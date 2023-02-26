EMPLOYMENT (26-02-2023)

SGSD International School

High Value Deliveries with Modern Learning Tools…….

SESSION 2023-24 CBSE CODE: 730119

STAFF REQUIRED

* TGT (Eng)-Cum-Coordinator Middle Wing- Masters in the concerned subject and B. Ed with minimum 3 years experience

* TGT (Phy, Chem, Bio)- Masters in the concerned subject and B. Ed with minimum 3 years Experience.

* TGT (Maths) – Masters in the concerned subject and B. Ed with minimum 3 years experience

* Sports B. Ped

* Librarian – B Lib/M-Lib

* Public Relation Officer (Female)- Graduate having fluency in English Communication skills and good computer knowledge.

Only shortlisted candidates will be called for the Walk-in interview.

INTERESTED CANDIDATES MAY SEND THEIR RESUME WITH PHOTO TO THE PRINCIPAL BY EMAIL/HAND BY 28 Feb, 2023-

Email at principalsgsdschooljmu@gmail.com

(Salary- No Constraint for a Deserving Candidate)

Contact Details : 9596660061, 9596640808

Master Tailor Required

(Cutting & Stitching)

for a well known boutique in Trikuta Nagar on Salary Basis.

Contact No: 6005207295

Staff Required

2 driver

4 helper

2 salesman

1 cook

Location:- ladakh

Salary:- negotiable

Call:- +917051366162

Urgently Required

1) 4 male candidate who work as CCTV Camera Com. Networking EPBAX intercom & IT related work.

Experience & fresher also apply.

Ph. 7889335697, 7051057172

Add: Near High Court Chowk

Opp. Power House Main Road

Janipur Jammu.

TEACHERS REQUIRED FOR SESSION 2023

Maths/Physics/Chemistry/Bio/ English for 11th/12th & Science/ Maths/ English/SS for all Classes from 1st to 10th(Home tuitions) at Excellence Coaching Classes and tuition centre, Poonch House Talab Tillo/Trikuta Lane Akalpur Road

Jammu, Receptionist also required Call: 70512-40206

Mail: eccjmu@gmail.com

Job Vacancy/ Requirement

(New Plot to Bantalab)

Helper – 2 post

Salesboy – 1 post

Salesgirl – 1 post

Handsome Salary upto 10,000/ month

Alpha Collection, Janipur, Jammu.

Ph.: 7006325709

WANTED

Experienced Video Editor with good knowledge of graphic designing for a reputed you-tube channel .

Salary negotiable:

Wats app resume to :

8082602191

Required

* URGENT HIRING FOR SALES JOB

* SALARY UPTO 10,000 PER MONTH

* INCENTIVES

CONTACT AT 9906017959

REQUIRED

Hiring Indian Chef for boutique hotel in Srinagar, J&K. Specialty in Tandoori and Awadhi cuisine, monitor food costs and kitchen supplies. Send application with detailed resume to;

reservations@karanmahalsrinagar.com or WhatsApp 9810387682.

JOB OPPORTUNITY

REQUIRED FEMALE / MALE CANDIDATE FOR OFFICE PURPOSE (having basic knowledge of computer)

SALARY NO BAR

FOR TRINITY VAASTU OFFICE

231/ A GOLE MARKET GANDHI NAGAR JAMMU

SEND YOUR RESUME AT info@trinityvaastu.com

Call 9999051719 , 9419190432

Glomundane Services opc Pvt Ltd

Urgent Requirement

1) Marketing Executive (field job)

With minimum 5yrs experience

2) Telesales Caller (Female)

With minimum 5yrs experience

3)Air Conditioner Technician

Walk in interview.

167A ground floor Gandhinagar

near Shiv Mandir

6005410661 (SUMIT SHARMA)

ANNIZONE

Meadows of Angels

Requires

NUR/LKG/UKG TRS. for DOMANA Branch..

Pn.8082715593

ANNIZONE

Meadows of Angels

Requires

NUR/LKG/UKG TRS.

for REHARI … near Edu. Bd.Rehari

Pn.9797922717

REQUIRED

A reputed fuel carriage firm Requires full time services of an Accountant capable of handling Accounts of the Firm in “Busy’’ Mode Independently.

Should have knowledge of GST

Contact

9419206565

Required

Required Shop Boy for Retail Grocery Store. Location : Rehari. Salary : 12000.

Contact : 7889775756

Required

Required an experienced Biotechnologist for Biotech Startup based at Kathua (Jammu) JKUT. Main work is to extract bio-compounds of Mushroom. Have to work jointly with IIIM TBI Jammu (incubator). Any person with similar experience can apply within a week. Age no bar. Contact No. 7006078141

Email: sgm34700@gmail.com

Required Salesman

Required Salesman –

Salary 12000-15000

+ Sunday Extra (Footwear Showroom)

Helpers-10000-12000+ Sunday Extra

Contact : STEPS FOOTWEAR

OPPOSITE APSRA THEATRE

APSRA ROAD GANDHI NAGAR

JAMMU

9419183679

(CALL TIMING 12-6 PM)

TECHNICIAN

REQUIRED

Required Refrigerator/washing machine technician ITI trained/1 years experience for Godrej Service Centre.

Candidate to contact 9419190757

Required Distributors for Leading Electrical company

Jammu and outer markets

Akhnoor Sunderbani Belt, Rajouri Kalakot Belt, Poonch Suronkote Mehander Belt, Udhampur Ramban Banihal Belt, Katra Reasi Belt, Bhaderwah Doda Kistwar Belt Rspura Mirasahib Belt, Samba Vijaypur belt, Billawar Basholi belt.

