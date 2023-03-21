EMPLOYMENT (21-03-2023)

LIGHT HOUSE PUBLIC SCHOOL (10+2)
Chowk Chabutra, Jammu.
Rrequires
PGT- English, Physics, Chemistry, Math for +2 classes.
TGT- Science, Social Science, Hindi, Computer.
Those with qualification, confidence, good communication skills
and experience should send their CV and Phone numbers to
lighthousejammu@gmail.com or deposit the same in
school’s office by 27th of March 2023.
Ph.0191-2547292, 2541872, 4053983 Principal
Vishwa Bharati Higher Secondary School
Akalpur Morh Jammu -School Code: 23579
Requires Staff
TGT-Hindi, English, Geography: Post Graduate/ Graduate (Hons) with B.Ed.
Computer Assistant: BCA with relevant experience.
PRT: Graduate with B.Ed
Computer Teacher/IT In-charge: BCA/MCA
Apply within 7 days on school Email
Email: vbpsjammu@gmail.com
Website: www.vbpsjammu.com
Contact: 0191-2505885, 7051002018
Principal
Admissions Open (for Classes Nursery to 9th and 11th)
Concession for deserving and needy students
F.No. 8-31/2022-EE
Government of India
Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Environment Education Division
5th Floor, Agni Wing,
Indira Paryavaran Bhawan,
Jor Bagh Road, Aliganj,
New Delhi-110003
Subject: Advertisement for the engagement of Consultants on Contractual basis in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.
Applications are invited for engagement of two (2) Consultants (Consultant “A” and Consultant “B”) in the Environment Education Division of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on payment of a consolidated monthly remuneration of Rs. 60,000/- (Consultant “A”) and Rs. 80,000/- (Consultant “B”). Full details of the vacancy circular are available on Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change website www.moef.nic.in.
The last date of receipt of application in prescribed format is 21 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in the newspaper. The Ministry shall not entertain any application received beyond the due date and time.
CBC 13101/11/0030/2223
Staff Required
R.N. TAGORE HR. SEC. SCHOOL
Sec-8, Nanak Nagar Jammu
STAFF REQUIRED for Higher Classes
M.A English
M.A Sociology/Pol. Science
M.A Hindi
M.Com
B.CA for Computer Classes
Local and Experienced will be preferred
Interested candidates can visit the office between 9am to 1pm along with their CVs
Call at: 9796046468, 7006506673
CHENAB VALLEY PUBLIC SCHOOL
Village Ranjan,Tehsil Bhalwal,District Jammu
STAFF REQUIRED
Required the following staff for the ensuing session 2023-2024:-
1.A Lecturer (full time ) for teaching Botany and Zoology to Class 11th and Class 12th.
Qualification:-M.Sc. in Biology preferably with B.Ed.,
2.A Physical Training Instructor with B.P.Ed. or M.P.Ed.,
Salary negotiable,
Free Transport available .
Interested candidates may please contact us on the following numbers:-
Mob.9858222708,7051874436″
Required
1) General Manager/Captain (For Restaurant)- 1
2) Housekeeping Boy (For GYM) – 1
3) Accountant Cum Manual Billing (Male/Female) – 1
4) Sales Boy (For Bookshop) – 2
M/s Sanjay Pen & Sty. Store
Opp. Hari Mandir Rehari Colony, Jammu
C/o Kathi Nation Restaurant
Mob.: 8082160733, 7006797900
A reputed company
of Jammu requires:
1) Salesman-2
Min Exp 5 years working in wholesale/retail cloth store.
Contact for High salary & Bright future.
9419185292- 9906087001
Heaven Kingdom High School, Janki Vihar, Janipur Jammu
Heaven’s Angels ‘A Playway School’
Phone No 9419132724/ 7006862250
Faculty required
English, Hindi, Math, Sst, Science, Computer- M.A/M.Sc/M.Com/ MCA in relevant subject with B.Ed
General Line Teacher for playway- BA/M.A
Come along with your C.V
Admission open for Classes
Pre-Nursery to IX
Muni Kamal Public High School
(Opp Punjab National Bank Gangyal)
Staff Required
Academic Co-ordinator – Post Graduate, B.Ed with Min-5 years Exp
Maths/ Science/ Hindi Teacher- To teach 6th to 10th Class
Male/Female Peon- 02
Submit Your resume with in week time in Principal Office
Contact: 9149657614, 7006557965
Female Staff Required
ASHI (J&K) requires Female Staff:-
Multipurpose Worker: Knowledge/
Experience of working in shelter homes/hostels.
