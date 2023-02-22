EMPLOYMENT (21-02-2023)

HIRING
SR Technomed Pvt Ltd requires
Tender Executive
Opening : 2,
Qualification:PG/MBA, Experienced
Sales Co-ordinator
Opening: 1,
Qualification: PG/MBA, Experienced/Fresher
HR/Private Secretary
Opening : 1, Qualification : MBA, Experienced
Should have good computer knowledge with written & verbal communication skills and experienced in GEM/E-tender.
Contact : info.srtmpl@gmail.com
Phone No. 0191-3574089, 989012988
Required
* Experienced Coordinator
* Fresh/Experienced Teachers
For a newly opened school at Bishnah
Mobile : 9419617425, 9796430112
email
theglobaldelhipublicschool@gmail.com
SAUGAAT
Main Road Janipur
REQUIRE
ACCOUNTANT
CONTACT :
9419141393
9419143322
Staff Required
SANFORT PRE-SCHOOL
SHASTRI NAGAR JAMMU
Requires Staff -3 in Nos
Efficient and Well versed
Salary No Bar for Experienced Candidate
Come in the office between 9am to 1pm along with resume.
320-A, Shastri Nagar Jammu. Opp. Govt Girls HSS
Call at 9796046468, 7006506673, 700680078
HIRING URGENTLY
Restaurant in Bahu Plaza, Jammu
1. Cashier – Knowledge of Billing softwares and order taking skills
2. Delivery Boy- Must have own bike. (Salary plus fuel and bike maintenance charges given)
3. Waiters – Freshers can also apply
Call 9311972333 or 8800604800
SHIV PUBLIC HR. SEC. SCHOOL SARI RAKWALAN
GHOU MANHASAN ROAD JAMMU
Mob. 9797410087, 9682335217, 9419108539
STAFF REQUIRED
1.M.Sc. Maths – 2 Posts
2. B.Sc. B.Ed. – 5 Posts
3. M.Sc. Chemistry – 2 Posts
4. Computer Teacher – 2 posts
5. Nursery Trained Teacher – 2 posts
Pay Negotiable.
REQUIRED (FEMALE)
at
Voltas service center
address – chinor
1. computer girls
Mob: 6005820925
Chanakya IAS Academy Jammu/Amritsar
Requirement
1. Social Media Manager
2.Counselor
3. Marketing Executive
4.Telecaller
Attractive Salary and incentives
For more info please call: 7889540381
Glomundane Services opc pvt ltd
Urgent requirement
1) Marketing executive (field job) With minimum 5yrs experience
2) Telesales caller (Female) With minimum 5yrs experience
3) Air Conditioner Technician
Walk in interview.
167A ground floor Gandhinagar near shiv mandir
6005410661 (SUMIT SHARMA)
JOB IN Jammu
RAshtriya Udyog Ratna Award co
Required 26 Boys, Girls
Age 18 to 25
8th, 10th, 12th, Graduates
For Advtg/ Promotion/field job to increase users
Income 6000/-, 7000/-, 10,000/-, 15000/- 20000/-, 25000
Interview: 3 days only
For more info visit
Gandhi Nagar Jammu
@7006486152
JOB JOB JOB
REQUIRED SALES TEAM IN JAMMU
Male/Female No’s: 3 No’s
Salary 15000/- + incentive
Experienced required in Financial Sector or Retail sector with good network
Work from Home
Retired person’s, House wife’s Businessmen Students, LIC agents and all
Earn daily income
For more details call Now
9906155071
Address: 400/A Gandhi Nagar Jammu