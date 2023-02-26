EMPLOYMENT (26-02-2023)

SGSD International School
High Value Deliveries with Modern Learning Tools…….
SESSION 2023-24 CBSE CODE: 730119
STAFF REQUIRED
* TGT (Eng)-Cum-Coordinator Middle Wing- Masters in the concerned subject and B. Ed with minimum 3 years experience
* TGT (Phy, Chem, Bio)- Masters in the concerned subject and B. Ed with minimum 3 years Experience.
* TGT (Maths) – Masters in the concerned subject and B. Ed with minimum 3 years experience
* Sports B. Ped
* Librarian – B Lib/M-Lib
* Public Relation Officer (Female)- Graduate having fluency in English Communication skills and good computer knowledge.
Only shortlisted candidates will be called for the Walk-in interview.
INTERESTED CANDIDATES MAY SEND THEIR RESUME WITH PHOTO TO THE PRINCIPAL BY EMAIL/HAND BY 28 Feb, 2023-
Email at principalsgsdschooljmu@gmail.com
(Salary- No Constraint for a Deserving Candidate)
Contact Details : 9596660061, 9596640808
Master Tailor Required
(Cutting & Stitching)
for a well known boutique in Trikuta Nagar on Salary Basis.
Contact No: 6005207295
Staff Required
2 driver
4 helper
2 salesman
1 cook
Location:- ladakh
Salary:- negotiable
Call:- +917051366162
Urgently Required
1) 4 male candidate who work as CCTV Camera Com. Networking EPBAX intercom & IT related work.
Experience & fresher also apply.
Ph. 7889335697, 7051057172
Add: Near High Court Chowk
Opp. Power House Main Road
Janipur Jammu.
TEACHERS REQUIRED FOR SESSION 2023
Maths/Physics/Chemistry/Bio/ English for 11th/12th & Science/ Maths/ English/SS for all Classes from 1st to 10th(Home tuitions) at Excellence Coaching Classes and tuition centre, Poonch House Talab Tillo/Trikuta Lane Akalpur Road
Jammu, Receptionist also required Call: 70512-40206
Mail: eccjmu@gmail.com
Job Vacancy/ Requirement
(New Plot to Bantalab)
Helper – 2 post
Salesboy – 1 post
Salesgirl – 1 post
Handsome Salary upto 10,000/ month
Alpha Collection, Janipur, Jammu.
Ph.: 7006325709
WANTED
Experienced Video Editor with good knowledge of graphic designing for a reputed you-tube channel .
Salary negotiable:
Wats app resume to :
8082602191
Required
* URGENT HIRING FOR SALES JOB
* SALARY UPTO 10,000 PER MONTH
* INCENTIVES
CONTACT AT 9906017959
REQUIRED
Hiring Indian Chef for boutique hotel in Srinagar, J&K. Specialty in Tandoori and Awadhi cuisine, monitor food costs and kitchen supplies. Send application with detailed resume to;
reservations@karanmahalsrinagar.com or WhatsApp 9810387682.
JOB OPPORTUNITY
REQUIRED FEMALE / MALE CANDIDATE FOR OFFICE PURPOSE (having basic knowledge of computer)
SALARY NO BAR
FOR TRINITY VAASTU OFFICE
231/ A GOLE MARKET GANDHI NAGAR JAMMU
SEND YOUR RESUME AT info@trinityvaastu.com
Call 9999051719 , 9419190432
Glomundane Services opc Pvt Ltd
Urgent Requirement
1) Marketing Executive (field job)
With minimum 5yrs experience
2) Telesales Caller (Female)
With minimum 5yrs experience
3)Air Conditioner Technician
Walk in interview.
167A ground floor Gandhinagar
near Shiv Mandir
6005410661 (SUMIT SHARMA)
ANNIZONE
Meadows of Angels
Requires
NUR/LKG/UKG TRS. for DOMANA Branch..
Pn.8082715593
ANNIZONE
Meadows of Angels
Requires
NUR/LKG/UKG TRS.
for REHARI … near Edu. Bd.Rehari
Pn.9797922717
REQUIRED
A reputed fuel carriage firm Requires full time services of an Accountant capable of handling Accounts of the Firm in “Busy’’ Mode Independently.
Should have knowledge of GST
Contact
9419206565
Required
Required Shop Boy for Retail Grocery Store. Location : Rehari. Salary : 12000.
Contact : 7889775756
Required
Required an experienced Biotechnologist for Biotech Startup based at Kathua (Jammu) JKUT. Main work is to extract bio-compounds of Mushroom. Have to work jointly with IIIM TBI Jammu (incubator). Any person with similar experience can apply within a week. Age no bar. Contact No. 7006078141
Email: sgm34700@gmail.com
Required Salesman
Required Salesman –
Salary 12000-15000
+ Sunday Extra (Footwear Showroom)
Helpers-10000-12000+ Sunday Extra
Contact : STEPS FOOTWEAR
OPPOSITE APSRA THEATRE
APSRA ROAD GANDHI NAGAR
JAMMU
9419183679
(CALL TIMING 12-6 PM)
TECHNICIAN
REQUIRED
Required Refrigerator/washing machine technician ITI trained/1 years experience for Godrej Service Centre.
Candidate to contact 9419190757
Required Distributors for Leading Electrical company
Jammu and outer markets
Akhnoor Sunderbani Belt, Rajouri Kalakot Belt, Poonch Suronkote Mehander Belt, Udhampur Ramban Banihal Belt, Katra Reasi Belt, Bhaderwah Doda Kistwar Belt Rspura Mirasahib Belt, Samba Vijaypur belt, Billawar Basholi belt.
