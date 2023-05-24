EMPLOYMENT (24-05-2023)

Wanted
Pre-Press Executive
for Night Shift in a leading News paper
Qual: Computer diploma
Email Id: jass.vinay@gmail.com
VACANCY AT NOWSHERA
A Finance Company having investment in Nowshera requires a Field Officer preferably a Graduate from good-family for collection and development of company business. Good package for deserving. Interested to apply with full bio-data to Kamakhia Finance & Leasing Pvt. Ltd., United House, Moti Bazar, Jammu-180001.
Contact No. 94191-87143, 95966-55567
Required
Female Tellecaller with Accounting knowing reqd for Institute
Salary 8 – 10 K.
Call: 9070030721,821
Requirement
1. Office Boy (Two Wheeler Driver)
01 No.
2. Accountant having knowledge
of tally 01 No.
Required in Advocate Office situated at H No. 36, Sec-1/A Channi Himmat Extension behind Hotel Ritz Manor, Jammu.
Contact Details :-
95967-33577/ 94191-86392
ABIBPL ON ROLL JOBS
Required Staff
1. Relationship Manager- 10 Positions (Female)
Indoor sitting job
Qualification 12th and above
Fixed Salary 10 to 15 k
Incentives upto 50k
2. Marketing Executive (Data collection) 10 Positions
Qualification -10th (Male /Female)
Fixed Salary 12 k to 15 k
Incentives upto 30 k
ADDRESS 92B/A GOLE MARKET GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU
WALK IN INTERVIEW WEDNESDAY, THURSDAY, FRIDAY
DATE 24, 25, 26 Kindly come with your complete CV
CONTACT : 9419224690, 9419135370, 7006243772
Staff Required
10th 12th & graduate can also apply
1. Telle caller, Receptionist, Counsellor.
2. Computer Operator, Accountant, Office incharge.
3. Driver, Sales Boys & Sales Girls.
4. Teachers school & tutorial m/f Sales Manager.
5. Hotels & Restaurants Staff m/f Securty Guard Helper
Interview Wednesday to Thursday
Call: 6006796637
Email: vaman1226@gmail.com
100% placement
Urgently Required
Distt Manager
Eligibility: MBA, MED PG with Good communication skills and good Looking
Salary : Sharing Basis/ 20 to 35 K
Minimum Exp 3 to 5 Years in Education Sector
Male/Female also apply
Location: Jammu, Udhampur, Doda, Samba and Kathua
Only Interested clients contact us
Venue: 9541899818