Rain Lash Plains Of J&K, MeT Predicts More With Snow Over Higher Reaches

DE Web Desk

Srinagar, May 24: Rains lashed most parts of Jammu and Kashmir while Meteorological Department on Wednesday predicted intermittent rain in plains and snowfall over the higher reaches of J&K during the next 24 hours.

Currently, the weather is overcast and Cloudy with light rain at scattered places in Jammu & Kashmir.

Intermittent Rain coupled with thunderstorms & snowfall over higher reaches at most places of Jammu and Kashmir with the possibility of Hailstorm & strong gusty winds at a few places can’t be ruled out in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours, the MeT office said.

It said the weather is likely to remain generally cloudy with the possibility of a brief spell of rain or thunderstorm towards late afternoon or evening on May 25-26. From May 27-30 the weather will remain partly to generally cloudy in Jammu and Kashmir.

The MeT office has advised farmers to suspend all farm operations till the weather improves while commuters have been asked to confirm road status from concerned traffic police prior to embarking on long journeys, especially on the Zojila pass on the Srinagar-Ladakh highway and Srinagar- Jammu road.

Srinagar and its adjoining areas were lashed by rains resulting in a slight drop in day and night temperatures. Srinagar received 6.9mm of rainfall, Qazigund 8.2mm, Pahalgam 22.2mm, Kokernag 105mm, Kupwara 10.6 mm and Gulmarg 21.0 mm during the past 24 hours till 0830 hours today.

Srinagar recorded a low of 13.5 degree Celsius against 14.8 degree Celsius on the previous night and it was 1.8 degree Celsius above normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund had a low of 12.4 degree Celsius against 10.8 degree Celsius on the previous night and it was above normal by 2.3 degree Celsius for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 9.2 degree Celsius against 10.2 degree Celsius on the previous night and it was 3.0 degree Celsius above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kupwara settled at 12.4 degree Celsius against 12.6 degree Celsius on the previous night and it was 2.0 degree Celsius above normal for the north Kashmir area.

Kokernag recorded a low of 11.4 degree Celsius against 11.6 degree Celsius on the previous night and it was 1.3 degree Celsius above normal for the picnic place of south Kashmir.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 6.0 degree Celsius against 9.0 degree Celsius last night and it was below normal by 2.2 degree Celsius for the world-famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, the MeT office said.