For Trader Enquiry
9103341022
SPACE/SHED REQUIRED FROM GANGYAL TO VIJAYPUR
S No. Description Details
1. Area required : 25-30k sqft
2. Clear height at eaves : 32 Ft
3. Flooring 6T load bearing capacity, FM2 with hardener, densification and polising
4. Dedicated parking : Primary veh 5 No’s/secondary veh: 5 No’s/car park 2 No’s/2 wheelers 10 Nos.
5. Washrooms : Male toilet: 2, Female toilet:1
6. Electricity Internal and external lighting along with 25 KW load
7. Compliance Requirement : 1-Approved building sanction plan 2-Structural stability certificate 3-Fire NOC 4-Pollution NOC
Any interested parties kindly contact
PH. 7006220915/9419198081
Staff Required
ELITE PUBLIC HIGH SCHOOL,
OM NAGAR, UDHEYWALLA, JAMMU
1) Pre- Primary Teacher
2) Primary Teacher (All Subjects)
3) English, Hindi, Math, Science, S.Science Teacher for Middle and Higher Classes.
4) Activity Teacher
5) Peon (female )
6) Driver
Contact at 8715990888
e-mail : ephsjammu@gmail.com
ABN Personnel Network
Urgently Required Outsource Manpower
Oven Operator – 1
Die Operator – 1
Twist Wrap Machine Operator – 1
Jar Setup Machine Operator – 1
Kneader Machine Operator – 1
Pillow Pack Machine Operator – 1
1st Floor North Block Bahu Plaza, Jammu
Contact : 0191-3512127/7780949391
abnpersonnel@gmail.com
Wanted
Wanted receptionist for office at Satwari
Candidate should be educated, good communication skills.
Freshers may also apply.
Salary will be negotiable.
Contact :- namandeep 9055299641
Teachers
Required
CONTACT
BAL BHARTI PUBLIC HIGH SCHOOL
CHANNI HIMMAT JAMMU
9419192748
REQUIRED SALES MANAGER
Sales Girl & Sales Boys
(Jockey Exclusive Showroom)
at Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
Experienced Staff in Garments
Sales will be preferred.
Contact: 9815364499
Driver
Wanted driver cum helper for home at Rehari Chungi. Salary as per skills.
Call 9419318585
between 5 PM to 6 PM
on Monday
We are hiring !
GLOBAL CONVENT
SCHOOL
Nursery to 12th
1. School Administrator
2. Spoken English Tutor
3. Kindergarten Teachers
4. Primary Teachers
5. TGT-English, Hindi, Science
6. PGT-English
Near Wave Mall Jammu
Contact us : 9419191872
GLS Public School
Amar Colony, Gole Gujral Road Jammu-180002
REQUIREMENT
S. No. Post Reqd. Minimum Qualification
01 Science Tr. B.Sc (PCM/PCB)
02. Math Tr. M.Sc/B.Sc (PCM)
03. Sport Tr. B.P.Ed
04. Urdu Tr BA, B.Ed
Experienced will be preferred.
Salary : Negotiable
Meet personally on working days between 9:30 am & 12:30 noon
Contact : 9797598856 & 9419268283
GLS Public School
Amar Colony, Gole Gujral Road Jammu-180002
REQUIREMENT
S. No. Post Reqd. Minimum Qualification
01. S.St Tr. B.A with History & Geography + B.Ed
02. Hindi Tr. M.A Hindi, B.Ed
03. English Tr. B.A, B.Ed with reqd command in subject
04. EVS Tr. BA with History & Geography + B.Ed
05. KG Tr. B.A, B.Ed
Experienced will be preferred.
Salary : Negotiable
Meet personally on working days between 9:30 am & 12:30 noon
Contact : 9797598856 & 9419268283
JOB VACANCY IN SHANKER INDUSTRIES SAMBA
1. Accoutant :- 2 post female.
Interview Date and Time
Date 27/02/2023, 28/02/2023
Interview Time 3:00 PM TO 5:00 PM at
I.G.C PHASE-1 SAMBA
Interested candidates may come along with resume/CV
For more Details:-
SHANKER INDUSTRIES -1,
Sidco Samba 9906044364,
Email: sahil17sharma@gmail.com
Muskan Foundation
Staff Required Urgently
Teachers: 02,(BEd/DEd Spcl)
Occupational Therapist : 01
(BOT /MOT)
Physiotherapist: 01; (BPT/MPT)
Speech Therapist ;01 Experienced candidates.
Freshers can also Apply
Candidates mail their C.V. to
go4muskanfoundation09419@gmail.com
from 26.02.23 to 2.03.23
Note: Written Test on 03-03-23 & Interview will be on 04-03-23
Salary negotiable
Contact No.9419150607, 9419165110
Muskan Foundation
Staff Required Urgently
Art & Craft Teacher: 01
Preference given
Assistant teacher :01
Helping staff/ Aaya:02 Experienced candidates.
Freshers can also Apply
Candidates mail their C.V. to
go4muskanfoundation09419@gmail.com
or at office.from 26.02.23 to 2.03.23
Note: Written Test on 03-03-23 & Interview will be on 04-03-23
Salary negotiate
Contact no.9419150607,9419165110
REQUIRED
Sales Executives for Medicines
(Cipla Products) : 3 Nos.
Only experienced candidates will be preferred
Send your resume on following email
Contact : 6005417210, 9541652188, 0191-4070090
Email : swaranshpharmaceuticals@gmail.com
WANTED
Marketing field executives: 5
Graduates Experienced in sales and having own convenience and Driving license need apply.
Wats app resume to
6006288808