Cook : Knowledge/experience of cooking & high school pass
Security Guard : Experience of working as security guard/retired defence person.
Submit your resume to Secretary, ASHI, Neha Ghar, Kachi Chawani, Jammu
(O) 0191-2547059
VACANCY
Marketing & Sales executive
(Min qualification – Graduate)
For Sanitary, tiles, Modular kitchen showroom
Clerk (for manual work)
Min qualification 12th pass
Trikuta Agencies, opp BSF
Headquarters, Pillar No 74, Paloura, Jammu
Contact- 9906355511, 9419109960
Required
REQUIRED YOUNG AND ENERGETIC person FOR ACCOUNTS DEPARTMENT OF A REPUTED COMPANY HAVING KNOWLEDGE OF COMPUTER SOFTWARES.
COMMERCE GRADUATE WILL BE PREFERRED. INTERESTED MAY SEND RESUME ON
(M) 9419111428
REQUIRED
Car Compound, polish and Cermaic coating professional needed.
Salary from 10 K to 14 K depending upon experience.
Address: Sattu Car Wash, Greater Kailash Highway Road next to Maruti True Value, Jammu.
Ph.No: 7006848929, 7051408362
STAFF REQUIRED
Daily Rising Sun International School, Vijaypur
Female experienced Teachers for
kindergarden
Yoga Teacher
PT Teacher
Send Resume at this number
9906138418
(short listed candidate will be informed)
E-mail drsinternational5@gmail.com
Transport available from Kunjwani Jammu
vsk-hR-sec school
Mishriwala Jammu
Phone : 9622188430
Email monakesar0987@gmail.com
Qualification required: MA, B.Ed, MSc, BA, B.Ed , BSc
Experience required for 3-5 years
Wanted Post graduate and graduate trained teachers for the following subjects :
English, Maths, Hindi, Sociology, Physical Education, S. St.
TRIKUTA DEEP HIGH SCHOOL
Old Janipur Jammu
Teacher Wanted
Well qualified teachers for Math, Science, English, S.S.T and Hindi with minimum experience 5 years. Fresher’s also join.
Qualification B.Com, B.Sc, B.A All Graduated and Post Graduated with B.Ed compulsory.
Contact No: 9682312423
VACANCY
Required one male candidate for a pharmaceutical company in Janipur area to work in market salary beyond your expectations.
Required one male candidate from Janipur, Rehari, Sarwal, Bantalab area. Must having basic knowledge of computers minimum qualification 12th (Salary Negotiable)
Female – 01 Posts
Male – 01 Posts
Send your CV on Call 9419186285
Sai International School
Hiranagar, Distt. Kathua (J&K) 45 km from Pathankot (Session 2023-24), Required TGT SST, Music teacher, Lady sports teacher
Salary negotiable + Free accomodation+ breakfast + lunch. Principal Shiv Shah 9906175469
shivshah1973@gmail.com
Staff Required
NUCLEUS CENTRE OF
EXCELLENCE JAMMU CENTRE
A Premier Institute for IIT-JEE, NEET & FOUNDATION
Requires
Experienced Facilty for CHEMISTRY AND MATH
Salary No Bar for deserving candidates
Drop your resume at
nucleusjammucentre@gmail.com
Call at 9796046468, 7006506673
Urgently Required
Female Lab Technician
Male Lab Technician
For Sun Shine Diagnostic Laboratory
at Doctor’s Clinic Behind Shakuntala Cinema New Rehari Jammu
Contact No.: 7006750156, 7006123891, 9419260633
Required
Required Faculty of Political Science, Accountancy, Business Studies, Environment, Economics, History, Geography, Legal studies, English, Sociology, Psychology, Teaching Aptitute for Sankalp Competitive Classes, Kachi Chawni, Jammu
Call : 7006187440