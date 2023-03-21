EMPLOYMENT (21-03-2023)

LIGHT HOUSE PUBLIC SCHOOL (10+2)

Chowk Chabutra, Jammu.

Rrequires

PGT- English, Physics, Chemistry, Math for +2 classes.

TGT- Science, Social Science, Hindi, Computer.

Those with qualification, confidence, good communication skills

and experience should send their CV and Phone numbers to

lighthousejammu@gmail.com or deposit the same in

school’s office by 27th of March 2023.

Ph.0191-2547292, 2541872, 4053983 Principal

Vishwa Bharati Higher Secondary School

Akalpur Morh Jammu -School Code: 23579

Requires Staff

TGT-Hindi, English, Geography: Post Graduate/ Graduate (Hons) with B.Ed.

Computer Assistant: BCA with relevant experience.

PRT: Graduate with B.Ed

Computer Teacher/IT In-charge: BCA/MCA

Apply within 7 days on school Email

Email: vbpsjammu@gmail.com

Website: www.vbpsjammu.com

Contact: 0191-2505885, 7051002018

Principal

Admissions Open (for Classes Nursery to 9th and 11th)

Concession for deserving and needy students

F.No. 8-31/2022-EE

Government of India

Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Environment Education Division

5th Floor, Agni Wing,

Indira Paryavaran Bhawan,

Jor Bagh Road, Aliganj,

New Delhi-110003

Subject: Advertisement for the engagement of Consultants on Contractual basis in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Applications are invited for engagement of two (2) Consultants (Consultant “A” and Consultant “B”) in the Environment Education Division of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on payment of a consolidated monthly remuneration of Rs. 60,000/- (Consultant “A”) and Rs. 80,000/- (Consultant “B”). Full details of the vacancy circular are available on Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change website www.moef.nic.in.

The last date of receipt of application in prescribed format is 21 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in the newspaper. The Ministry shall not entertain any application received beyond the due date and time.

CBC 13101/11/0030/2223

Staff Required

R.N. TAGORE HR. SEC. SCHOOL

Sec-8, Nanak Nagar Jammu

STAFF REQUIRED for Higher Classes

M.A English

M.A Sociology/Pol. Science

M.A Hindi

M.Com

B.CA for Computer Classes

Local and Experienced will be preferred

Interested candidates can visit the office between 9am to 1pm along with their CVs

Call at: 9796046468, 7006506673

CHENAB VALLEY PUBLIC SCHOOL

Village Ranjan,Tehsil Bhalwal,District Jammu

STAFF REQUIRED

Required the following staff for the ensuing session 2023-2024:-

1.A Lecturer (full time ) for teaching Botany and Zoology to Class 11th and Class 12th.

Qualification:-M.Sc. in Biology preferably with B.Ed.,

2.A Physical Training Instructor with B.P.Ed. or M.P.Ed.,

Salary negotiable,

Free Transport available .

Interested candidates may please contact us on the following numbers:-

Mob.9858222708,7051874436″

Required

1) General Manager/Captain (For Restaurant)- 1

2) Housekeeping Boy (For GYM) – 1

3) Accountant Cum Manual Billing (Male/Female) – 1

4) Sales Boy (For Bookshop) – 2

M/s Sanjay Pen & Sty. Store

Opp. Hari Mandir Rehari Colony, Jammu

C/o Kathi Nation Restaurant

Mob.: 8082160733, 7006797900

A reputed company

of Jammu requires:

1) Salesman-2

Min Exp 5 years working in wholesale/retail cloth store.

Contact for High salary & Bright future.

9419185292- 9906087001

Heaven Kingdom High School, Janki Vihar, Janipur Jammu

Heaven’s Angels ‘A Playway School’

Phone No 9419132724/ 7006862250

Faculty required

English, Hindi, Math, Sst, Science, Computer- M.A/M.Sc/M.Com/ MCA in relevant subject with B.Ed

General Line Teacher for playway- BA/M.A

Come along with your C.V

Admission open for Classes

Pre-Nursery to IX

Muni Kamal Public High School

(Opp Punjab National Bank Gangyal)

Staff Required

Academic Co-ordinator – Post Graduate, B.Ed with Min-5 years Exp

Maths/ Science/ Hindi Teacher- To teach 6th to 10th Class

Male/Female Peon- 02

Submit Your resume with in week time in Principal Office

Contact: 9149657614, 7006557965

Female Staff Required

ASHI (J&K) requires Female Staff:-

Multipurpose Worker: Knowledge/

Experience of working in shelter homes/hostels.