For Trader Enquiry

9103341022

SPACE/SHED REQUIRED FROM GANGYAL TO VIJAYPUR

S No. Description Details

1. Area required : 25-30k sqft

2. Clear height at eaves : 32 Ft

3. Flooring 6T load bearing capacity, FM2 with hardener, densification and polising

4. Dedicated parking : Primary veh 5 No’s/secondary veh: 5 No’s/car park 2 No’s/2 wheelers 10 Nos.

5. Washrooms : Male toilet: 2, Female toilet:1

6. Electricity Internal and external lighting along with 25 KW load

7. Compliance Requirement : 1-Approved building sanction plan 2-Structural stability certificate 3-Fire NOC 4-Pollution NOC

Any interested parties kindly contact

PH. 7006220915/9419198081

Staff Required

ELITE PUBLIC HIGH SCHOOL,

OM NAGAR, UDHEYWALLA, JAMMU

1) Pre- Primary Teacher

2) Primary Teacher (All Subjects)

3) English, Hindi, Math, Science, S.Science Teacher for Middle and Higher Classes.

4) Activity Teacher

5) Peon (female )

6) Driver

Contact at 8715990888

e-mail : ephsjammu@gmail.com

ABN Personnel Network

Urgently Required Outsource Manpower

Oven Operator – 1

Die Operator – 1

Twist Wrap Machine Operator – 1

Jar Setup Machine Operator – 1

Kneader Machine Operator – 1

Pillow Pack Machine Operator – 1

1st Floor North Block Bahu Plaza, Jammu

Contact : 0191-3512127/7780949391

abnpersonnel@gmail.com

Wanted

Wanted receptionist for office at Satwari

Candidate should be educated, good communication skills.

Freshers may also apply.

Salary will be negotiable.

Contact :- namandeep 9055299641

Teachers

Required

CONTACT

BAL BHARTI PUBLIC HIGH SCHOOL

CHANNI HIMMAT JAMMU

9419192748

REQUIRED SALES MANAGER

Sales Girl & Sales Boys

(Jockey Exclusive Showroom)

at Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

Experienced Staff in Garments

Sales will be preferred.

Contact: 9815364499

Driver

Wanted driver cum helper for home at Rehari Chungi. Salary as per skills.

Call 9419318585

between 5 PM to 6 PM

on Monday

We are hiring !

GLOBAL CONVENT

SCHOOL

Nursery to 12th

1. School Administrator

2. Spoken English Tutor

3. Kindergarten Teachers

4. Primary Teachers

5. TGT-English, Hindi, Science

6. PGT-English

Near Wave Mall Jammu

Contact us : 9419191872

GLS Public School

Amar Colony, Gole Gujral Road Jammu-180002

REQUIREMENT

S. No. Post Reqd. Minimum Qualification

01 Science Tr. B.Sc (PCM/PCB)

02. Math Tr. M.Sc/B.Sc (PCM)

03. Sport Tr. B.P.Ed

04. Urdu Tr BA, B.Ed

Experienced will be preferred.

Salary : Negotiable

Meet personally on working days between 9:30 am & 12:30 noon

Contact : 9797598856 & 9419268283

GLS Public School

Amar Colony, Gole Gujral Road Jammu-180002

REQUIREMENT

S. No. Post Reqd. Minimum Qualification

01. S.St Tr. B.A with History & Geography + B.Ed

02. Hindi Tr. M.A Hindi, B.Ed

03. English Tr. B.A, B.Ed with reqd command in subject

04. EVS Tr. BA with History & Geography + B.Ed

05. KG Tr. B.A, B.Ed

Experienced will be preferred.

Salary : Negotiable

Meet personally on working days between 9:30 am & 12:30 noon

Contact : 9797598856 & 9419268283

JOB VACANCY IN SHANKER INDUSTRIES SAMBA

1. Accoutant :- 2 post female.

Interview Date and Time

Date 27/02/2023, 28/02/2023

Interview Time 3:00 PM TO 5:00 PM at

I.G.C PHASE-1 SAMBA

Interested candidates may come along with resume/CV

For more Details:-

SHANKER INDUSTRIES -1,

Sidco Samba 9906044364,

Email: sahil17sharma@gmail.com

Muskan Foundation

Staff Required Urgently

Teachers: 02,(BEd/DEd Spcl)

Occupational Therapist : 01

(BOT /MOT)

Physiotherapist: 01; (BPT/MPT)

Speech Therapist ;01 Experienced candidates.

Freshers can also Apply

Candidates mail their C.V. to

go4muskanfoundation09419@gmail.com

from 26.02.23 to 2.03.23

Note: Written Test on 03-03-23 & Interview will be on 04-03-23

Salary negotiable

Contact No.9419150607, 9419165110

Muskan Foundation

Staff Required Urgently

Art & Craft Teacher: 01

Preference given

Assistant teacher :01

Helping staff/ Aaya:02 Experienced candidates.

Freshers can also Apply

Candidates mail their C.V. to

go4muskanfoundation09419@gmail.com

or at office.from 26.02.23 to 2.03.23

Note: Written Test on 03-03-23 & Interview will be on 04-03-23

Salary negotiate

Contact no.9419150607,9419165110

REQUIRED

Sales Executives for Medicines

(Cipla Products) : 3 Nos.

Only experienced candidates will be preferred

Send your resume on following email

Contact : 6005417210, 9541652188, 0191-4070090

Email : swaranshpharmaceuticals@gmail.com

WANTED

Marketing field executives: 5

Graduates Experienced in sales and having own convenience and Driving license need apply.

Wats app resume to

6006288808