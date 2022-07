EMPLOYMENT (21-07-2022)

STAFF REQUIRED

WANTED FULL TIME ACCOUNTANT AT OUR INDUSTRIAL UNIT AT INDUSTRIAL GROWTH CENTRE SAMBA. THE CANDIDATE SHOULD HAVE KNOWLEDGE OF HANDLING ACCOUNTS OF INDUSTRIAL UNIT, AND FILLING OF GST RETURNS. SALARY COMMENSURATE WITH THE EXPERIENCE. THE FRESHER HAVING KNOWLEDGE OF ACCOUNTING CAN ALSO APPLY FOR THE POST OF ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE IN OUR OFFICE.

WALK IN INTERVIEW ON 22/07/2022 AND 23/07/2022

CONTACT NO.: 9419132058, 7006820491

SIDDHI VINAYAK CARD BOARD INDUSTRIES

LANE NO. 9, PHASE NO. 1, IGC SAMBA

REQUIRED DELIVERY STAFF IN BLUE DART EXPRESS LTD.

SALARY – HANDSOME SALARY+ PETROL EXTRA + OTHER BENEFITS

LOCATIONS –

1. NARWAL

2. TOPH SHERKHANIA

3. AKHNOOR

FOR MORE INFO

CONTACT NO. 7051837275

JOB JOB JOB

COMPANY REQUIRED SALE’S TEAM IN JAMMU

FMCG PRODUCTS

MALE – 5

FEMALE 5

DOOR TO DOOR & RETAIL MARKETING JOB

SALARY – 12000 TO 15000 + INCENTIVE

FRESHER ALSO APPLY

CALL NOW

GANDHI NAGAR OFFICE – 9906155071

TALAB TILLO OFFICE – 9086624550

ADDRESS: 400/A, GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU

AROMA FOUNDATION

PUBLIC SCHOOL

SEC 2, LOWER ROOP NAGAR, JAMMU

REQUIRED FEMALE TEACHERS FOR

NURSERY CLASS – 2 NO – B.A / B.SC

KNOWING CURSIVE WRITING

HINDI TEACHER – 2 NO – B.A / B.ED.

MAID – 1 NO

SALARY NEGOTIABLE

INTERVIEW : 21/7/22 & 22/7/22

TIMING : 9 AM TO 12 NOON

MOBILE : 94191-27441, 7006877850

REQUIRED STAFF

S. NO. NAME OF THE POST QUALIFICATION

1. SCIENCE TEACHER MSC/B.SC+ B.ED

2. MATH TEACHER MSC MATH + B.ED

3. ENGLISH TEACHER M.A ENGLISH

4. SALARY NEGOTIABLE

DATE OF INTERVIEW : 22-07-2022

TIME : 8 AM TO 1 PM

DIRECTOR

PRAGMATIC INSTITUTE OF EDU.

KRISHNA NAGAR, MIRAN SAHIB R S PURA

CONTACT NO. 9419190547, 7889896780

DIVINE LIGHT ST. MARY’S

CONVENT SCHOOL DOMANA

FACULTY REQUIRED IN THE

FOLLOWING STEAMS

1.PGT SCIENCE

2.PGT ENGLISH

3.PGT SST

4. GENERAL LINE TEACHER.

5. COMPUTER TEACHER

FOR INTERVIEW CONTACT: 9622360905, 9107038382

JOB VACANCY

1. ACCOUNTANTS 2 NOS.

2. SALES EXECUTIVES 2 NOS.

FOR A REPUTED CONCERN DEALING IN IT/NETWORKING PRODUCTS LOCATED AT TRIKUTA NAGAR, JAMMU. SALARY AS PER EXPERIENCE.

CONTACT: 9419173836, 9858680280

OMKAR INSTITUTE

52/3 PRABHAT COLONY OPP.

PEER BABA (CHATHA)

TEACHERS REQUIRED FOR

ICSE AND CBSE CLASSES

TO TEACH UPTO 10TH

(MATH & SCIENCE)

COME WITH RESUME

CONTACT DETAILS – 9086582581/7889845321

REQUIRED

LABORATORY TECHNICIANS FOR LABORATORY NEAR GOVT MEDICAL COLLEGE, JAMMU.

CONTACT :

7006913050

V.S.K HR. SEC. SCHOOL MISHRIWALA

JK INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL

PURKHOO CAMP, JAMMU

REQUIRED TEACHERS

ENGLISH MATH S. ST.

HINDI SCIENCE COMPUTER

QUALIFICATION : MA/M.SC/B. ED

PRINCIPAL- 2 M.ED

MANAGEMENT

MOB. 9622188430, 9906283976

VOICE INSTITUTE

NEAR BATHINDI MORH JAMMU

URGENT NEED

FACULTY FOR

8TH TO 12TH CLASSES

*SCIENCE

*MATHEMATICS

*ARTS (ALL SUB.)

