EMPLOYMENT (19-09-2023)

REQUIRED

REQUIRED PHARMASIST

FOR JAN AUSHADHI

KENDRA AT TRIKUTA

NAGAR JAMMU.

9796411013

Urgently Required

We have an urgent requirement for a Field Sales Executive in a Banking Sector.

All J&K/ Leh, Ladakh

Male/Female

Salary- 19500 CTC + PF + ESIC + 200 TA + Good Incentive

Qualification- 12th and above

Freshers & Experience Both can Apply.

Good Communication Skills

You have to Generate the Lead for agriculture Loan.

Contact:-8899997955 / 6006484790″

careerplanetjk@gmail.com

Cook Required

Full Time Cook is required at

Trikuta Nagar.

Timing: 9 to 6 pm

Contact: Mob: 9056288882

REQUIRED

REQUIRED A SECURITY GUARD FOR A RETAIL STORE IN TRIKUTA NAGAR JAMMU. PERSON RESIDING NEAR BY WILL BE PREFERRED. DUTY HOURS FROM 11.30AM TO 10.30 PM.

CONTACT:

9796000194/8899998007

IELTS INSTRUCTOR REQUIRED

Preference will be given to TESOL/TEFL or CELTA/DELTA Certified trainer

CONTACT 9697069984 OR

MAIL YOUR RESUME AT:

ielts.mystudentvisa@gmail.com

Required

1) CCTV Helper – 2 No.

2) Sales Executive – 2 Nos

Contact

CTI

7889893254

REQUIRED

Need a worker for car wash At Basant Car Wash main Chowk Chatha.

Salary 9000 to 12000 PM

Contact No 9906299900

REQUIRED@Architect Hardik Manawa-AHM

1 Civil Engineer- Structural Designing Trainee

1 Architect

1 Driver cum Office Boy

CONTACT at 9055555155

Teachers Required

SDMP HR. SEC. SCHOOL (Karwanda Bhalwal). Teachers required 1. SST 2. Science .

9055029513

Required

** Required Male Candidate for receptionist having minimum 1 year computer knowledge

Further Details

Contact :-

9086963146 / 9018383101 / 0191-2451622

Salesman Required Urgently

For electrical n electronics goods

Young n talented

Experienced person

preferred

9419198808

REQUIRED

An Event Organizing Firm is currently seeking two dynamic, well-mannered and polished women/ girls students having fluency in English for a Jammu based office. Candidates may call on

98909 93264

Required Staff

S. No. Name of the Post Qualification

1. Math Teacher M.Sc (Math)+ B.Ed

2. Science Teacher BSc+ B.Ed

3. Physical Teacher MPED/BPED

4. Computer Teacher MCA/BCA

Date of Interview : 21.09.2023

Time : 9 AM to 1 PM

Salary Negotiable

Director

Pragmatic Institute of Education

Krishna Nagar Miran Sahib

Contact No. 9419190547, 7889896780

Job Requirements for Qatar (Gulf country)

* GDA STAFF

* FMPHW+MMPHW

* Medical Assistant

* Nurses (GNM, B.Sc. Post in B.Sc.)

* Physiotherapist,

* Hotel Mgt/Housekeeping staff/Drivers

Salary+Food+Accommodation

*Nurses also available for home care in Jammu

*We also deal in jobs for Jammu

Contact us @9622749814, 9622449814

*Experienced and Freshers can apply