. Excellent salary with incentives.
Desired candidates can share resumes at hr@visvero.com /9999469643