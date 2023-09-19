EMPLOYMENT (19-09-2023)

REQUIRED
REQUIRED PHARMASIST
FOR JAN AUSHADHI
KENDRA AT TRIKUTA
NAGAR JAMMU.
9796411013
Urgently Required
We have an urgent requirement for a Field Sales Executive in a Banking Sector.
All J&K/ Leh, Ladakh
Male/Female
Salary- 19500 CTC + PF + ESIC + 200 TA + Good Incentive
Qualification- 12th and above
Freshers & Experience Both can Apply.
Good Communication Skills
You have to Generate the Lead for agriculture Loan.
Contact:-8899997955 / 6006484790″
careerplanetjk@gmail.com
Cook Required
Full Time Cook is required at
Trikuta Nagar.
Timing: 9 to 6 pm
Contact: Mob: 9056288882
REQUIRED
REQUIRED A SECURITY GUARD FOR A RETAIL STORE IN TRIKUTA NAGAR JAMMU. PERSON RESIDING NEAR BY WILL BE PREFERRED. DUTY HOURS FROM 11.30AM TO 10.30 PM.
CONTACT:
9796000194/8899998007
IELTS INSTRUCTOR REQUIRED
Preference will be given to TESOL/TEFL or CELTA/DELTA Certified trainer
CONTACT 9697069984 OR
MAIL YOUR RESUME AT:
ielts.mystudentvisa@gmail.com
Required
1) CCTV Helper – 2 No.
2) Sales Executive – 2 Nos
Contact
CTI
7889893254
REQUIRED
Need a worker for car wash At Basant Car Wash main Chowk Chatha.
Salary 9000 to 12000 PM
Contact No 9906299900
REQUIRED@Architect Hardik Manawa-AHM
1 Civil Engineer- Structural Designing Trainee
1 Architect
1 Driver cum Office Boy
CONTACT at 9055555155
Teachers Required
SDMP HR. SEC. SCHOOL (Karwanda Bhalwal). Teachers required 1. SST 2. Science .
9055029513
Required
** Required Male Candidate for receptionist having minimum 1 year computer knowledge
Further Details
Contact :-
9086963146 / 9018383101 / 0191-2451622
Salesman Required Urgently
For electrical n electronics goods
Young n talented
Experienced person
preferred
9419198808
REQUIRED
An Event Organizing Firm is currently seeking two dynamic, well-mannered and polished women/ girls students having fluency in English for a Jammu based office. Candidates may call on
98909 93264
Required Staff
S. No. Name of the Post Qualification
1. Math Teacher M.Sc (Math)+ B.Ed
2. Science Teacher BSc+ B.Ed
3. Physical Teacher MPED/BPED
4. Computer Teacher MCA/BCA
Date of Interview : 21.09.2023
Time : 9 AM to 1 PM
Salary Negotiable
Director
Pragmatic Institute of Education
Krishna Nagar Miran Sahib
Contact No. 9419190547, 7889896780
Job Requirements for Qatar (Gulf country)
* GDA STAFF
* FMPHW+MMPHW
* Medical Assistant
* Nurses (GNM, B.Sc. Post in B.Sc.)
* Physiotherapist,
* Hotel Mgt/Housekeeping staff/Drivers
Salary+Food+Accommodation
*Nurses also available for home care in Jammu
*We also deal in jobs for Jammu
Contact us @9622749814, 9622449814
*Experienced and Freshers can apply