*SPOKEN ENGLISH

CONTACT 9797659875

JSM IT AND ADVERT

SOLUTIONS PVT.LTD. URGENT REQUIREMENTS

10TH 12TH ,HR FRESHER/ EXP, ELECTRICIAN FRESHER/EXP, MECHANICAL EXP/ FRESHER, SUPERVISOR, ACCOUNTANT, STEWARD, PEON, OFFICE ADMINISTRATION, PAYMENT COLLECTION BOY, SUPERVISOR FRESHER/ EXP, BSC FRESHER/ EXP, DIPLOMA DEGREE MECHANICAL, ELECTRICAL FRESHER/EXP, DRIVER LMV ,PEON, ACCOUNTANT, COMPUTER OPERATOR FRESHER/EXP,OFFICE ADMIN, TELLE CALLER, SERVICE ENGINEER, FITTER, WELDER CALL 9055055628,9682684813 ADDRESS GREATER KAILASH FAWARA CHOWK NEAR PETROL PUMP

STAFF REQUIRED

REQUIRED COUNTER BOYS FOR RENOWNED BRAND OUTLET AT BELGIAN WAFFLE CHANNI HIMMAT, JAMMU

CONTACT MANAGER –

JAGPREET SINGH 7051394926

SEND CV AT

THEBELGIANWAFFLEJAMMU@GMAIL.COM

CHENAB VALLEY PUBLIC SCHOOL, RANJAN

(20 KMS FROM JAMMU BUS STAND ALONG THE JANIPUR-KOT BHALWAL ROUTE)

STAFF REQUIRED

A TEACHER REQUIRED FOR TEACHING CHEMISTRY TO STUDENTS OF CLASSES 11TH AND 12TH. QUALIFICATION:- POST GRADUATE (M.SC.) PREFERABLY WITH B.ED. BOTH PART-TIME AND FULL-TIME CANDIDATES WILL BE CONSIDERED FOR THE JOB. SCHOOL TRANSPORT AVAILABLE. SALARY NEGOTIABLE.

FOR ANY QUERIES, PLEASE CONTACT US ON

MOB. 9858222708 AND 7051874436

URGENTLY REQUIRED

CIVIL ENGG DIP/ DEGREE (5NO) 10K TO 15K

ELECTRICAL/ MECHANICAL DIP (10NO) 10K

GNM / MEDICAL ASSISTANT (10NO) 10K

GRADUATES (10NO) 12K

OFFICE ASSISTANT/ COUNSELLOR (6NO) 10K

GANDHI NAGAR

MOB. 7051531025

REQUIRED

REQUIRED MARKETING EXECUTIVE FOR SALES AND MARKETING FOR

WATERPROOFING COMPANY

SALARY NEGOTIABLE FOR

SUITABLE CANDIDATE

CONTACT: 9419193252

JOBS @ BANK

RM/DM: RELATIONSHIP MANAGER/

DEPUTY MANAGER.

SALARY : 20K-40K/M

QUALIFICATION: GRADUATION MIN.

AGE BAR: 20-28 YEARS

JOB LOCATIONS: JAMMU -8 NOS., SAMBA – 3NOS., AKHNOOR, REASI, RAMBAN, R S PURA, KATRA, NAGROTA, KATHUA, POONCH,RAJOURI,PATHWAL, BANIHAL, ANANTNAG, SRINAGAR ETC..

QUICKERJOBINDIA2020@GMAIL.COM

7889846668 8082690842, 7006223526

REQUIRED

REQUIRED STAFF IN DOMINOS PIZZA (LOCAITON JAMMU, KATRA) MALE 15.

JOB PROFILE: DELIVERY, PIZZA MAKER , IN SERVICE.

HANDSOME SALARY + PF + ESI + INSURANCE ETC.

DOCUMENTS: DRIVING LICENSE, PAN CARD, COVID VACCINE DOUBLE DOSE.

CALL: 8968696492, 9906172183, 9622006746

REQUIRED

REQUIRED QUALIFIED PHARMACIST FOR RENOWNED PHARMACY.

PREFERABLY D. PHARMA

CONTACT: 9796254458

WANTED DRIVER

NEED EXPERIENCED DRIVER FOR DRIVING HOME CAR DRIVER MUST HAVE VALID LICENCE, SALARY NEGOTIABLE.

CONTACT : 8899092406

REQUIRED

SALESMAN (SHOP TO SHOP) – 2

DRIVER (MAHINDERA PIC UP) – 2

CONTACT :

BETWEEN11 AM TO 3 PM

REVA IRRIGATION SYSTEMS

LANE NO. 15, PHASE II, SIDCO BARI BRAHMANA, JAMMU

M) 9796223454, 9796031200

REQUIRED

SALESMAN FOR LG SHOWROOM AT ARORA SUPER MARKET, BARI BRAHMANA, NATIONAL HIGHWAY, SAMBA JAMMU.

SALARY:- 10,000/- FOR FRESHER

AND 12,000/- FOR FULL EXPERIENCE AND EXPERT IN BUSY.

CONTACT : 7006627268