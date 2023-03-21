J&K | Anantnag, Pulwama Declared Tuberculosis Free, Srinagar Gets Gold

SRINAGAR, Mar 21: Anantnag and Pulwama districts have been declared as tuberculosis free under the sub-national certification for TB elimination of India, officials said here on Tuesday.

Quoting State Tuberculosis officer, Dr Adfar Qadri, that two more districts-Anantnag and Pulwama have been declared TB free.

She said Srinagar has got gold medal while the UT has got bronze and most of other districts have maintained the status-quo. “We now have the distinction of having three districts with TB three as Budgam was declared TB free in 2021,” she said.

She added last year Kashmir had got 3 gold medals and now they have got upgraded and Pulwama and Anantnag have been declared TB free.

“TB incidence is declining in Kashmir. We will achieve TB elimination by 2025 as we are doing intensified and active case finding and case screening,” she said.

Notably, there are 4 categories of recognition in achievement of reduction of case targets, the top spot being TB-free status meaning 80% reduction.

The other categories include gold medal category (over 60% reduction), silver medal category (over 40% reduction) and bronze medal category (over 20% reduction).

Budgam was the first district to be declared TB free. Sub-national certification is an initiative to mark the progress of districts, states and UTs towards TB free status, which was initiated in 2020 to achieve the target of TB free India by 2025. (KNO)