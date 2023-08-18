EMPLOYMENT (18-08-2023)

Job Vacancy

Senior Sales Executive (for market coverage) Job Location: Kunjwani, Jammu

Interview Call Timing:

10 am – 5pm

Contact: 8899700777

REQUIRED

Marketing Executive : Male/Female

(To promote Indian handcrafted clothing)

Contact: 9419778089

Required Driver

Finance Co. Director need a good driver who can drive automatic gear car also.

Good Salary, Annual Increment, other Co.Benefits

Interested to report at tandon, 47 shopping centre, Bakshi Nagar, Jammu

Phone 9419187143,9596655567

Required

An accountant is required having knowledge of tally and buzy with good communication skills in English in the office of The Jammu Fruit Association Narwal Jammu.

Salary negotiable.

Gen Secretary

Nitin Jain

9419181435

UNIT 9 (OPC) PVT LTD

Urgently Required Staff:-

1.Office Assistant Female= (F) No.10 Minimum qualification – Graduate + Computer Knowledge must

2.Telecaller cum Counselor= No. 7 (F) Minimum Qualification – Graduate with experience + computer knowledge

3. Tour Operator= No. 10 (M/F)

Relevant degree+computer Knowledge+ excellent communication skills

4. Marketing Executive = No. 30 (M/F)

Minimum Qualification = 12th and above

Mail ur CV to : unittravel9@gmail.com

Call/WhatsApp us: 9797803565/9797323565

Venue: Third floor, KC plaza, Residency Road Jammu

Recruitment

Required

Sales Executive

(IT and Electronics)

Digital Manager (Experience in GEM) (F)

SPSM ENTERPRISES

+91 8899664922

96/A Sainik Colony, Jammu

Timings

1pm-5pm Mon-Sat

Required

1. Truck Drivers for All India Route permit for own material transportation.

KK Enterprises

Lane No. 22, 3rd Phase Industrial Area, Gangyal

9816578737, 7006918043

9419104004

MAY FAIR

HR. SEC. SCHOOL

66, Chand Nagar, Jammu

STAFF REQUIRED

1. PGT’s for Class 8th to 10th 2 Posts

Sub : Maths/Hindi

3. TGT’s/PRT’s for Class 4th to 7th 1 Post

Sub : Maths/Science

Candidates with suitable Experience in a School can WhatsApp their

credentials on 9797303361

MAY FAIR INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL

13, Sector B1, Laxmipuram Chinore, Jammu

Ph 9622333664

STAFF REQUIRED

1. M.Sc/M.A B.Ed (Vice Principal) 1 Post

Min 2 Year’s Experience as a Vice Principal in a School

2. M.Sc/MA B.Ed (Co-ordinator)- 2 Posts

Min 2 year’s Experience as a Co-ordinator in a school

3. M. Com/B.Com (Accountant) 1 Post

Experience of handling school Accounts

4. M.A (English) B. Ed for Class 10th to 12th 1 Post

5. MA (Hindi) B.Ed for Class 1st to 8th 1 Post

6. Nursery/Montessori Trained Teachers 2 Posts

* Interested candidates can apply with Testimonials on (or) before 20/08/23