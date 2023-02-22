EMPLOYMENT (22-02-2023)

REQUIRED

Required Delivery Asociate for Blue Dart Express Ltd.

Experience & Fresher can apply

Lucrative salary, Fuel extra PF/ESIC Extra, Bonus extra.

Eligibility – Minimum 10th pass, Own Bike & DL.

Age limit – 18 to 30 yrs.

Locations – Narwal, Toph Sherkhania

Contact no. -7051837275

Urgently Required

for a reputed automobile company

Account Manager- (M)1

Washing Incharge -(M)1

Floor supervisor -(M)1

Salary as per candidate capability

Please Contact- 9055324006, 7006883941

Urgently Required

100 post job jammu chandigarh & delhi PRIVATE SECTOR.

1.malls. showroom. restAurant. hotels.

2.automobile sector.mncs.industry. hospitality tourism.

3.hospital clinic. etc

Eligibility

8th pass 10th pass 12th pass & graduate can also apply.

Interview date 22 Feb to 24 Feb last date

Call 9086193986

100% placement

JSM it and Advert Solutions Pvt. Ltd

Urgent Requirements.

1 Supervisor, Peon, Talior Accountant, Office Admin.

2 Degree/ Diploma (mec) fresher/exp, Microbiology fresher/exp, Biotech fresher/exp.

3 Bouncer, Driver, Computer Operators.

Call: 9055055628

Address Greater kaIlash fowara chowk

FULL TIME

Required helper for all household work

Male/ Female

Interested may contact:

7889587397

Urgently Required

1. Accountant – 01 No.

(Experience in GST/I-Tax Rtns will be preferred)

2. Receptionist (Female) – 1 No.

3. Technician – 01 No.

(Experience in two-wheeler will be preferred)

4. Helper – 01 No.

Contact: M/s Global EV, Digiana Camp

(M): 9419184610, 7006306183

HIRING URGENTLY

Restaurant in Bahu Plaza, Jammu

1. Cashier – Knowledge of Billing softwares and order taking skills

2. Delivery Boy- Must have own bike. (Salary plus fuel and bike maintenance charges given)

3. Waiters – Freshers can also apply

Call 9311972333 or 8800604800

GODOWN BOY REQUIRED

1. One Person Requried for Godown Purpose (As a worker)

2. One person required for Computer Operator

Note only local Can apply

Salary – 7500 – 8500

Add: Arora Life Sciences

Plot No- 108, Yard-6, Transport Nagar Narwal, Jammu

Mob – 9086013196

Required

(female helper)

Need Full time Female helper for household work at Talab Tillo Jammu

Address : H No 914 JMC street No 6 Lane No 1 A behind Gole Puly police Suraj Nagar Jammu J&K 180002

Interested candidates kindly contact Preeti Jamwal

9906480066

REQUIRED

IELTS Trainer, Visa & IELTS Counselor

SPEARHEAD INTERNATIONAL

48 D/C GANDHI NAGAR

# 9149841696, 9906381129

Send your CV: Spearheadjammu@gmail.com

Required

India’s leading diagnostic centre required 5000 sq.ft area on lease in Bakshi Nagar Jammu.

If anyone interested may please contact at 9805073777,9149795503

Mail:- rajleo2005@rediffmail.com, satyamsharma11115@gmail.com

Staff for Restaurant:

* Fresher : 8,000/-

* Experienced : 10,000/-

* Coffee chef : 12,000/-

* Lunch provided

* Weekly off

* 2000-4000 tips per month

* Salary increase as per performance

Call : 7051116466

VACANCY FOR ZONAL HEAD

Salary Min. Rs 75K + TA+ Other Incentives

Candidates must be capable to Appoint

Distributors/Dealers Network

in All District & Tensils of J&K for

GPS DEVICES in vehicle

MANAGER OPERATION

(FEMALE ONLY)

Candidate should have knowledge of S/N,

working, handling Sales Team, Accounts ete.

STAR GPS SOLUTIONS INDIA.

Contact: 7889935683

Email: stargpsindia234@gmail.com.