Cook : Knowledge/experience of cooking & high school pass

Security Guard : Experience of working as security guard/retired defence person.

Submit your resume to Secretary, ASHI, Neha Ghar, Kachi Chawani, Jammu

(O) 0191-2547059

VACANCY

Marketing & Sales executive

(Min qualification – Graduate)

For Sanitary, tiles, Modular kitchen showroom

Clerk (for manual work)

Min qualification 12th pass

Trikuta Agencies, opp BSF

Headquarters, Pillar No 74, Paloura, Jammu

Contact- 9906355511, 9419109960

Required

REQUIRED YOUNG AND ENERGETIC person FOR ACCOUNTS DEPARTMENT OF A REPUTED COMPANY HAVING KNOWLEDGE OF COMPUTER SOFTWARES.

COMMERCE GRADUATE WILL BE PREFERRED. INTERESTED MAY SEND RESUME ON

(M) 9419111428

REQUIRED

Car Compound, polish and Cermaic coating professional needed.

Salary from 10 K to 14 K depending upon experience.

Address: Sattu Car Wash, Greater Kailash Highway Road next to Maruti True Value, Jammu.

Ph.No: 7006848929, 7051408362

STAFF REQUIRED

Daily Rising Sun International School, Vijaypur

Female experienced Teachers for

kindergarden

Yoga Teacher

PT Teacher

Send Resume at this number

9906138418

(short listed candidate will be informed)

E-mail drsinternational5@gmail.com

Transport available from Kunjwani Jammu

vsk-hR-sec school

Mishriwala Jammu

Phone : 9622188430

Email monakesar0987@gmail.com

Qualification required: MA, B.Ed, MSc, BA, B.Ed , BSc

Experience required for 3-5 years

Wanted Post graduate and graduate trained teachers for the following subjects :

English, Maths, Hindi, Sociology, Physical Education, S. St.

TRIKUTA DEEP HIGH SCHOOL

Old Janipur Jammu

Teacher Wanted

Well qualified teachers for Math, Science, English, S.S.T and Hindi with minimum experience 5 years. Fresher’s also join.

Qualification B.Com, B.Sc, B.A All Graduated and Post Graduated with B.Ed compulsory.

Contact No: 9682312423

VACANCY

Required one male candidate for a pharmaceutical company in Janipur area to work in market salary beyond your expectations.

Required one male candidate from Janipur, Rehari, Sarwal, Bantalab area. Must having basic knowledge of computers minimum qualification 12th (Salary Negotiable)

Female – 01 Posts

Male – 01 Posts

Send your CV on Call 9419186285

Sai International School

Hiranagar, Distt. Kathua (J&K) 45 km from Pathankot (Session 2023-24), Required TGT SST, Music teacher, Lady sports teacher

Salary negotiable + Free accomodation+ breakfast + lunch. Principal Shiv Shah 9906175469

shivshah1973@gmail.com

Staff Required

NUCLEUS CENTRE OF

EXCELLENCE JAMMU CENTRE

A Premier Institute for IIT-JEE, NEET & FOUNDATION

Requires

Experienced Facilty for CHEMISTRY AND MATH

Salary No Bar for deserving candidates

Drop your resume at

nucleusjammucentre@gmail.com

Call at 9796046468, 7006506673

Urgently Required

Female Lab Technician

Male Lab Technician

For Sun Shine Diagnostic Laboratory

at Doctor’s Clinic Behind Shakuntala Cinema New Rehari Jammu

Contact No.: 7006750156, 7006123891, 9419260633

Required

Required Faculty of Political Science, Accountancy, Business Studies, Environment, Economics, History, Geography, Legal studies, English, Sociology, Psychology, Teaching Aptitute for Sankalp Competitive Classes, Kachi Chawni, Jammu

Call : 7006187440