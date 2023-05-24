EMPLOYMENT (24-05-2023)

Wanted

Pre-Press Executive

for Night Shift in a leading News paper

Qual: Computer diploma

Email Id: jass.vinay@gmail.com

VACANCY AT NOWSHERA

A Finance Company having investment in Nowshera requires a Field Officer preferably a Graduate from good-family for collection and development of company business. Good package for deserving. Interested to apply with full bio-data to Kamakhia Finance & Leasing Pvt. Ltd., United House, Moti Bazar, Jammu-180001.

Contact No. 94191-87143, 95966-55567

Required

Female Tellecaller with Accounting knowing reqd for Institute

Salary 8 – 10 K.

Call: 9070030721,821

Requirement

1. Office Boy (Two Wheeler Driver)

01 No.

2. Accountant having knowledge

of tally 01 No.

Required in Advocate Office situated at H No. 36, Sec-1/A Channi Himmat Extension behind Hotel Ritz Manor, Jammu.

Contact Details :-

95967-33577/ 94191-86392

ABIBPL ON ROLL JOBS

Required Staff

1. Relationship Manager- 10 Positions (Female)

Indoor sitting job

Qualification 12th and above

Fixed Salary 10 to 15 k

Incentives upto 50k

2. Marketing Executive (Data collection) 10 Positions

Qualification -10th (Male /Female)

Fixed Salary 12 k to 15 k

Incentives upto 30 k

ADDRESS 92B/A GOLE MARKET GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU

WALK IN INTERVIEW WEDNESDAY, THURSDAY, FRIDAY

DATE 24, 25, 26 Kindly come with your complete CV

CONTACT : 9419224690, 9419135370, 7006243772

Staff Required

10th 12th & graduate can also apply

1. Telle caller, Receptionist, Counsellor.

2. Computer Operator, Accountant, Office incharge.

3. Driver, Sales Boys & Sales Girls.

4. Teachers school & tutorial m/f Sales Manager.

5. Hotels & Restaurants Staff m/f Securty Guard Helper

Interview Wednesday to Thursday

Call: 6006796637

Email: vaman1226@gmail.com

100% placement

Urgently Required

Distt Manager

Eligibility: MBA, MED PG with Good communication skills and good Looking

Salary : Sharing Basis/ 20 to 35 K

Minimum Exp 3 to 5 Years in Education Sector

Male/Female also apply

Location: Jammu, Udhampur, Doda, Samba and Kathua

Only Interested clients contact us

Venue: 9541899818