EMPLOYMENT (23-04-2023)

REQUIRED

Physics Teacher

for

11th &12th

Coaching Centre at

Paloura

9858110806

REQUIRED

* Accountant (full time) with knowledge of busy and manula accounts

* Salesman (for cement, steel, tile marketing)

* Drivers (with heavy license -trucks)

Contact No:- 7006001235,

9906155877

Required for Restaurant

1) Electrition – 2 Nos.

2) Security Guard – 1 Nos.

(Timing 8.00 PM to 8.00 AM)

3) Cashier – 1 Nos.

4) Salesman – 2 Nos.

Contact: 9906082543, 7780823225

REQUIRED

A reputed hospital in Jammu requires an Ophthalmologist. Remunerations – At par with best in industry. Interested candidates may contact directly or whatsapp CV at mobile no. 9419184692.

Required

Site Supervisor/Site Engineers/Service Engineer for a Reputed Air-conditioning (HVAC) / MEP Company in Jammu for Projects and Service

*Diploma /Degree in Mechanical/ Electrical

*Experience in Air Conditioning /Electrical

*Knowledge of Computer Application

Email:- yathaservices111@gmail.com

Ph:- 7780973949

REQUIRED

MARKETING SALESMAN

Experience in Hardware,

Paint and other allied

products preferred.

Salary upto 15,000 depending

on Experience + travelling.

Job involves traveling.

Apply sales.aoneindustries@gmail.com

90860 88368; 9419188368

REQUIRED

Required full-time male or female cook/ helper in Janipur, Jammu for small family.

Contact 8825044113

REQUIRED

Required a Female Candidate 12th pass or above for a reputed retail store in Trikuta Nagar,Having experience in Lingerie division. Contact on following numbers

9796000194/8899998007

Requirement of the following Officials :

01 – ASM for all over Jammu (M)

05 – Sales Officers (Experienced or Well dedicated)

01 – Office Assistant cum Receptionist (Fe)

Distributors in the Entire State (J&K)

Salary based upon the experience

Mail your CV at sunny.mehraofcl@gmail.com

Or WhatsApp on 7006416906, 9906762137

Urgent Job opening

Sales & Marketing Executives (FMCG & Tobacco Products) for creating distribution channels handling sales and marketing in all districts of J&K Division. Minimum 3+ years experience Must have knowledge of (C&F)

Distributions, dealers & wholesalers

(Sunday open)

Contact: sarvmatre Int. Pvt. Ltd.

Mob.: 8527992181, 9622044437

Email: corp@sarvmatre.com

JOB OPPORTUNITY

REQUIRED Telecaller FEMALE / MALE CANDIDATE FOR OFFICE PURPOSE ( having basic knowledge of computer) Candidates Having knowledge of Tally/Busy can also apply.

SALARY NO BAR

FOR TRINITY VAASTU OFFICE

231/ A GOLE MARKET GANDHI NAGAR JAMMU

SEND YOUR RESUME AT

info@trinityvaastu.com

Call 9999051719, 9419190432

Urgently Required for Hotel

1- Barman

1- Steward

1- Captain Experience Holder

1- Electrician three phase experience holder minimum 5 year experience

Mob. No.: 9419100887

Address Channi Himmat, Jammu

REQUIRED

SALES GIRLS

For

(Jockey Exclusive Showroom)

at Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

Experienced Staff in Garments

Sales will be preferred.

Contact: 9815364499

Urgently Required

* one female Receptionist for shop

* one Sales Executive

* Two helper for factory work

Address:-

Micosoft Autozone

Shop No. 48, 49 Yard 05 Narwal TPT Nagar, Jammu

Mob. 8715006 666,

7006847584