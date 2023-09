EMPLOYMENT (21-09-2023)

JOB REQUIREMENTS FOR QATAR (GULF COUNTRY)

* GDA STAFF

* FMPHW+MMPHW

* MEDICAL ASSISTANT

* NURSES (GNM, B.SC. POST IN B.SC.)

* PHYSIOTHERAPIST,

* HOTEL MGT/HOUSEKEEPING STAFF/DRIVERS

SALARY+FOOD+ACCOMMODATION

*NURSES ALSO AVAILABLE FOR HOME CARE IN JAMMU

*WE ALSO DEAL IN JOBS FOR JAMMU

CONTACT US @9622749814, 9622449814

*EXPERIENCED AND FRESHERS CAN APPLY

HIRING TUTOR

FOR TUTORIAL

CLASS – 1ST TO 7TH

BOARD – CBSE/JK/ICSE

QUAL. POST GRADUATE

EXP : SCHOOL/TUTORIAL 3 YEARS

BATCH 4:00PM – 6:00PM

LOCATION: NEW PLOT, JAMMU

CONTACT : 9419371433

HIRING

1. MANAGER ACCOUNTS/ACCOUNTANT:

• MINIMUM QUALIFICATION : B.COM

• MINIMUM 5 YEARS OF EXPERIENCE

• LOCATION: NEAR AUDI SHOWROOM, KUNJWANI, JAMMU

2. COMPUTER OPERATOR:

• GOOD COMMAND ON MS OFFICE AND INPAGE.

• GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILLS AND FLUENCY IN ENGLISH.

• LOCATION: NEAR AUDI SHOWROOM, KUNJWANI, JAMMU

POST YOUR RESUME AT:

EMAIL:INFO@RBCGROUP.CO.IN

WHATSAPP: 9596699332

URGENTLY REQUIRED

(1) BLOCK FIELD SUPERVISOR M/F 20

EDUCATION – 10TH PASS

SALARY – 15000/-

(2) DISTT FIELD INCHARGE- 10

GRADUATION

SALARY – 22500/-

CONT : 9906268289

VACANCY

REQUIRED A MALE ACCOUNTANT & DATA ENTRY OPERATOR FOR A MANUFACTURING CONCERN SITUATED AT BARI BRAHMANA HAVING EXPERIENCE OF AT LEAST 3 YEARS WITH MANDATORY KNOWLEDGE OF BUSY SOFTWARE, TDS & GST RETURNS FOR POST OF ACCOUNTANT.

INTERVIEW ON 22-09-2023 FROM 2.00 P.M TO 5.00 PM. SALARY NEGOTIABLE.

CONTACT: 9796896097, 9796015532

JOB OPPORTUNITY

(PART TIME/FULL TIME)

WE ARE LOOKING FOR WORK STAFF CUM BARISTA AND CHEF FOR A CAFE IN JAMMU, BOYS OR GIRLS.

WORK SHIFTS-

MORNING: 7AM TO 4PM

EVENING: 3PM TO 11PM

SALARY – 8000.

BIKE/SCOOTY IS MUST.

PREFERENCE TO CANDIDATES WITH EXPERIENCE IN HOSPITALITY.

APPLY NOW – 7006125862, 70068 02326

URGENT STAFF REQUIRED

1) RECEPTIONIST FLUENT IN ENGLISH FEMALE 1 NO (10,000)

2) COMPUTER OPERATOR FEMALE – 2 NO (9000)

3) ACCOUNTANT KNOWLEDGE IN GST SOFTWARE FEMALE 1 NO (10,000)

INTERVIEW ON 21-09-2023 (THURSDAY)

& 22-09-2023 (FRIDAY)

TIMING 3 PM ONWARDS

REHARI CHUNGI JAMMU

9419106045

WANTED

REQUIRED A SALESMAN FOR “V-FRESH” BRAND FOR SALE OF MILK, CURD, CHEESE, GHEE, ETC. IN UDHAMPUR & PATNITOP AREA HAVING DEALING EXPERIENCE WITH HOTELIERS & RETAILERS.

