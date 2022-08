EMPLOYMENT (19-08-2022)

REQUIRED

TELECALLER M/F

SALARY 10000

CANDIDATE HAVING GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILLS & EXPERT IN MS OFFICE WILL BE PREFERRED

CALL: 9070971888

PRINCIPAL REQUIRED

APPLICATIONS ARE INVITED FOR THE POST OF PRINCIPAL FOR A REPUTED HIGHER SECONDARY SCHOOL RECOGNISED BY JKBOSE IN THE HEART OF AKHNOOR TOWN. PREFERENCE WILL BE GIVEN TO EXPERIENCED AND CREATIVE CANDIDATES POSSESSING GOOD LEADERSHIP QUALITIES.

KINDLY SEND YOUR CV AT

CBHSAKHNOOR12@GMAIL.COM.

CONTACT- 8492078948

FOR GRADUATES

ASSURED BANKING JOB IN

ICICI BANK

ENROL FOR ONLINE BANKING PROGRAM WITH 100% JOB IN ICICI BANK AS

RELATIONSHIP MANAGER

ELIGIBILITY – AGE LESS THAN 26 YRS

MIN 50% MARKS IN 10TH, 12TH & GRAD.

CALL NIIT IFBI, REHARI CHUNGI

9419184006

REQUIRED

REQUIRED SALESMEN/SALES EXECUTIVES FOR PACKAGED DRINKING WATER/MINERAL WATER. EXPERIENCE : MINIMUM 1 YEAR IN MARKETING OF PACKAGED DRINKING WATER/MINERAL WATER

CANDIDATE CAN APPLY FROM JAMMU, CITY, TALAB TILLO BOHRI, JEWEL, GANDHI NAGAR, SHASTRI NAGAR, BUS STAND, CANAL ROAD ETC.

CONTACT NO.

7006009860

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1. COMPUTER OPERATOR FOR OFFICE WORK – 2 (F) 8000

2. TELECALLER- 2(F) 8000

3. FEMALE RECEPTIONIST 7000

4. SALES GIRL 2(F) 6500-7000

5. SALES BOY 2 (F) – 8000

DATE : 19TH AUG AND 20TH AUG 2022

TIME : 1:00 TO 7:00

CONTACT : 9419106045

JAI SHRI KRISHNA

REQUIRED

ACCOMMODATION INDEPENDENT

AT TALAB TILLO

RENTING UR SITES

HALL, SHOPS, RESIDENTIAL, COMMERCIAL, HOUSE, GUEST HOUSE, AND PG ALL OVER JAMMU

CONT: RAMESH PROPERTIES

TALAB TILLO

M 9419187111

SANTOSH VIDYA MANDIR HIGH SCHOOL

LANE NO. 3 NASIB NAGAR JANIPUR

AFFILIATED TO JKBOSE

REQUIRED 02 GRADUATE TEACHERS WITH B.ED AND MINIMUM 01 YEAR OF EXPERIENCE.

REQUIRED 01 PEON

SEND YOUR RESUME TO SVMJANIPUR@GMAIL.COM

CONTACT : 9419154474, 9697989701

PREFERENCE WILL BE GIVEN TO NEARBY CANDIDATES

REQUIRED

MEDICAL REPRESENTATIVE (MR) :- 3 NO.

MUST HAVE GOOD PERSONALITY AND GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILLS

ATTRACTIVE SALARY

SEND YOUR RESUME ON FOLLOWING EMAIL

CONTACT : 6005417210, 7780881994, 01912955381

EMAIL:-

SWARANSHPHARMACEUTICALS@GMAIL. COM

VACANCY

1. GEM SOFTWARE OPERATOR – 1

2. MARKETING EXECUTIVES – 2

(MUST HAVE SALES EXPERIENCE)

JOB LOCATION: KUNJWANI, JAMMU

INTERVIEW CALL TIMING: 10 AM – 5PM

CONTACT: 8899700777

REQUIRED DOCTOR FOR OPD

FACILITIES:

1. DOCTOR’S CHAMBERS AVAILABLE.

2 LABORATORY AVAILABLE

3. MEDICINES AVAILABLE

4. X-RAY & ECG AVAILABLE

CONTACT: 9419618859

LOCATION: ASHA X-RAY & ECG CLINIC MAIN ROAD TALAB TILLO NEAR J&K BANK GOLEPULLI

JUNIOR DPS

648-A GANDHI NAGAR JAMMU

FEMALE TEACHERS REQUIRED

ACADEMIC QUALIFICATION : GRADUATION

KINDLY WHATSAPP YOUR RESUME ON 7006213430 BEFORE 21ST AUG. 2022.

