EMPLOYMENT (23-04-2023)

REQUIRED
Physics Teacher
for
11th &12th
Coaching Centre at
Paloura
9858110806
REQUIRED
* Accountant (full time) with knowledge of busy and manula accounts
* Salesman (for cement, steel, tile marketing)
* Drivers (with heavy license -trucks)
Contact No:- 7006001235,
9906155877
Required for Restaurant
1) Electrition – 2 Nos.
2) Security Guard – 1 Nos.
(Timing 8.00 PM to 8.00 AM)
3) Cashier – 1 Nos.
4) Salesman – 2 Nos.
Contact: 9906082543, 7780823225
REQUIRED
A reputed hospital in Jammu requires an Ophthalmologist. Remunerations – At par with best in industry. Interested candidates may contact directly or whatsapp CV at mobile no. 9419184692.
Required
Site Supervisor/Site Engineers/Service Engineer for a Reputed Air-conditioning (HVAC) / MEP Company in Jammu for Projects and Service
*Diploma /Degree in Mechanical/ Electrical
*Experience in Air Conditioning /Electrical
*Knowledge of Computer Application
Email:- yathaservices111@gmail.com
Ph:- 7780973949
REQUIRED
MARKETING SALESMAN
Experience in Hardware,
Paint and other allied
products preferred.
Salary upto 15,000 depending
on Experience + travelling.
Job involves traveling.
Apply sales.aoneindustries@gmail.com
90860 88368; 9419188368
REQUIRED
Required full-time male or female cook/ helper in Janipur, Jammu for small family.
Contact 8825044113
REQUIRED
Required a Female Candidate 12th pass or above for a reputed retail store in Trikuta Nagar,Having experience in Lingerie division. Contact on following numbers
9796000194/8899998007
Requirement of the following Officials :
01 – ASM for all over Jammu (M)
05 – Sales Officers (Experienced or Well dedicated)
01 – Office Assistant cum Receptionist (Fe)
Distributors in the Entire State (J&K)
Salary based upon the experience
Mail your CV at sunny.mehraofcl@gmail.com
Or WhatsApp on 7006416906, 9906762137
Urgent Job opening
Sales & Marketing Executives (FMCG & Tobacco Products) for creating distribution channels handling sales and marketing in all districts of J&K Division. Minimum 3+ years experience Must have knowledge of (C&F)
Distributions, dealers & wholesalers
(Sunday open)
Contact: sarvmatre Int. Pvt. Ltd.
Mob.: 8527992181, 9622044437
Email: corp@sarvmatre.com
JOB OPPORTUNITY
REQUIRED Telecaller FEMALE / MALE CANDIDATE FOR OFFICE PURPOSE ( having basic knowledge of computer) Candidates Having knowledge of Tally/Busy can also apply.
SALARY NO BAR
FOR TRINITY VAASTU OFFICE
231/ A GOLE MARKET GANDHI NAGAR JAMMU
SEND YOUR RESUME AT
info@trinityvaastu.com
Call 9999051719, 9419190432
Urgently Required for Hotel
1- Barman
1- Steward
1- Captain Experience Holder
1- Electrician three phase experience holder minimum 5 year experience
Mob. No.: 9419100887
Address Channi Himmat, Jammu
REQUIRED
SALES GIRLS
For
(Jockey Exclusive Showroom)
at Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
Experienced Staff in Garments
Sales will be preferred.
Contact: 9815364499
Urgently Required
* one female Receptionist for shop
* one Sales Executive
* Two helper for factory work
Address:-
Micosoft Autozone
Shop No. 48, 49 Yard 05 Narwal TPT Nagar, Jammu
Mob. 8715006 666,
7006847584