(EXPERIENCED CANDIDATES ONLY)

SALARY – NEGOTIABLE WITH INCENTIVES

INTERVIEW ON 23/09/2023 AT SINGH CAFETERIA UDHAMPUR

INTERVIEW TIMINGS- 1 P.M TO 4 P.M

FARMS FRESH MILK

BARI BRAHMANA SAMBA. CONTACT 9419199390

URGENTLY REQUIRED STAFF

1. SALESMAN FOR ELECTRONIC CONSUMABLES [M] :02

2. SALESMAN FOR CCTV AND EPABX [M]: 02

3. RECEPTIONIST [F] : 01

4. OFFICE BOY [M] : 01

FOR INTERVIEW CONTACT ON THE

GIVEN NUMBERS

@9541985899 @0191-7968410

V.S.K HR. SEC. SCHOOL MISHRIWALA JAMMU

WE ARE HIRING TEACHERS FOR TEACHING, ENGLISH, SCIENCE, HINDI IN SECONDARY CLASSES.

QUALIFICATION : PG WITH B.ED IN CONCERN SUBJECT

EXPERIENCED TEACHERS SHALL BE GIVEN PREFERENCE. SALARY NEGOTIABLE

DROP YOUR RESUME IN THE OFFICE BY OR BEFORE 22-9-23.

CONTACT NO 9622017045

REQUIRED TEACHER GRADE-II FOR MUTUAL TRANSFER

IT IS FOR THE INFORMATION OF THE TEACHERS GRADE II OF DISTRICT JAMMU AND DISTRICT SAMBA THAT IF ANYBODY INTERESTED FOR HIS/HER MUTUAL TRANSFER TO DISTRICT KATHUA MAY CONTACT ON:

MOBILE NO: 94191-42306, 7889584675

STAR GPS SOLUTIONS INDIA

URGENT HIRINGS

1. SALES OFFICERS FOR J&K (M/F)

EXP IN MKTG SAL: RS 27 K + TA+INC

2. SALES EXE. FOR ALL J&K (M/F)

EXP IN MKTG SAL : RS 15 K +TA+INC.

3. OPERATION MGR (FEMALE) FOR J&K

SAL MIN RS 20 K, EXP IN MKTG MUST

4. TELECALLERS (FEM) SAL : RS 8000 ABOVE

CONTACT : 8082003652, 9149919541

EMAIL : STARGPSINDIA234@GMAIL.COM

*HIRING FEMALE STAFF –

FOR OFFICE JOB*

WE ARE LOOKING FOR FEMALE CANDIDATES FOR THE POST OF DATA ANALYST. THE OFFICE TIMINGS ARE CONVENIENT STARTING 10.30 AM TILL 5.30 PM. THE STARTING SALARY WILL BE INR 9000/-

WE ARE HIRING FOR OUR HEAD OFFICE IN SAINIK COLONY.

FOR INTERVIEWS PLEASE CONTACT – +91-8825055960

WANTED

WANTED SALES EXECUTIVE (NO-3) FOR BAJAJ FINSERV AT LOC- BISHNAH RS PURA SALARY UPTO 15000 PM TEL 7889755233

URGENTLY REQUIRED

OFFICE ASSISTANT

(COMPUTER OPERATOR): MALE/FEMALE

QUALIFICATION:- BCA/MCA/B.TECH/M.TEACH (SALARY NEGOTIABLE)

PREFERENCE WILL BE GIVEN TO EX-SERVICEMAN & KNOWLEDGE OF COMPUTER HARDWARE

BHARTIYA LOK SANGEET KALA

SANSTHAN (REGD).

ADDRESS :- 197 DURGA BHAWAN OPP. PEER BABA DISCO ROAD, JANIPUR JAMMU

M.NO. +91-9419117933, 7780817254

SEND RESUME BEFORE 28-9-2023:-

BLSKJAMMU78@GMAIL.COM

WANTED

1..DRIVER CUM RUNNER BOY HAVING BOTH 2W AND 4W DRIVING LICENSE FOR LOCATION PALOURA

SALARY.RS 11000

TIMING.9.30 AM TO 7.30PM

2.FEMALE CANDIDATE (GRADUATE) FOR CALLING AND COMPUTER OPERATIONS AT PALOURA OFFICE..COMPUTER KNOWLEDGE IS MUST

OFFICE TIMING 9.30 TO 6.30 PM

SALARY RS 10000/-

PLS CALL 9797691345

