New Delhi, August 19: The Indian Air Force on Friday deployed its Cheetal helicopter to rescue an Italian mountaineer stranded on a mountain top in the Kargil sector, the sources informed.
The operations are in progress and all required logistics have been deployed.
It is likely that the operations may take some time due to the terrain. (Agencies)
IAF deploys Cheetal helicopter to rescue Italian mountaineer stranded in Kargil sector
