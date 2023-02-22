EMPLOYMENT (22-02-2023)

REQUIRED
Required Delivery Asociate for Blue Dart Express Ltd.
Experience & Fresher can apply
Lucrative salary, Fuel extra PF/ESIC Extra, Bonus extra.
Eligibility – Minimum 10th pass, Own Bike & DL.
Age limit – 18 to 30 yrs.
Locations – Narwal, Toph Sherkhania
Contact no. -7051837275
Urgently Required
for a reputed automobile company
Account Manager- (M)1
Washing Incharge -(M)1
Floor supervisor -(M)1
Salary as per candidate capability
Please Contact- 9055324006, 7006883941
Urgently Required
100 post job jammu chandigarh & delhi PRIVATE SECTOR.
1.malls. showroom. restAurant. hotels.
2.automobile sector.mncs.industry. hospitality tourism.
3.hospital clinic. etc
Eligibility
8th pass 10th pass 12th pass & graduate can also apply.
Interview date 22 Feb to 24 Feb last date
Call 9086193986
100% placement
JSM it and Advert Solutions Pvt. Ltd
Urgent Requirements.
1 Supervisor, Peon, Talior Accountant, Office Admin.
2 Degree/ Diploma (mec) fresher/exp, Microbiology fresher/exp, Biotech fresher/exp.
3 Bouncer, Driver, Computer Operators.
Call: 9055055628
Address Greater kaIlash fowara chowk
FULL TIME
Required helper for all household work
Male/ Female
Interested may contact:
7889587397
Urgently Required
1. Accountant – 01 No.
(Experience in GST/I-Tax Rtns will be preferred)
2. Receptionist (Female) – 1 No.
3. Technician – 01 No.
(Experience in two-wheeler will be preferred)
4. Helper – 01 No.
Contact: M/s Global EV, Digiana Camp
(M): 9419184610, 7006306183
HIRING URGENTLY
Restaurant in Bahu Plaza, Jammu
1. Cashier – Knowledge of Billing softwares and order taking skills
2. Delivery Boy- Must have own bike. (Salary plus fuel and bike maintenance charges given)
3. Waiters – Freshers can also apply
Call 9311972333 or 8800604800
GODOWN BOY REQUIRED
1. One Person Requried for Godown Purpose (As a worker)
2. One person required for Computer Operator
Note only local Can apply
Salary – 7500 – 8500
Add: Arora Life Sciences
Plot No- 108, Yard-6, Transport Nagar Narwal, Jammu
Mob – 9086013196
Required
(female helper)
Need Full time Female helper for household work at Talab Tillo Jammu
Address : H No 914 JMC street No 6 Lane No 1 A behind Gole Puly police Suraj Nagar Jammu J&K 180002
Interested candidates kindly contact Preeti Jamwal
9906480066
REQUIRED
IELTS Trainer, Visa & IELTS Counselor
SPEARHEAD INTERNATIONAL
48 D/C GANDHI NAGAR
# 9149841696, 9906381129
Send your CV: Spearheadjammu@gmail.com
Required
India’s leading diagnostic centre required 5000 sq.ft area on lease in Bakshi Nagar Jammu.
If anyone interested may please contact at 9805073777,9149795503
Mail:- rajleo2005@rediffmail.com, satyamsharma11115@gmail.com
Staff for Restaurant:
* Fresher : 8,000/-
* Experienced : 10,000/-
* Coffee chef : 12,000/-
* Lunch provided
* Weekly off
* 2000-4000 tips per month
* Salary increase as per performance
Call : 7051116466
VACANCY FOR ZONAL HEAD
Salary Min. Rs 75K + TA+ Other Incentives
Candidates must be capable to Appoint
Distributors/Dealers Network
in All District & Tensils of J&K for
GPS DEVICES in vehicle
MANAGER OPERATION
(FEMALE ONLY)
Candidate should have knowledge of S/N,
working, handling Sales Team, Accounts ete.
STAR GPS SOLUTIONS INDIA.
Contact: 7889935683
Email: stargpsindia234@gmail.com.