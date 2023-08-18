EMPLOYMENT (18-08-2023)

Job Vacancy
Senior Sales Executive (for market coverage) Job Location: Kunjwani, Jammu
Interview Call Timing:
10 am – 5pm
Contact: 8899700777
REQUIRED
Marketing Executive : Male/Female
(To promote Indian handcrafted clothing)
Contact: 9419778089
Required Driver
Finance Co. Director need a good driver who can drive automatic gear car also.
Good Salary, Annual Increment, other Co.Benefits
Interested to report at tandon, 47 shopping centre, Bakshi Nagar, Jammu
Phone 9419187143,9596655567
Required
An accountant is required having knowledge of tally and buzy with good communication skills in English in the office of The Jammu Fruit Association Narwal Jammu.
Salary negotiable.
Gen Secretary
Nitin Jain
9419181435
UNIT 9 (OPC) PVT LTD
Urgently Required Staff:-
1.Office Assistant Female= (F) No.10 Minimum qualification – Graduate + Computer Knowledge must
2.Telecaller cum Counselor= No. 7 (F) Minimum Qualification – Graduate with experience + computer knowledge
3. Tour Operator= No. 10 (M/F)
Relevant degree+computer Knowledge+ excellent communication skills
4. Marketing Executive = No. 30 (M/F)
Minimum Qualification = 12th and above
Mail ur CV to : unittravel9@gmail.com
Call/WhatsApp us: 9797803565/9797323565
Venue: Third floor, KC plaza, Residency Road Jammu
Recruitment
Required
Sales Executive
(IT and Electronics)
Digital Manager (Experience in GEM) (F)
SPSM ENTERPRISES
+91 8899664922
96/A Sainik Colony, Jammu
Timings
1pm-5pm Mon-Sat
Required
1. Truck Drivers for All India Route permit for own material transportation.
KK Enterprises
Lane No. 22, 3rd Phase Industrial Area, Gangyal
9816578737, 7006918043
9419104004
MAY FAIR
HR. SEC. SCHOOL
66, Chand Nagar, Jammu
STAFF REQUIRED
1. PGT’s for Class 8th to 10th 2 Posts
Sub : Maths/Hindi
3. TGT’s/PRT’s for Class 4th to 7th 1 Post
Sub : Maths/Science
Candidates with suitable Experience in a School can WhatsApp their
credentials on 9797303361
MAY FAIR INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL
13, Sector B1, Laxmipuram Chinore, Jammu
Ph 9622333664
STAFF REQUIRED
1. M.Sc/M.A B.Ed (Vice Principal) 1 Post
Min 2 Year’s Experience as a Vice Principal in a School
2. M.Sc/MA B.Ed (Co-ordinator)- 2 Posts
Min 2 year’s Experience as a Co-ordinator in a school
3. M. Com/B.Com (Accountant) 1 Post
Experience of handling school Accounts
4. M.A (English) B. Ed for Class 10th to 12th 1 Post
5. MA (Hindi) B.Ed for Class 1st to 8th 1 Post
6. Nursery/Montessori Trained Teachers 2 Posts
* Interested candidates can apply with Testimonials on (or) before 20/08/23