ONLY SELECTED CANDIDATES WILL BE

CALLED FOR INTERVIEW.

FRESHERS CAN ALSO APPLY

REQUIRED

REQUIRED A PERSON FOR COMPUTER SHOP PREFERANCE WILL BE GIVEN TO

PERSON HAVING KNOWLEDGE OF FORM FILLING AND TYPING.

COME ON SUNDAY FOR INTERVIEW.

ADDRESS: CHANNI RAMA

NH1, JAMMU.

CONTACT NO. 9469097924

REQUIRE

MALE / FEMALE COMPUTER OPERATOR FOR LEADING NON-BANKING FINANCIAL COMPANY

(DEALING IN SHARE MARKET). SEND US YOUR CV ALONG WITH LATEST PHOTO

SALARY: 10000 + INCENTIVES

EXPERIENCE: 1-3YRS

ADDRESS: RELIGARE BROKING LTD. SECTOR 1, TRIKUTA NAGAR, JAMMU (NEAR PNB)

FOR WALK-IN

CONTACT : 9906339912 / 9906251856

STAFF REQUIRED

SALES EXECUTIVE

TELE CALLER (FEMALE)

MUST HAVE EXPERIENCE IN AUTOMOBILE SECTOR AND MUST BE GRADUATE.

SALARY NEGOTIABLE

DEVIKA AUTOMOBILES

GREATER KAILASH JAMMU NEAR AMANDEEP HOSPITAL

PIN 180011 PHONE NO:

9086085859, 9622146439

ABN PERSONNEL NETWORK

HERE ENDS YOUR JOB HUNTING

URGENTLY REQUIRED

DATA ENTRY OPERATOR WITH TYPING SPEED 50-60 IN HINDI/ENGLISH

MIN. QUALIFICATION GRADUATION/ STENOGRAPHER

ABN PERSONNEL NETWORK

HALL NO. 115, B-1, NORTH BLOCK, BAHU PLAZA, JAMMU.

PH: 01912478081

EMAIL: ABNPERSONNEL@REDIFFMAIL.COM

REQUIRED

EXPERIENCED SALES PERSON/ PHARMACIST FOR POLY CLINIC CUM PHARMACY SHOP, NEAR RELIANCE TRENDS, MALIK MARKET, CHANNI RAMA JAMMU.

M) 9797086302

BABY SITTER

(URGENTLY REQUIRED)

@ 70064-15196

99063-32431

(HANDSOME SALARY)

TIMING : 1 PM TO 6 PM ONLY

URGENTLY REQUIREMENT

FOR FOLLOWING POSITIONS

(INDUSTRIAL AREA GANGYAL &

BARI BRAHMANA- JAMMU)

POST MIN SALARY

ELECTRICIAN 10K

WELDER- GAS CUTTING 13K

FIELD QUALITY CHECKER 13K

SUPERVISOR PRODUCTION 13K

DISPATCHER HAVING SAP EXP 18K

COMPUTER OPERATOR 12K

DRIVER 8K

MIN EXPERIENCE OF 3 YEARS IS MUST. INTERESTED

PERSON, WHATSAPP OR EMAIL YOUR RESUME

EMAIL: NIMBUSJAMMUANDKASH@GMAIL.COM

WHATSAPP +91-9622478114

URGENT REQUIRED

REQUIRE A CIVIL ENGINEER/ WORK SUPERVISOR FOR FIELD JOB HAVING 2 YEARS EXPERIENCE OWN TWO WHEELER VEHICLE.

SALARY NEGOTIABLE

INTERVIEW TIMING: 11 AM TO 4 PM

OFFICE AT HALL NO. 212

B2 BAHU PLAZA, JAMMU

MOB: 7298554435

WANTED STAFF

CAR WASH BOY. 3 NO

CAR CLEAN BOY. 3 NO

DRIVER/HELPER. 2 NO

PEON CUM HELPER. 2 NO

COOK & HELPER 2 NO

(SALARY 8000/- TO 15000/-)

FREE ACCOMMODATION AVAILABLE

FRESHER CAN ALSO APPLY

GOLE MARKET, GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU

7006001330, 9419183042